Arconic Unveils Advanced Titanium Alloy for Higher Temperature Aerospace Applications

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) today announced the commercial availability of an advanced titanium alloy called ARCONIC-THOR that is designed for higher temperature applications in next generation aero engines and adjacent structures. Patented ARCONIC-THOR is nearly 50 percent lighter than incumbent nickel-based superalloys, driving cost savings and fuel efficiency for customers and helping Arconic capture growing demand for advanced aero engine and airframe materials.

"ARCONIC-THOR is a breakthrough aerospace material that goes where conventional titanium alloys cannot, said Jeremy Halford, President, Arconic Engineered Structures. "Next generation fuel-efficient aero engines are running hotter, presenting a materials challenge for the exhaust systems and adjacent structures. Drawing on our materials science expertise, our engineers formulated ARCONIC-THORa powerful titanium solution that can take the heat and unlock significant weight and cost savings for our customers.

Within Arconics patented alloy ranges, ARCONIC-THORs specific proprietary formulation demonstrates three times improved oxidation resistance compared to existing high temperature titanium alloys. This improved oxidation resistance protects against deterioration at elevated temperatures and enables ARCONIC-THOR to operate at service temperatures higher than any other conventional titanium alloy available on the market.

Arconic already has completed successful development projects of ARCONIC-THOR with customers. These include a U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory-funded project with aircraft manufacturer Boeing and aircraft engine manufacturer Honeywell in which we produced full-scale components from ARCONIC-THOR sheet. The joint Materials Affordability Initiative (MAI) project validated ARCONIC-THOR as a production-ready, superior oxidation resistant titanium alloy at temperatures as much as 200°F above previously available high temperature titanium alloy products with acceptable oxidation resistance. The project further concluded that ARCONIC-THOR significantly reduced weight and improved component performance.

The Society of Automotive Engineers - Aerospace Material Specification Titanium and Refractory Metals Committee (SAE-AMS) recently approved the standard Aerospace Material Specification (AMS) 6953 for ARCONIC-THOR sheet.

ARCONIC-THOR can be produced as sheet, plate, foil, billet, rolled rings, forgings and extrusions. It is formable (cold, hot, superplastic), heat treatable, forgeable and weldable.

About SAE

SAE International is a global association of more than 138,000 engineers and related technical experts in the aerospace, automotive and commercial-vehicle industries. Standards from SAE International are used to advance mobility engineering throughout the world. The SAE Technical Standards Development Program is among the organizations primary provisions to the industries it serves. Todays SAE standards product line includes almost 10,000 documents created through consensus standards development by more than 240 SAE Technical Committees with 450+ subcommittees and task groups. These works are authorized, revised and maintained by the volunteer efforts of more than 9,000 engineers, and other qualified professionals from around the world. The SAE Aerospace Materials Specifications database includes the more than 3,250 current standards issued by SAEs aerospace materials committees.

About Arconic

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more information: www.arconic.com. Follow @arconic: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

