finanzen.net
18.06.2020 22:05

Archived Replay of Todays Webinar Now Available on Intevacs IR Website

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) announced today that an archived replay of the webinar hosted today by Intro-act is now available in the Events section of the Companys investor relations website, https://ir.intevac.com/.

Todays webinar, titled "Higher Data Center Spending Is Driving Upside to HDD Media Unit Growth; Intevac a Benefactor, featured presentations by John Chen, vice president of TRENDFOCUS, who directs the firms Cloud, Hyperscale, & Enterprise Storage Service and client end market demand modeling, as well as Wendell Blonigan, president and chief executive officer of Intevac. The host of todays webinar was Peter Wright, founder of Intro-act, a match-maker in the capital markets helping investors find compelling investment opportunities.

About Intro-act

Intro-act connects corporations, investors, brokers, research firms, and IR service providers with intelligent targeting and primary research, powered by best-in-class machine learning. Intro-act provides an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that matches corporate executives with the institutional investors who are most likely to buy or sell their stock in the next 90 days and facilitates value-add corporate-investor access events. Learn more at www.intro-act.com.

About TRENDFOCUS

TRENDFOCUS is the data storage industrys premier market research and consulting firm and the only company providing detailed market and technical analysis of the entire industry supply chain. With over 70 clients in the U.S., Japan, Asia, and Europe, TRENDFOCUS distinctive research method blends both "top down/bottom up and 360 statistical analysis, providing its clients with the exacting global data set needed to make complex decisions in todays environment. TRENDFOCUS clients include global stakeholders in enterprise storage architectures, computing, storage, components, and investment communities. For more information, visit www.trendfocus.com.

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

For more information, call 408-986-9888 or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

Nachrichten zu Intevac Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intevac News
RSS Feed
Intevac zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Intevac Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Intevac BuyB. Riley FBR
31.07.2018Intevac BuyThe Benchmark Company
01.05.2018Intevac HoldMaxim Group
01.05.2018Intevac NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.02.2018Intevac BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
30.07.2019Intevac BuyB. Riley FBR
31.07.2018Intevac BuyThe Benchmark Company
01.02.2018Intevac BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
31.10.2017Intevac BuyNoble Financial Group
08.06.2016Intevac BuyThe Benchmark Company
01.05.2018Intevac HoldMaxim Group
01.05.2018Intevac NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
02.05.2017Intevac HoldThe Benchmark Company
02.02.2017Intevac HoldThe Benchmark Company
21.05.2015Intevac HoldThe Benchmark Company
16.05.2006Update Intevac Inc.: SellBrean Murray

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intevac Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Intevac News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Intevac News
Werbung

Trading-News

Mit einem ETF-Sparplan Vermögen aufbauen
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
Amazon.com: Neues technisches Kursziel
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit weiteren Abgaben
Vontobel: Video: Neuer alter Hype bei Wasserstoff-Aktien - welche sind noch aussichtsreich?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Gute Geldanlage entsteht durch nachhaltiges Wertesystem
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Intevac-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Intevac Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

CO2-Zertifikate würden Müllgebühren erhöhen
Reichtum wächst wegen Corona-Krise langsamer
Es trifft vor allem die deutsche Mittelschicht
Das wird einen Aufschrei in der Bevölkerung geben
Fed ergänzt Firmenanleihen-Programm

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel leichter -- Wirecard verschiebt Jahresabschluss erneut -- EU-Kommission billigt Verkauf von thyssen-Aufzugsgeschäft -- Tesla, HEXO, Adyen im Fokus

T-Mobile US erwartet stärkeres Wachstum. Carnival mit größerem Quartalsverlust als befürchtet. Agrochemiekonzern Syngenta stellt sich für möglichen Börsengang neu auf. Infineon platziert Anleihen über 2,9 Milliarden Euro. VINCI sieht 2020 erhebliche Belastung durch Corona-Pandemie. BASF-Aktie höher: Verlust im zweiten Quartal nicht ausgeschlossen. ifo: Corona-Rezession stellt Finanzkrise in den Schatten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
Dow schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel leichter -- Wirecard verschiebt Jahresabschluss erneut -- EU-Kommission billigt Verkauf von thyssen-Aufzugsgeschäft -- Tesla, HEXO, Adyen im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:07 Uhr
ETF-Kauf - Tipps zum Vermögensaufbau mittels ETF-Sparplan
Aktie im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
Wirecard-Aktie mit rund -60%: Vorlage von Jahresabschluss verschoben - Wirecard-COO suspendiert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
NEL ASAA0B733
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
BASFBASF11
TUITUAG00
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
TeslaA1CX3T
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Allianz840400
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Telekom AG555750