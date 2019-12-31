finanzen.net
Retten Sie Ihr Geld! Rezession, Steuerabzocke und was noch droht... Jetzt die neue BÖRSE ONLINE. Digital lesen.-w-
29.04.2020 14:47

Arconic Announces Proposed Notes Offering

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) ("Arconic or "the Company) announced today a proposed offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of first lien notes (the "Notes).

The timing of pricing and terms of the Notes are subject to market conditions and other factors. The Company also intends to replace its existing cash flow revolver with a new asset-based credit facility (the "ABL facility) and has received commitments totaling over $750 million for the new ABL facility from the Companys existing bank group. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering, together with cash on hand, to (i) prepay in full the obligations outstanding under its senior secured first-lien term loan B facility, and (ii) prepay in full the obligations outstanding under its revolving credit facility and terminate in full the commitments thereunder. If the Notes closing occurs before the closing of the ABL facility, the Notes will be initially issued by a subsidiary of the Company and the net proceeds from the proposed offering will be held in escrow until the closing of the new ABL facility, at which point the Company will assume the obligations under the Notes. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each of the Companys wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries. Each of the Notes and the related guarantees will be secured on a first-priority basis by liens on certain assets of the Company and the guarantors and on a second-priority basis by certain other assets of the Company and the guarantors.

The Notes and related guarantees will be sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the Notes or related guarantees will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Arconic Corporation

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates, "believes, "could, "estimates, "expects, "forecasts, "goal, "guidance, "intends, "may, "outlook, "plans, "projects, "seeks, "sees, "should, "targets, "will, "would, or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect Arconic Corporations expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the intended conduct, timing and terms of the proposed Notes offering, repayment of the senior secured first-lien term loan B facility, the repayment of the obligations under revolving credit facility and termination of commitments thereunder, the timing and terms of the proposed ABL, related financing plans and any future actions by Arconic Corporation in respect of the proposed Notes and asset based lending agreement. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Arconic Corporations perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors Arconic Corporation believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Arconic Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) our ability to successfully enter into the proposed transactions regarding the Notes and ABL facility on favorable terms within the intended timing, (b) existing and any future adverse effects in connection with COVID-19, including, among other things, severe restrictions on economic activity as a result of reactions of governmental and other authorities (including shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders), the impact on global supply and demand, the suspension or reduction of operations by our customers, suppliers and other commercial counterparties, the impact on our liquidity and financial flexibility, and the potential for COVID-19 related issues to significantly heighten the other risks customarily associated with our business; and (c) the other risk factors summarized in Arconic Corporations reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. Market projections are subject to the risks discussed above and other risks in the market. The statements herein are made as of the date of this release, even if subsequently made available by Arconic Corporation on its website or otherwise. Arconic Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu Howmet Aerospace

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Howmet Aerospace News
RSS Feed
Howmet Aerospace zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Howmet Aerospace

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.08.2019Arconic OverweightBarclays Capital
29.03.2018Arconic Equal WeightBarclays Capital
13.07.2017Arconic BuySeaport Global Securities
06.03.2017Arconic buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.12.2016Arconic BuyArgus Research Company
07.08.2019Arconic OverweightBarclays Capital
13.07.2017Arconic BuySeaport Global Securities
06.03.2017Arconic buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.12.2016Arconic BuyArgus Research Company
29.03.2018Arconic Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Howmet Aerospace nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Howmet Aerospace News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Howmet Aerospace News
Werbung

Inside

Gold profitiert von ultralockerer Geldpolitik
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Infineon, Daimler, ThyssenKrupp
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Alles auf Kauf? Der Markt scheint entschieden - Heute 18:30 Uhr live
ETF-Sparplan - warum (gerade) jetzt?
DZ BANK - CompuGroup Medical: Wachstumstreiber E-Health
Mit langem Atem durch die Krise
EuroStoxx 50  Index hinkt hinterher
Einwegmaskenprimus 3M kassiert Jahresprognose
Auf welche Aktien setzten die wikifolio-Trader im letzten Jahrzehnt?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Howmet Aerospace-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Howmet Aerospace Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der BER könnte früher in Betrieb gehen als geplant
Aktie stürzt ab  Wirecards Befreiungsschlag geht nach hinten los
Das Nullzinsregime wird den Anlagenotstand dramatisch verschärfen
Diese Weinsorte trinken die Deutschen am liebsten
Die Wundernation beherrscht das Virus  ist aber plötzlich verwundbar

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX leicht im Plus -- GE trifft massiver Einbruch im Triebwerkgeschäft -- Deutsche Bank mit Verlust -- VW erwartet Gewinneinbruch -- Daimler mit knappem Gewinn -- Airbus, Alphabet, Starbucks im Fokus

Wirecard-Aktie sackt weiter ab - KPMG-Bericht wirkt nach. ams hält weiter an Zeitplan für OSRAM-Übernahme fest. Bosch rechnet mit Autoproduktionseinbruch um ein Fünftel. Munich-Re-CEO: Werden Folgen der Krise gut verkraften. Schweizer Finanzminister will Corona-Schulden mit SNB-Dividenden abbauen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Unternehmen, die unter den Rettungsschirm des Staates schlüpfen, trotzdem Dividenden oder Vorstands-Boni ausgeben dürfen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:42 Uhr
DAX leicht im Plus -- GE trifft massiver Einbruch im Triebwerkgeschäft -- Deutsche Bank mit Verlust -- VW erwartet Gewinneinbruch -- Daimler mit knappem Gewinn -- Airbus, Alphabet, Starbucks im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:47 Uhr
Alphabet-Aktie vorbörslich im Plus: Google-Mutter legt im ersten Quartal trotz Corona-Krise zu
Ausland
14:34 Uhr
Ausblick: eBay stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Bloom Energy Corp Registered Shs -A-A2JQTG
NanoRepro AG657710
HSBC Holdings plc923893
FuelCell Energy IncA2ABRE
Bombardier Inc. (B)866671
CD Projekt RED S.A.534356
Snap Inc. (Snapchat)A2DLMS
Citigroup Inc.A1H92V
Eli Lilly and Co.858560
Albemarle Corp.890167
Incyte Corp.896133
Amex Exploration Inc Registered ShsA2DJY1
BlackBerry LtdA1W2YK
Gerresheimer AGA0LD6E