+++ Rocco Gräfe und Harald Weygand - mehr Chart-Kompetenz geht nicht. Heute um 19 Uhr bei Rendezvous mit Harry +++-w-
06.12.2021 07:02

ARAMCO and GAUSSIN Sign a Partnership to Join Forces in the Hydrogen Vehicle Business

ARAMCO, one of the worlds leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and GAUSSIN (ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer in the clean and intelligent transport of goods and people, have started a partnership in the hydrogen vehicles business.

The signing of this agreement took place in the presence of H.E. Khalid Al Falih, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment and H.E. Franck Riester, France's Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, as well as Aramco's President and CEO, Amin H. Nasser.

Christophe Gaussin, CEO of Gaussin, was personally invited to participate in the delegation of French CEOs accompanying French President Emmanuel Macron on his state visit from December 2-4, 2021, to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. The business delegation included organizations such as Airbus, Ardian, Egis, Air Liquide, Engie, GL events, HSBC and EDF.

The agreement between Aramco and GAUSSIN aims to establish a modern manufacturing facility for hydrogen-powered vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As a first step, Gaussin and Aramco will study the feasibility of a manufacturing facility and a hydrogen distribution business to serve the Middle East region.

The two companies also agreed that Aramcos new Advanced Innovation Center (LAB7) will be closely involved in Gaussins development of hydrogen-powered vehicles and the development of a remote controlled/autonomous hydrogen racing truck. LAB7 aims to integrate Aramcos composite materials into Gaussins existing range of products to reduce the weight, energy consumption and cost of these vehicles.

Aramco will also be sponsoring the worlds first hydrogen-fueled racing truck, which has been developed by Gaussin and which will compete in the January 2022 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia  the Gaussin H2 Racing Truck (see press release, November 9, 2021) which will run as an experimental new energy vehicle. Aramcos sponsorship of Gaussins participation in the Dakar Rally continues to promote low-emission transportation technology developments.

Aramco SVP of Technical Services, Ahmad Al-Saadi, said: "The agreement is the start of an exciting collaboration to advance and promote hydrogen as a low carbon transportation fuel. It also allows us to advance economic growth and sustainability in the Kingdom as part of the Namaat industrial investment program. Aramco is excited to be the exclusive sponsor of the Dakar Rallys first hydrogen-fueled truck, which is a milestone for motorsports and global transportation.

Gaussin CEO, Christophe Gaussin, said: "The Middle East is a key region for Gaussin and Saudi Arabia is crucial to transfer our technologies and know how there. It will host the next edition of the Dakar Rally and the country shares with Gaussin an ambitious determination to decarbonize mobility and to address global warming. This is why we are very proud to announce this collaboration with Aramco, one of the worlds leading integrated energy and chemicals companies. This collaboration is going to help Gaussin compete in the Dakar Rally with the worlds first hydrogen-powered race truck. It is a testimony to our shared commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions.

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the worlds oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com

About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN has broadened its business model with the signing of license agreements accelerating the diffusion of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE confirms the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles.

In October 2021, GAUSSIN won the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

GAUSSIN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010.

More information on www.gaussin.com.

