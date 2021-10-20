  • Suche
20.10.2021

Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Archaea Energy Inc. ("Archaea or "the Company) (NYSE: LFG) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021 after the market closes. Archaea will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 to discuss third quarter results.

A listen-only webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be available on Archaeas website at www.archaeaenergy.com. After completion of the webcast, a replay will be available for 12 months on Archaeas website.

About Archaea

Archaea Energy Inc. is one of the largest RNG producers in the U.S., with an industry leading RNG platform and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon fuel. Archaeas innovative, technology-driven approach is backed by significant gas processing expertise, enabling Archaea to deliver RNG projects that are expected to have higher uptime and efficiency, and lower development costs and time to market, than industry averages. Archaea partners with landfill and farm owners to help them transform their long-lived feedstock sources into RNG and convert their facilities into renewable energy centers. Archaeas differentiated commercial strategy is focused on long-term contracts that provide commercial partners a reliable, non-intermittent, sustainable decarbonizing solution to displace fossil fuels in high-carbon emission processes and industries.

Additional information is available at www.archaeaenergy.com/.















