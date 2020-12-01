  • Suche
Start in den letzten Monat des Jahres. Kommt die Jahresend-Rally? Heute in der Sendung "Euer Egmond" analysiert Egmond Haidt und BNP Paribas die Chancen
01.12.2020

Arcturus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company, "Arcturus, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Company will be presenting at Piper Sandlers 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference:

The Road Ahead for COVID-19 Vaccines: What We Know and Questions Still to be Answered into 2021

Panel Presentation
Date: Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR mRNA Technology and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes self-replicating mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, Cystic Fibrosis, and Cardiovascular Disease along with partnered programs including Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B Virus, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (200 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Duke-NUS, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.ArcturusRx.com. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

11.11.20
Arcturus Therapeutics: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
07.11.20
Ausblick: Arcturus Therapeutics präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
12.08.20
Arcturus Therapeutics vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.08.20
Ausblick: Arcturus Therapeutics präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
31.07.20
Experten sehen bei Arcturus Therapeutics-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Arcturus Therapeutics-Aktie im April 2020 (finanzen.net)
13.03.20
Arcturus Therapeutics stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

