  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den chancenreichen US-Immobilienmarkt. Mit dem aktuellen Fonds der US Treuhand.
Jetzt informieren!-w-
30.12.2021 22:15

Archaea Energy Announces Successful Startup of Project Assai Renewable Natural Gas Facility

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Archaea Energy Inc. ("Archaea or "the Company) (NYSE: LFG), an industry-leading renewable natural gas ("RNG) company, announced today the successful start-up of Project Assai, an RNG facility located at the Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore, Pennsylvania ("Assai). Pipeline-quality RNG has been produced and commercial operations were achieved on December 30, 2021. Assai is now the highest capacity operational RNG facility in the world.

Assai was successfully constructed, commissioned, and completed within budget and in under two years, a timeline materially shorter than industry averages for landfill gas to RNG development projects, including projects of much smaller size. Assai has an inlet capacity of 22,500 scfm and combines landfill gas flows from the Keystone Sanitary Landfill and the Waste Management Alliance Landfill. Assai is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by over 200,000 metric tons annually and significantly reduce air pollutants, many by over 90%.

"Completion of Assai is a monumental moment for Archaea, said Nick Stork, Archaeas Chief Executive Officer. "I would first like to thank our team. They worked day and night, overcame obstacles, and ignored many voices who said this couldnt be done, let alone completed safely, under budget, and on an accelerated timeframe not seen before in our industry. I also want to thank the Keystone Sanitary Landfill, their incredible people and ownership. Keystones cooperation, vision and world-class operations were critical to the success of the project. I am also thankful for our partnerships with Waste Management, UGI, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and our commercial partners, FortisBC Energy Inc., Énergir, L.P., and The University of California System, who have all made meaningful long-term commitments to decarbonization and to the success of this project. Last but not least, I am grateful for the many learnings that came from this project. We self-performed many critical aspects of this project that most would have outsourced. The compounding effects of this knowledge will translate to lower costs and faster timelines for landfill owners and offtake partners across North America. LFG!

Assai is expected to deliver over 4 million MMBtu of RNG annually at projected flows, methane recovery and uptime, resulting in over $40 million of annual projected EBITDA. The project stands to benefit from long-term gas rights agreements at landfills with decades of capacity and strategically located within growing waste markets. Approximately 80% of the total RNG volumes expected to be produced at Assai have been contracted on a long-term, fixed fee basis with FortisBC Energy Inc., Énergir, L.P., and The Regents of the University of California, for periods of up to 20 years.

ABOUT ARCHAEA

Archaea Energy Inc. is one of the largest RNG producers in the U.S., with an industry-leading platform and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon fuel. Archaeas innovative, technology-driven approach is backed by significant gas processing expertise, enabling Archaea to deliver RNG projects that are expected to have higher uptime and efficiency, faster project timelines, and lower development costs. Archaea partners with landfill and farm owners to help them transform potential sources of emissions into RNG, transforming their facilities into renewable energy centers. Archaeas differentiated commercial strategy is focused on long-term contracts that provide commercial partners a reliable, non-intermittent, sustainable decarbonizing solution to displace fossil fuels.

Additional information is available at www.archaeaenergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain statements that may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act). Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking and usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipate, "estimate, "could, "would, "should, "will, "may, "forecast, "approximate, "expect, "project, "intend, "plan, "believe and other similar words. Forward-looking statements may relate to expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for Archaeas business. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements concerning market conditions and trends, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of Archaeas business. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, targets, opinions and/or beliefs of Archaea, and such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause those actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: (a) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combinations and any transactions contemplated thereby, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Archaea to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its management and key employees; (b) the possibility that Archaea may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (c) Archaeas ability to develop and operate new projects; (d) the reduction or elimination of government economic incentives to the renewable energy market; (e) delays in acquisition, financing, construction and development of new projects; (f) the length of development cycles for new projects, including the design and construction processes for Archaeas projects; (g) Archaeas ability to identify suitable locations for new projects; (h) Archaeas dependence on landfill operators; (i) existing regulations and changes to regulations and policies that affect Archaeas operations; (j) decline in public acceptance and support of renewable energy development and projects; (k) demand for renewable energy not being sustained; (l) impacts of climate change, changing weather patterns and conditions, and natural disasters; (m) the ability to secure necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; (n) the Companys expansion into new business lines; and (o) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-260094), originally filed by Archaea with the SEC on October 6, 2021, as subsequently amended on October 18, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on October 21, 2021, including those under "Risk Factors therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Archaea.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Archaeas views as of any subsequent date. Archaea does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Nachrichten zu Rice Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rice Acquisition A News
RSS Feed
Rice Acquisition A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rice Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Rice Acquisition A News

17.12.21Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Results of the Completed Redemption of All Outstanding Public Warrants
Weitere Rice Acquisition A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Alphabet  Wie stehen die Chancen für 2022?
Vontobel: Noch bis 03.01.2022: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Samsung schränkt Chip-Produktion ein
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Dr. Jens Ehrhardts Kapitalmarktausblick 2022: Alles eine Frage der Zinsen
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers über seinen Werdegang und neue Fonds
StarCapital: Simon Westendorf: "Bei Inflation haben Value-Aktien Rückenwind"
Ein charttechnischer Ausblick des DAX für 2022
Raumschiff statt Bummelzug
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Rice Acquisition A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Rice Acquisition A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Schweiz, Österreich oder Frankreich? Hier gibt es lukrative Ferienhäuser im Schnee
Bis zu 9 Prozent  Diese Dividenden-Aktien machen Sie immun gegen die Inflation
Aktien für 2022  Das sind die Favoriten der AAA-Könige
36 Sekunden bis 45 Minuten  So schnell ist die Feuerwehr bei Ihnen zu Hause
Immer mehr Gasversorger gehen mitten im Winter pleite  So sollten Kunden reagieren

News von

Innovationsaktie der Woche: Bayer - Günstiger wird es wohl nicht
DAX im Minus: Europas Börsen schwächeln - Anleger blicken auf 2022
Apple-Aktie: Die Welt jenseits des iPhone - Vorbereitung auf die nächste Tech-Revolution
BASF-Aktie, Freenet und TotalEnergies: Drei Top-Dividendenzahler im Anlagetest
Deutsche Nachfrage nach Krügerrand-Goldmünzen explodiert

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen schließen leicht im Minus -- DAX schließt an letztem Handelstag des Jahres im Plus -- Millionenauftrag für Merck -- DiDi meldet milliardenschweres Umsatzminus -- Tesla, Evergrande im Fokus

Citroën zieht skandalösen Werbespot in Ägypten zurück. Santander zahlt Rechnungen doppelt - 130 Millionen Pfund Schaden. Samsung weist Medienbericht über milliardenschwere Übernahme von Biogen zurück. HUGO BOSS holt Produktion wegen Lieferketten näher an Märkte. Credit Suisse prüft offenbar Quarantäne-Verstöße von Horta-Osorio.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Politik und Gesellschaft diskutieren derzeit über eine allgemeine Impfpflicht. Würde Sie eine solche befürworten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen