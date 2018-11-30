Aptorum Group Limited Reports 2018 Fiscal Year Financial Results and Business Update

Aptorum Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: APM), a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a broad portfolio of projects under development of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to tackle unmet medical needs, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Recent Business Updates

Successfully completed an initial public offering ("IPO) on the Nasdaq Global Market of 761,419 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $15.8 per shares

Private placement of convertible bonds in April 2018 of $15 million of which $1.5 million was converted into Class A ordinary shares upon IPO in December 2018

Full year 2018 research and development expenses of $3.1 million, increased $0.5 million compared to the period March 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017

"Last year was monumental for Aptorum Group. On the business front, we completed our IPO in the fourth quarter of 2018, said Ian Huen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aptorum Group. "In 2019, we look forward to continued advancement of our projects under development, and expect to advance our first lead project into IND-enabling studies.

2018 Fiscal Year Financial Results Highlights

Aptorum Group reported a net loss of $15.1 million in 2018, as compared to $2.6 million for the period March 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017. The increase in net loss in 2018 was driven by the decrease in gain on investment in marketable securities due to the a one-off investment disposed in last period, increased in general and administration fees due to the increased headcount in the Group to support the business development, and increased in net interest expenses due to the convertible debts issued in 2018.

Research and development expenses were $3.1 million in 2018 as compared to $2.6 million for the period March 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017. The increase in research and development expenses in 2018 was primarily due to the expansion of research and development team to support growing business and projects.

General and administrative fees were $4.9 million in 2018 as compared to $1.5 million for the period March 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017. The increase in general and administrative expenses 2018 was mainly driven by increased headcount in the Group to support the business development.

Legal and professional fees were $1.8 million in 2018 as compared to $1.4 million for the period March 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017. The increase in legal and professional fees was mainly due to the preparation of IPO and business expansion.

Aptorum Group ended the 2018 with $26.1 million in cash and restricted cash as compared to $16.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase in cash and restricted cash was mainly the result of the $15 million of convertible bonds issued during the year.

About Aptorum Group

We are a pharmaceutical company currently in the preclinical stage, dedicated to developing and commercializing a broad range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to tackle unmet medical needs. We are pursuing therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology and other disease areas. We also have projects focused on non-therapeutic area such as surgical robotics as well as the operations of our medical clinic in Hong Kong, Talem Medical, with the initial focus on treatment of chronic diseases resulting from modern sedentary lifestyles and aging population.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Aptorum Group Limited and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may, "should, "expects, "plans, "anticipates, "could, "intends, "target, "projects, "contemplates, "believes, "estimates, "predicts, "potential, or "continue, or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Aptorum has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, the continued service and availability of key personnel, its ability to expand its product assortments by offering additional products for additional consumer segments, the companys anticipated growth strategies, anticipated trends and challenges in its business, and its expectations regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain, and the risks more fully described in Aptorums Prospectus (File No. 333-227198) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) on December 4, 2018 and other filings that Aptorum may make with the SEC in the future. Aptorum assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

APTORUM GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (SUCCESSOR BASIS) For Year Ended December 31, 2018 and the Period March 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017 (Stated in U.S. Dollars) Year Ended March 1,

2017

through December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Revenue Healthcare service income $ 383,450 $ - Operating expenses Cost of healthcare service (318,011 ) - Research and development expenses (3,101,432 ) (2,560,323 ) General and administrative fees (4,919,626 ) (1,480,093 ) Legal and professional fees (1,811,770 ) (1,395,490 ) Other operating expenses (560,709 ) (257,177 ) Total expenses (10,711,548 ) (5,693,083 ) Other (loss) income Gain on investments in marketable securities, net 501,522 3,912,500 Loss on investments in derivatives, net (974,444 ) (827,501 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities 124,726 - Interest (expense) income, net (4,458,191 ) 44,269 Dividend income - 2,308 Total other (loss) income, net (4,806,387 ) 3,131,576 Net loss (15,134,485 ) (2,561,507 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (302,762 ) (14,045 ) Net loss attributable to Aptorum Group Limited $ (14,831,723 ) $ (2,547,462 ) Net loss per share  basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding  basic and diluted 27,909,788 26,963,435 Net loss $ (15,134,485 ) $ (2,561,507 ) Other Comprehensive loss Unrealized loss on investments in available-for-sale securities (1,122,251 ) (367,782 ) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 5,345 - Other Comprehensive loss (1,116,906 ) (367,782 ) Comprehensive loss (16,251,391 ) (2,929,289 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (302,762 ) (14,045 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group Limited (15,948,629 ) (2,915,244 )

APTORUM GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (SUCCESSOR BASIS) December 31, 2018 and 2017 (Stated in U.S. Dollars) December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 12,006,624 $ 16,245,807 Restricted cash 14,100,614 480,000 Accounts receivable 2,827 - Inventories 30,642 - Marketable securities, at fair value 1,014,338 1,972,648 Investments in derivatives 115,721 1,095,122 Amounts due from related parties 169,051 - Due from brokers 818,968 179,492 Other receivables and prepayments 464,156 310,330 Total current assets 28,722,941 20,283,399 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,260,602 346,587 Non-marketable investments 7,094,712 7,394,713 Intangible assets, net 1,409,540 1,472,707 Amounts due from related parties 50,000 304,820 Long-term deposits 3,417,178 1,757,756 Other non-current asset 119,667 - Total Assets $ 45,074,640 $ 31,559,982 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Amounts due to related parties $ 33,417 $ 197,386 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,247,147 653,348 Finance lease payable, current portion 43,877 - Warrant liabilities 753,118 - Convertible debts 10,107,306 480,000 Total current liabilities 12,184,865 1,330,734 Finance lease payable, non-current portion 143,873 - Total Liabilities $ 12,328,738 $ 1,330,734 Commitments and contingencies - - EQUITY Class A Ordinary Shares ($1.00 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized,

6,537,269 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and

5,426,381shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017, respectively) $ 6,537,269 $ 5,426,381 Class B Ordinary Shares ($1.00 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized,

22,437,754 shares issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2018 and 2017)

22,437,754 22,437,754 Additional paid-in capital 23,003,285 5,294,402 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,484,688 ) (367,782 ) Accumulated deficit (17,379,185 ) (2,547,462 ) Total equity attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group Limited 33,114,435 30,243,293 Non-controlling interests (368,533 ) (14,045 ) Total equity 32,745,902 30,229,248 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 45,074,640 $ 31,559,982

