  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
24.02.2021 23:33

Arconic Announces Pricing of Additional Notes Offering

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) ("Arconic or "the Company) announced today the pricing of its offering of an additional $300 million aggregate principal amount of the Companys 6.125% Senior Secured Second-Lien Notes due 2028 (the "Additional Notes). The Additional Notes will be issued at an offering price of 106.25% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued interest from February 15, 2021. The sale of the Additional Notes is expected to be completed on March 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the issuance of the Additional Notes for general corporate purposes, including to fund the annuitization of certain pension plan obligations. The Additional Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each of the Companys wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries, on a senior secured second-priority basis. Each of the Additional Notes and the related guarantees will be secured on a second-priority basis by liens on certain assets of the Company. The Additional Notes will be issued under the indenture governing the Company's existing 6.125% Senior Secured Second-Lien Notes due 2028 (the "Existing Notes). The Additional Notes will be treated as a single series with the Existing Notes and will have the same terms as the Existing Notes, other than with respect to the date of issuance and issue price.

The Additional Notes and related guarantees are being sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Additional Notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Additional Notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the Additional Notes or related guarantees are being made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Arconic Corporation

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial and packaging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates, "believes, "could, "estimates, "expects, "forecasts, "goal, "guidance, "intends, "may, "outlook, "plans, "projects, "seeks, "sees, "should, "targets, "will, "would, or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect Arconics expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the intended conduct, timing and terms of the proposed Additional Notes offering, related financing plans and any future actions by Arconic in respect of the proposed Additional Notes. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Arconics perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors Arconic Corporation believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Although Arconic Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these expectations may not be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond Arconics control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to successfully enter into the proposed transactions regarding the Additional Notes on favorable terms within the intended timing and the other risk factors summarized in Arconic Corporations Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Market projections are subject to the risks discussed in Arconics reports and other risks in the market. The statements herein are made as of the date of this release, even if subsequently made available by Arconic on its website or otherwise. Arconic disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu Arconic

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
06:39 Uhr
Arconic verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
21.02.21
Ausblick: Arconic legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
06.11.20
Arconic legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
30.09.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Arconic-Aktie im September 2020 ein (finanzen.net)
05.08.20
Arconic stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Arconic News
RSS Feed
Arconic zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Arconic

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.08.2019Arconic OverweightBarclays Capital
29.03.2018Arconic Equal WeightBarclays Capital
13.07.2017Arconic BuySeaport Global Securities
06.03.2017Arconic buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.12.2016Arconic BuyArgus Research Company
07.08.2019Arconic OverweightBarclays Capital
13.07.2017Arconic BuySeaport Global Securities
06.03.2017Arconic buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.12.2016Arconic BuyArgus Research Company
29.03.2018Arconic Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Arconic nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Arconic News

21.02.21Ausblick: Arconic legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
06:39 UhrArconic verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere Arconic News
Werbung

Trading-News

Gold: Comeback, aber wann?
ETFs vs. aktiv gemanagte Fonds | Unterschied zwischen Index-Tracking & Stock-Picking
Goodyear schluckt Konkurrenten
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Erneute Abgaben
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Riskantes Wachstum in China?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Dividendenaktien nach Corona: Alter Hut oder voll im Trend?
Die moderne und einfache Art der Altersvorsorge
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Jetzt zum Webinar anmelden: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten.
CO2-Abdruck des my-si ESG-Portfolios im Schnitt 65% unter dem von herkömmlichen Portfolios
Kaufen Sie Bitcoin?
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Arconic-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Arconic Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Ende des Lockdowns naht  und diese Aktien sind die großen Profiteure
Die Preise sinken  So sichern Sie sich ein Immobilien-Schnäppchen in Spanien
Hunde, Katzen, Kois  Diese Kosten fürs Haustier sind steuerlich absetzbar
So viel habe ich mit Daytrading in einer Woche aus 500 Euro gemacht
Wenn Sie das beachten, kann der SPAC-Boom Sie reich machen

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Innerhalb von 24 Stunden - Nel Asa mit turboschneller Kapitalerhöhung
DAX mehr als ein Prozent im Minus - Inflationssorgen setzen Börsen erneut zu - Warten auf Powell
DAX-Chartanalyse: Bislang keine Warnsignale
DAX im Plus: Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Inflationssorgen schwinden
Girokonto der Comdirect ist nicht mehr für alle gratis

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt stärker -- Dow Jones erreicht neuen Rekord -- PUMA enttäuscht mit Zielen -- GameStop-Finanzchef tritt zurück -- Geely und Volvo blasen Fusion ab -- Square, Aareal Bank im Fokus

alstria office schaut vorsichtig auf laufendes Jahr. US-Behörde stellt Impfstoff von J&J gutes Zeugnis aus. Miller bleibt Chef des russischen Energiekonzerns GAZPROM. Suzukis Patriarch geht mit 91 Jahren in den Ruhestand. Bayer stellt Environmental Science für Profi-Kunden zum Verkauf. Apple-Fertiger Foxconn entwickelt Elektroauto mit Fisker. TAKKT will 2019er-Dividende nachholen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
Die wichtigsten Finanzmetropolen der Welt
Die Top 10
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Diskussion über Corona-Impfungen ist in vollem Gang. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen, wenn Sie die Gelegenheit dazu erhalten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen