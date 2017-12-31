Arcadia Biosciences Announces Second-Quarter and First-Half 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Arcadia
Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural food ingredient
company, today released its financial and business results for the
second quarter and first half of 2018.
"Arcadias focus in the second quarter was on building the critical
commercial capabilities needed to launch our GoodWheatTM
portfolio of added-value, non-GM wheat ingredients, said Raj Ketkar.
"We added Reduced Gluten wheat, and we are expanding our grower base to
prepare for the commercial launch of our Resistant Starch wheat in 2019.
"Data from our HB4 drought tolerant soybeans in Argentina showed
positive results in the 2017-2018 season trials for adapted breeding
lines, and just recently our non-GM Extended Shelf Life tomatoes
achieved a technical milestone with our partner in India, he added. "We
anticipate that three products GoodWheat, HB4 drought tolerant
soybeans and Extended Shelf Life tomatoes will be launched
commercially in the next 12 to 18 months.
Q2 2018 Operating and Financial Highlights
Completed $14M Financing to Support
Commercialization Plans. Arcadia closed a registered direct
offering for $14 million in Q2 to support commercialization activities
for its portfolio of health and nutrition products.
Collaboration with Farmers Business Network
(FBN) to expand GoodWheat production. Arcadia formed a
partnership with FBN to expand the grower base for its GoodWheat
products and scale production to meet the anticipated demand following
the commercial launch of Resistant Starch (RS) GoodWheat in 2019. The
FBN farmer member base, which represents over 24 million acres in the
U.S. and Canada, will have access to Arcadias specialty,
identity-preserved GoodWheat, enabling them to earn a premium over
commodity wheat and improve the economics of wheat production.
Reduced Gluten Wheat added to GoodWheat Branded
Ingredients Platform. Arcadia expanded its GoodWheat portfolio
with Reduced Gluten (RG) wheat and plans to have lines available for
commercial testing by the end of the year. Arcadias RG wheat product
is a non-GM, patent-pending, identity-preserved specialty wheat in
which allergenic glutens have been reduced by 75 percent while the
levels of glutens important for baking are not changed. With the
growing number of consumers making a conscious effort to reduce gluten
in their diets, Arcadia believes its RG wheat represents a rich and
untapped opportunity for specialty products and unique brand
extensions.
New Directors Bring Consumer Food Industry and
Financial Expertise. Albert D. Bolles, Ph.D., former executive
vice president, chief technology and operations officer of ConAgra
Foods, joined the Arcadia board in Q2. Bolles is a prominent consumer
food industry executive and will be instrumental in helping Arcadia
build the industry relationships and commercial capabilities needed to
bring its GoodWheat products to market. Lilian Shackelford Murray also
joined the board in Q2. Murray has more than 33 years of financial and
management experience as an advisor, investment banker and managing
director in the biotech and healthcare industries. She was an early
investor in the TILLING technology that underpins Arcadias non-GM
health and nutrition portfolio, and previously served as an observer
to the board from 2007 to 2015.
Stacked Traits in Rice Increase Yields.
Arcadia announced field trial results for its triple-stack technology,
featuring nitrogen use efficiency (NUE), water use efficiency (WUE)
and salinity tolerance (ST) in rice. The trait demonstrated
double-digit yield increases in two crop seasons of field trials.
Q3 Achievements and Strategic Outlook
HB4 Drought Tolerant Soybeans Improve Yields in
Field Trials. During the 2017-18 field trial season in
Argentina, HB4 Drought Tolerant soybeans showed improved yields in
under drought conditions in elite breeding lines. More than 50 million
of the worlds soybean hectares are grown in Argentina and Brazil, a
region that has experienced significant drought conditions in recent
years. Verdeca estimates that 30 percent of these hectares are the
addressable market for the HB4 trait. In preparation for the
commercialization of drought tolerant soybeans, Arcadias joint
venture with Bioceres, Verdeca, hired Martin Mariani Ventura, a
seasoned agriculture executive with over 20 years of experience in
marketing and commercialization of new products, as General Manager.
The technology is being introduced to farmers at the AAPRESID Congress
in Argentina this week.
Extended Shelf Life Tomatoes Achieve Milestone.
Arcadia recently reached a technical milestone with partner Shriram
Bioseed in India for Extended Shelf Life tomatoes. This non-GM trait
is bred to fully ripen on the vine yet remain durable enough to
survive the packing and shipping process, reducing post harvest damage
and costly waste. Field trial results over multiple seasons in
multiple varieties showed significant improvements in field yield,
firmness, shelf life and color development. These new hybrids are in
the pre-commercial, wide area testing phase and commercial launch is
anticipated in 2019.
Advancing GoodWheat Commercialization Plan.
Arcadias focus in Q3 will be on building and expanding partnerships
throughout the wheat supply chain with growers, seed companies,
millers and food companies. The first product in the GoodWheat
portfolio, Resistant Starch wheat, is anticipated to be commercially
available in 2019, so these partnerships will be key to launching
innovative wheat ingredients and forming the foundation of a
long-term, sustainable business.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Financial Snapshot
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Total Revenues
|
|
436
|
|
|
991
|
|
|
(555
|
)
|
|
(56
|
%)
|
|
650
|
|
|
2,009
|
|
|
(1,359
|
)
|
|
(68
|
%)
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
5,014
|
|
|
4,728
|
|
|
(286
|
)
|
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
9,067
|
|
|
9,709
|
|
|
642
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
Loss From Operations
|
|
(4,578
|
)
|
|
(3,737
|
)
|
|
(841
|
)
|
|
(23
|
%)
|
|
(8,417
|
)
|
|
(7,700
|
)
|
|
(717
|
)
|
|
(9
|
%)
|
Net Loss and Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
|
(6,669
|
)
|
|
(4,006
|
)
|
|
(2,663
|
)
|
|
(66
|
%)
|
|
(17,284
|
)
|
|
(8,222
|
)
|
|
(9,062
|
)
|
|
(110
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
In the second quarter of 2018, total revenues were $436,000 compared to
revenues of $991,000 in the second quarter of 2017, a 56 percent
decrease. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was driven mainly by a
$535,000 reduction in our contract research and government grant revenue
due to a short-term research contract in the second quarter of 2017 that
was not present in 2018, as well as the completion of government grants
during 2017. In the first half of 2018, overall revenues decreased by
$1.4 million from $2.0 million to $650,000, driven again by the decrease
in contract research and government grant revenue. Over the next 12 to
36 months, as the company transitions to its new focus on health and
nutrition quality products, Arcadia expects revenue from government
grants, research contracts and license revenues to be replaced by
product and trait revenues.
Operating Expenses
In the second quarter of 2018, operating expenses totaled $5.0 million,
up slightly from $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2017, an increase
of $286,000 or 6 percent. Cost of product revenues was $155,000, or 134
percent, higher in the second quarter of 2018 than in the second quarter
of 2017 due to a write-down of our GLA inventory in the amount of
$177,000. Research and development (R&D) spending was $125,000 higher,
mainly in support of Verdeca, while general and administrative (SG&A)
costs were even with the same quarter in 2017. For the first half of
2018, total operating expenses were $9.1 million, compared with $9.7
million during the same period in 2017, a reduction of $642,000 or 7
percent. Cost of product revenues increased by $85,000, or 38 percent,
as a result of the GLA inventory write-down. R&D spending was $302,000
or 9 percent less, primarily the effect of the termination of a license
and contract research agreement at the end of 2017, while SG&A expenses
decreased by $425,000 or 7 percent, due largely to lower salary and
benefit, as well as lower advisory, costs.
Net Loss and Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders
Net loss and net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second
quarter of 2018 was $6.7 million, an 66 percent increase from the $4.0
million loss in the second quarter of 2017. Net loss and net loss
attributable to common stockholders for the first half of 2018 was $17.3
million, compared to $8.2 million for the first half of 2017. The
increase for both periods was driven primarily by the initial
recognition, and subsequent fair value remeasurement, of the liabilities
associated with the PIPE financing, as well as offering costs associated
with both the PIPE and the registered direct offering. These amounts
totaled $2.2 million and $9.0 million for the second quarter and first
half of 2018, respectively.
Conference Call and Webcast
The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30
p.m. Pacific) today, August 8, to discuss second-quarter and first-half
financial results and key strategic achievements.
Interested participants can join the conference call using the following
numbers:
U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In:
|
|
+1-844-243-4690
|
International Dial-In:
|
|
+1-225-283-0138
Passcode:
|
|
7493459
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the
"Investors section of the Arcadias website at www.arcadiabio.com.
Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on
the companys investor website.
About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops and markets high-value food
ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for a
healthier diet. Arcadias GoodWheat branded ingredients deliver health
benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to
differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The companys
agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers around the
world to be more productive and minimize the impact of agriculture on
the environment. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
"Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995: This press release and the accompanying conference call
contain forward-looking statements about the company and its products,
including statements relating to components of the companys long-term
financial success; the companys traits, commercial products, and
collaborations; and the companys ability to manage the regulatory
processes for its traits and commercial products. Forward-looking
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be
considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the companys and its
partners ability to develop commercial products incorporating its
traits and to complete the regulatory review process for such products;
the companys compliance with laws and regulations that impact the
companys business, and changes to such laws and regulations; and the
companys future capital requirements and ability to satisfy its capital
needs. Further information regarding these and other factors that could
affect the companys financial results is included in filings the
company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to
time, including the section entitled "Risk Factors in the company's
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. These
documents are on the SEC Filings section of the "Investors section of
the companys website at www.arcadiabio.com.
All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of
the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to
update this information.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
18,931
|
|
|
|
3,898
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and
Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders Equity
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005704/en/