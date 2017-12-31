Arconic Unveils Advanced Titanium Alloy for Higher Temperature Aerospace Applications

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) today announced the commercial availability of an
advanced titanium alloy called ARCONIC-THOR that is designed for
higher temperature applications in next generation aero engines and
adjacent structures. Patented ARCONIC-THOR is nearly 50 percent lighter
than incumbent nickel-based superalloys, driving cost savings and fuel
efficiency for customers and helping Arconic capture growing demand for
advanced aero engine and airframe materials.
"ARCONIC-THOR is a breakthrough aerospace material that goes where
conventional titanium alloys cannot, said Jeremy Halford, President,
Arconic Engineered Structures. "Next generation fuel-efficient aero
engines are running hotter, presenting a materials challenge for the
exhaust systems and adjacent structures. Drawing on our materials
science expertise, our engineers formulated ARCONIC-THORa powerful
titanium solution that can take the heat and unlock significant weight
and cost savings for our customers.
Within Arconics patented alloy ranges, ARCONIC-THORs specific
proprietary formulation demonstrates three times improved oxidation
resistance compared to existing high temperature titanium alloys. This
improved oxidation resistance protects against deterioration at elevated
temperatures and enables ARCONIC-THOR to operate at service temperatures
higher than any other conventional titanium alloy available on the
market.
Arconic already has completed successful development projects of
ARCONIC-THOR with customers. These include a U.S. Air Force Research
Laboratory-funded project with aircraft manufacturer Boeing and aircraft
engine manufacturer Honeywell in which we produced full-scale components
from ARCONIC-THOR sheet. The joint Materials Affordability Initiative
(MAI) project validated ARCONIC-THOR as a production-ready, superior
oxidation resistant titanium alloy at temperatures as much as 200°F
above previously available high temperature titanium alloy products with
acceptable oxidation resistance. The project further concluded that
ARCONIC-THOR significantly reduced weight and improved component
performance.
The Society of Automotive Engineers - Aerospace Material Specification
Titanium and Refractory Metals Committee (SAE-AMS) recently approved the
standard Aerospace Material Specification (AMS) 6953 for ARCONIC-THOR
sheet.
ARCONIC-THOR can be produced as sheet, plate, foil, billet, rolled
rings, forgings and extrusions. It is formable (cold, hot,
superplastic), heat treatable, forgeable and weldable.
About SAE
SAE International is a global association of more than 138,000 engineers
and related technical experts in the aerospace, automotive and
commercial-vehicle industries. Standards from SAE International are used
to advance mobility engineering throughout the world. The SAE Technical
Standards Development Program is among the organizations primary
provisions to the industries it serves. Todays SAE standards product
line includes almost 10,000 documents created through consensus
standards development by more than 240 SAE Technical Committees with
450+ subcommittees and task groups. These works are authorized, revised
and maintained by the volunteer efforts of more than 9,000 engineers,
and other qualified professionals from around the world. The SAE
Aerospace Materials Specifications database includes the more than 3,250
current standards issued by SAEs aerospace materials committees.
