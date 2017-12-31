+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
19.07.2018 10:00
Bewerten
(0)

Arcadia Biosciences and Shriram Bioseed Reach Milestone in Developing Extended Shelf Life Tomatoes

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural food ingredient company, and Shriram Bioseed, a leading research and hybrid seed development company, today announced the achievement of a key milestone in developing Extended Shelf Life (ESL) tomatoes.

Bioseed has field tested Arcadias ESL technology in multiple tomato hybrid backgrounds in multiple locations and seasons. Significant and consistent improvements in field yield and fruit quality, such as firmness, shelf life and color development, were observed. These new hybrids are in the pre-commercial, wide area field testing stage with anticipated launch in 2019.

Because of their perishable nature, many harvested fresh fruits and vegetables spoil and become food waste instead of being consumed. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in the U.S. alone, food waste costs households an estimated $166 billion annually, and tomato food waste costs households $2.3 billion annually. These numbers are small compared to the lost value in the supply chain worldwide. An estimated 20 to 35 percent of tomatoes on average are lost to post-harvest damage in Asia. As the fourth largest producer of tomatoes globally, India represents a significant market opportunity for ESL tomato technology.

Using a non-GM advanced screening and breeding technique called TILLING, Arcadia identified genetic variations that allow tomatoes to fully ripen on the vine, yet still remain durable enough to survive the packing and shipping process.

"These new varieties will reduce waste and spoilage in the production cycle while ensuring that the produce is fully ripe, better tasting, and still fresh when it reaches consumers, said Raj Ketkar, president and CEO of Arcadia. "This development is a significant commercial milestone in advancing Arcadias ESL tomato technology that adds value throughout the tomato supply chain, from farm to consumers.

"This trait is especially valuable in a country like India where fresh market tomatoes are mostly field grown and post-harvest handling and logistics are challenging, said Paresh Verma, president of Bioseed Southeast Asia and research director for Shriram Bioseed. "Besides reducing post harvest losses, extended shelf life and improved field holding capacity of tomatoes will add tremendous value for farmers and other stakeholders in supply chain.

Arcadias ESL technology was developed in part under a U.S. Department of Defense contract to develop longer-lasting fresh produce for field troops stationed in remote locations. Arcadia received a patent for the technology in 2014.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops and markets high-value food ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for a healthier diet. Arcadias GoodWheat branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The companys agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of agriculture on the environment. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

About Shriram Bioseed

Shriram Bioseed, the hybrid seed business of DCM Shriram Ltd., is engaged in development, production and marketing of hybrid seeds of several field and vegetable crops. With research stations spread across south and south east Asia, Shriram Bioseed has a strong crop breeding capability for developing hybrids which meet the needs of farmers in the region by combining high yield with various biotic and abiotic stresses. Shriram Bioseed has a strong presence in India, Vietnam, Philippines and Indonesia.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to Arcadias expectations regarding the commercial release date of extended shelf life tomatoes and the reduced waste, spoilage, characteristics and value that will be provided by these tomatoes. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Arcadias and its partners and affiliates ability to develop commercial products incorporating their traits, and complete the regulatory review process for such products; Arcadias compliance with laws and regulations that impact Arcadias business, and changes to such laws and regulations; Arcadias future capital requirements and ability to satisfy its capital needs; and the other risks set forth in Arcadias filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks set forth in Arcadias Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Arcadia Biosciences Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Arcadia Biosciences News
RSS Feed
Arcadia Biosciences zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Arcadia Biosciences Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Arcadia Biosciences News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Arcadia Biosciences News
Anzeige

Inside

EUR/JPY  Abprall am SMA 200
ING Markets: Zum Verfallstermin kleine Korrektur erwartet!
UBS: DAX  Im Niemandsland
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen  Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Adidas, Deutsche Börse, Siemens
Denken Sie auch im Alter an die Rendite
HSBC: DAX® - Liebt der DAX® den Sommer?
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX: Weitere Ziele.
DZ BANK  Richtungsentscheidung steht bevor
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Arcadia Biosciences-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Arcadia Biosciences Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Vor dem Trump-Gipfel liquidierte Putin fast alle US-Staatsanleihen
Das ändert sich demnächst bei Ikea
Wir sind mitten drin im Handelskrieg
Vermögensberater Rankers  Die Investoren scheint das nicht zu interessieren
Das sind die Fallen beim EU-Roaming

News von

Reich nach Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2018
Unbedingte Kauf-Empfehlung: Die fünf europäischen Top-Favoriten von Goldman Sachs
Unterbewertet: Fünf heiße Nebenwerte aus Deutschland
Dax-Chartanalyse: Hürde voraus
Goldpreis fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit einem Jahr

News von

Abzocke-Verdacht: Für E-Autofahrer kann es an der Stromtanke richtig teuer werden
Deutschland kriegt ein Problem nicht in den Griff, das zur Bedrohung für die Wirtschaft wird
Eine Immobilie ohne Eigenkapital zu kaufen, ist möglich - aber man könnte eine böse Überraschung erleben
Banken fürchten sich vor Amazon, Apple und Facebook - aber die Tech-Giganten haben ein gravierendes Problem
16 Anzeichen dafür, unterbezahlt zu sein - und was man dagegen tun kann

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen mit Abschlägen -- SAP-Geschäfte laufen rund: Aktie sakt ab -- eBay-Aktie nach Zahlen im Minus -- IBM wächst im zweiten Quartal und überzeugt Anleger

innogy einigt sich mit E.ON und RWE auf Integrationsprozesse. American Express-Aktie trotz Gewinnsprung nachbörslich unter Druck.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
KW 28: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Trump fordert von Deutschland, die Verteidigungsausgaben deutlich zu erhöhen. Was sollte Berlin tun?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
10:07 Uhr
DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen mit Abschlägen -- SAP-Geschäfte laufen rund: Aktie sakt ab -- eBay-Aktie nach Zahlen im Minus -- IBM wächst im zweiten Quartal und überzeugt Anleger
Aktie im Fokus
10:13 Uhr
SAP-Aktie gibt ab: SAP-Geschäfte laufen rund - Betriebsergebnis im Fokus
Sonstiges
10:15 Uhr
Darum ist der Eurokurs gesunken
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Netflix Inc.552484
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100