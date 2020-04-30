  • Suche
11.02.2021 14:30

Arcturus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company, "Arcturus, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

  • Presentation
  • Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

  • Fireside Chat
  • Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021
  • Time: 11:40 a.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

  • Fireside Chat
  • Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
  • Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

  • Fireside Chat
  • Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
  • Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR mRNA Technology and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes self-replicating mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, Cystic Fibrosis, and Cardiovascular Disease along with partnered programs including Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B Virus, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (205 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Duke-NUS Medical School, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.ArcturusRx.com. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

