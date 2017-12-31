Arcadia Biosciences and Shriram Bioseed Reach Milestone in Developing Extended Shelf Life Tomatoes

Arcadia
Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural food ingredient
company, and Shriram
Bioseed, a leading research and hybrid seed development company,
today announced the achievement of a key milestone in developing
Extended Shelf Life (ESL) tomatoes.
Bioseed has field tested Arcadias ESL technology in multiple tomato
hybrid backgrounds in multiple locations and seasons. Significant and
consistent improvements in field yield and fruit quality, such as
firmness, shelf life and color development, were observed. These new
hybrids are in the pre-commercial, wide area field testing stage with
anticipated launch in 2019.
Because of their perishable nature, many harvested fresh fruits and
vegetables spoil and become food waste instead of being consumed.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in the U.S.
alone, food waste costs households an estimated $166 billion annually,
and tomato food waste costs households $2.3 billion annually. These
numbers are small compared to the lost value in the supply chain
worldwide. An estimated 20 to 35 percent of tomatoes on average are lost
to post-harvest damage in Asia. As the fourth largest producer of
tomatoes globally, India represents a significant market opportunity for
ESL tomato technology.
Using a non-GM advanced screening and breeding technique called TILLING,
Arcadia identified genetic variations that allow tomatoes to fully ripen
on the vine, yet still remain durable enough to survive the packing and
shipping process.
"These new varieties will reduce waste and spoilage in the production
cycle while ensuring that the produce is fully ripe, better tasting, and
still fresh when it reaches consumers, said Raj Ketkar, president and
CEO of Arcadia. "This development is a significant commercial milestone
in advancing Arcadias ESL tomato technology that adds value throughout
the tomato supply chain, from farm to consumers.
"This trait is especially valuable in a country like India where fresh
market tomatoes are mostly field grown and post-harvest handling and
logistics are challenging, said Paresh Verma, president of Bioseed
Southeast Asia and research director for Shriram Bioseed. "Besides
reducing post harvest losses, extended shelf life and improved field
holding capacity of tomatoes will add tremendous value for farmers and
other stakeholders in supply chain.
Arcadias ESL technology was developed in part under a U.S. Department
of Defense contract to develop longer-lasting fresh produce for field
troops stationed in remote locations. Arcadia received a patent for the
technology in 2014.
About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
(Nasdaq: RKDA) develops and markets high-value food ingredients and
nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for a healthier diet.
Arcadias GoodWheat branded ingredients deliver health benefits to
consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate
their brands in the marketplace. The companys agricultural traits are
being developed to enable farmers around the world to be more productive
and minimize the impact of agriculture on the environment. For more
information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.
About Shriram Bioseed
Shriram Bioseed, the hybrid seed business of DCM Shriram Ltd., is
engaged in development, production and marketing of hybrid seeds of
several field and vegetable crops. With research stations spread across
south and south east Asia, Shriram Bioseed has a strong crop breeding
capability for developing hybrids which meet the needs of farmers in the
region by combining high yield with various biotic and abiotic stresses.
Shriram Bioseed has a strong presence in India, Vietnam, Philippines and
Indonesia.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements relating to Arcadias expectations regarding the
commercial release date of extended shelf life tomatoes and the reduced
waste, spoilage, characteristics and value that will be provided by
these tomatoes. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and
reported results should not be considered as an indication of future
performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to: Arcadias and its partners and affiliates ability to develop
commercial products incorporating their traits, and complete the
regulatory review process for such products; Arcadias compliance with
laws and regulations that impact Arcadias business, and changes to such
laws and regulations; Arcadias future capital requirements and ability
to satisfy its capital needs; and the other risks set forth in Arcadias
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time,
including the risks set forth in Arcadias Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other filings. These
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia
Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these
forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005255/en/