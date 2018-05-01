Argo Group Affirms Board Appointments

The Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance, today issued the following statement:

"It is disappointing that Voce Capital continues to engage in a campaign of misinformation to support its activist campaign to remove members of Argos well-qualified and experienced Board. As publicly announced on February 20, 2019, the Board properly appointed Messrs. Latham and Liss to fill two vacancies, bringing the number of directors up to 13 as authorized by Argo Groups bye-laws and Bermuda law. Voces assertions challenging these appointments are simply incorrect. It is telling that Voce waited five weeks to raise its latest attempt to distract Argos shareholders. Our Board remains focused on continuing Argos strong performance and looks forward to continuing to engage with all shareholders in the coming weeks.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Groups insurance subsidiaries are A. M. Best-rated A (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Groups U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poors-rated A-(Strong) with a positive outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.

