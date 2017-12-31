Arcadia Biosciences Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), a consumer-driven,
agricultural food ingredient company, today released its financial and
business results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017.
"2017 was a pivotal year for Arcadia as we sharpened our focus on the
commercialization of our non-GM quality and nutrition ingredient traits
for the $200B global wheat flour market and demonstrated steady
advancement towards the commercialization of our high-value agricultural
productivity traits in Argentina and Asia, said Raj Ketkar, president
and CEO. "We achieved notable reductions in our operating loss for the
fourth quarter and full year, driven primarily by continued cost
containment and the cost efficiencies brought about through focus on a
select group of products.
"With the organization in place and commercial launch plans underway in
2018, yesterday we secured $10 million in private equity financing that
meaningfully fortifies our cash resources and allows us to effectively
execute our health and nutrition growth strategy, Ketkar said. "This
additional financing will accelerate our commercialization activities
and demonstrates our commitment to maximizing value for food companies,
consumers, growers and our shareholders.
2017 Operating and Financial Highlights
-
Non-GM Wheat Trait Portfolio. Arcadia
advanced its non-GM wheat trait portfolio significantly in 2017 by
developing new lines of high fiber Resistant Starch wheat with
industry-leading levels of amylose, and identified the phenotype for
Reduced Gluten wheat. The company in-licensed CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing
technology and began integrating the technology to accelerate current
development programs.
-
Strategy. Arcadia validated its strategy
to capture value further down the food value chain and built the
foundation of a sales and marketing team focused on high-value branded
ingredients.
-
GoodWheat Brand. As a result of the
companys strategy validation to give consumer packaged goods
companies an opportunity to differentiate their brands, Arcadia
developed a unique, consumer-facing ingredient brand, GoodWheat.
-
HB4 Drought Tolerant Soybeans. Arcadia
and its Verdeca joint venture partner, Bioceres, advanced HB4 drought
tolerant soybeans with the FDAs regulatory approval of the trait for
human food and animal feed. Positive results are anticipated for the
2017 efficacy field trials in South America. Additionally, Arcadia and
its partner Mahyco are working to restructure the licenses for our
abiotic stress traits for accelerated deregulation.
-
Financial performance. Overall revenues
were up for the year and operating expenses were down, resulting in a
significant reduction in loss. Operating expenses were down by more
than 25 percent from the prior years fourth quarter and by more than
15 percent from the prior year, with net loss and net loss
attributable to common stockholders down by 20 percent from the prior
year. Toward the end of 2017, Arcadia extinguished a costly debt
instrument, saving a total of $2 million in cash interest payments
over the remaining term of the loan.
2018 Strategic Outlook
-
Executing branded ingredients strategy.
In 2018, Arcadia will launch its commercialization plan to become a
consumer-driven, branded food ingredient company providing value-added
traits to the health and nutrition foods industries.
-
Building commercialization capabilities.
Arcadia hired Sarah Reiter as chief commercial officer, with over 20
years of experience in agriculture, to help us migrate forward in the
ag-food supply chain, expand our nutrition and health ingredients
capabilities and strengthen commercial relationships with consumer
food companies.
|
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Financial Snapshot
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31
|
|
Year Ended December 31
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
% Favorable/
(Unfavorable)
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
% Favorable/
(Unfavorable)
|
Total Revenues
|
1,428
|
|
|
540
|
|
|
165
|
%
|
|
4,026
|
|
|
3,188
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
4,428
|
|
|
6,011
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
18,341
|
|
|
21,808
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
Loss From Operations
|
(3,000
|
)
|
|
(5,471
|
)
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
(14,315
|
)
|
|
(18,620
|
)
|
|
23
|
%
|
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
(2,960
|
)
|
|
(5,708
|
)
|
|
48
|
%
|
|
(15,707
|
)
|
|
(19,624
|
)
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
In the fourth quarter of 2017, revenues were $1.4 million, compared to
revenues of $540,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016. For annual 2017,
overall revenues increased to $4.0 million compared to $3.2 million
during the same period of 2016. The quarter-over-quarter and annual
results were primarily impacted by previously deferred upfront license
fees recognized as several agreements were discontinued in the fourth
quarter of 2017, as well as delays identified in the fourth quarter of
2016 to the estimated commercial launch dates within the portfolio of
license agreements.
Operating Expenses
In the fourth quarter of 2017, operating expenses were $4.4 million,
compared to $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. For annual 2017,
operating expenses were $18.3 million, compared to $21.8 million during
the same period in 2016. Annual research and development (R&D) spending
decreased by $1.3 million in 2017 and general and administrative (SG&A)
decreased by $1.6 million. Both expense categories had decreases driven
primarily by lower salaries and benefits, mainly the result of workforce
reductions made during the latter part of 2016. Cost of product revenues
decreased by $612,000 as 2016 included a write-down of inventory and
none was recorded in 2017.
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders
Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of
2017 was $3.0 million, or a loss of $1.39 per share, a 48 percent
improvement from the $5.7 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the year was $15.7
million, or a loss of $7.28 per share, a 20 percent improvement from the
$19.6 million loss in 2016.
The net loss attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter
of 2016 included interest expense on the term loan that was paid off in
the third quarter of 2017. The annual loss for 2017 includes a
non-recurring loss on extinguishment of debt in the amount of $900,000,
as well as interest expense through the date of payoff.
Conference Call and Webcast
The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30
p.m. Pacific) to discuss fourth-quarter and annual results and key
strategic achievements.
Interested participants can join the conference call using the following
numbers:
|
U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In:
|
|
+1-844-243-4690
|
International Dial-In:
|
|
+1-225-283-0138
|
Passcode:
|
|
7664338
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the
"Investors section of the Arcadias website at www.arcadiabio.com.
Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on
the companys investor website.
Safe Harbor Statement
"Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995: This press release and the accompanying conference call
contain forward-looking statements about the company and its products,
including statements relating to components of the companys long-term
financial success and ongoing plans; the companys traits, commercial
products, and collaborations; and the companys ability to manage the
regulatory processes for its traits and commercial products.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results
should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the companys
and its partners ability to develop commercial products incorporating
its traits and to complete the regulatory review process for such
products; the companys compliance with laws and regulations that impact
the companys business, and changes to such laws and regulations; and
the companys future capital requirements and ability to satisfy its
capital needs. Further information regarding these and other factors
that could affect the companys financial results is included in filings
the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time
to time, including the section entitled "Risk Factors in the companys
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017
and additional information that will be set forth in its Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017. These documents are or will be
available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations pages of
the companys website at www.arcadiabio.com.
All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of
the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to
update this information.
About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Based in Davis, Calif., Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops
agricultural products that create added value for farmers, enhance human
health and improve the environmental sustainability of agriculture.
Arcadias nutrition traits and products are aimed at creating healthier
ingredients and whole foods with lower production costs. Arcadias
agronomic performance traits are aimed at making agricultural production
more economically efficient and environmentally sound. For more
information, visit www.arcadiabio.com
|
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
9,125
|
|
|
$
|
2,013
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
3,898
|
|
|
|
48,547
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
1,231
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
Unbilled revenue
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
Inventories current
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
560
|
|
|
|
877
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
15,047
|
|
|
|
52,222
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
299
|
|
|
|
508
|
|
Inventories noncurrent
|
|
1,168
|
|
|
|
1,327
|
|
Long-term investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,498
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
16,570
|
|
|
$
|
56,574
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
2,496
|
|
|
$
|
2,359
|
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Unearned revenue current
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
740
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
3,525
|
|
|
|
3,129
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,127
|
|
Unearned revenue noncurrent
|
|
2,038
|
|
|
|
3,120
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
8,563
|
|
|
|
34,376
|
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value150,000,000 and 400,000 shares
authorized as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016; 2,134,154
and 2,224,384 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017
and December 31, 2016, respectively
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
175,223
|
|
|
|
173,723
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(167,257
|
)
|
|
|
(151,550
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
8,007
|
|
|
|
22,198
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
$
|
16,570
|
|
|
$
|
56,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
$
|
514
|
|
|
$
|
669
|
|
License
|
|
|
1,470
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
Contract research and government grants
|
|
|
2,042
|
|
|
|
2,375
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
4,026
|
|
|
|
3,188
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product revenues
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
895
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
7,407
|
|
|
|
8,663
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
10,651
|
|
|
|
12,250
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
18,341
|
|
|
|
21,808
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(14,315
|
)
|
|
|
(18,620
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(747
|
)
|
|
|
(1,319
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
340
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
(900
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(15,681
|
)
|
|
|
(19,599
|
)
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(15,707
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,624
|
)
|
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(7.28
|
)
|
|
$
|
(8.85
|
)
|
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share
calculations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
2,156,201
|
|
|
|
2,218,341
|
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(15,689
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,528
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(15,707
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,624
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
304
|
|
(Gain) Loss on disposal of equipment
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
Net amortization of investment premium and discount
|
|
|
(89
|
)
|
|
|
140
|
|
Loss on sale of investments
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
1,474
|
|
|
|
1,059
|
|
Accretion of debt discount
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
198
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(882
|
)
|
|
|
357
|
|
Unbilled revenue
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
582
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
11
|
|
Unearned revenue
|
|
|
(822
|
)
|
|
|
215
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(13,965
|
)
|
|
|
(17,055
|
)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(79
|
)
|
|
|
(231
|
)
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
|
(19,405
|
)
|
|
|
(41,385
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
|
|
|
66,658
|
|
|
|
36,315
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
47,178
|
|
|
|
(5,301
|
)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
Payments of debt extinguishment costs
|
|
|
(1,125
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Payments on notes payable
|
|
|
(25,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchases through ESPP
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
442
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
(26,101
|
)
|
|
|
396
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
7,112
|
|
|
|
(21,960
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period
|
|
|
2,013
|
|
|
|
23,973
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents end of period
|
|
$
|
9,125
|
|
|
$
|
2,013
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
746
|
|
|
$
|
1,033
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
$
|
29
|
|
NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange of membership interest in unconsolidated entity for common
stock
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets included in prepaid expenses and
other current assets
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Deferred financing costs in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
50
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320006506/en/