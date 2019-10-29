finanzen.net
+++ finanzen.net vor Ort: Wir laden Sie zur World of Trading 2019 ein und schenken Ihnen einen Seminargutschein im Wert von  15,- Jetzt registrieren! +++-w-
29.10.2019 22:48
Bewerten
(0)

Argo Group Comments on Results for Third Quarter 2019, Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo or the "Company) (NYSE: ARGO) announced today that its results for the third quarter of 2019 will be adversely affected by several loss items, primarily related to its International Operations.

"The adjustment made to our current and prior accident year loss expectations over the last two quarters is related to large loss activity, business we have previously exited or where we have taken aggressive underwriting actions to improve profitability, said Argo Group CEO Mark E. Watson III. "These charges are a result of increased loss occurrence and a more challenging claims environment in some classes of business.

"Despite these challenges, we continue to experience strong results in our U.S. Operations and we are seeing rate improvement across several key lines of business both in the U.S. as well as in our International Operations.

Key items affecting the quarter include:

  • Catastrophe losses of approximately $19 million pre-tax, or 4.3 points on Argos consolidated loss ratio for the third quarter. Catastrophe losses were primarily related to Hurricane Dorian, Typhoon Faxai and flood losses in the U.S.
  • Prior accident year losses of approximately $42 million or 9.3 points on Argos consolidated loss ratio for the third quarter. Reserve increases were related to the Companys Bermuda Insurance business unit, as well as European and London operations within Argos International Operations and were the result of new information received in the quarter relating to the resolution or notification of several large losses, as well as a continued review of International business currently in run-off. The losses were partially offset by a modest net reserve decrease within Argos U.S. Operations.
  • Current accident year losses of approximately $10 million, or an additional 6.4 points when compared to the second quarter 2019 year-to-date current accident year loss ratio for International Operations. The losses are primarily related to property, liability and marine lines within International Operations. The adjustment reflects a change in actuarial estimates based on a more frequent occurrence of large losses and the recalibration of the current year based on prior year adjustments.

Additionally, Argo performs an internal review of Run-off reserves during third or fourth quarter annually. At the end of the third quarter the review of the reserve position was ongoing, and while information received to date is consistent with managements expectations, we expect to conclude the review during the fourth quarter. As previously disclosed, Argo is also reviewing possible reinsurance alternatives to address the Run-off reserves.

Argo Schedules Earnings Release for November 7, 2019

The company will release third quarter 2019 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Company management will conduct an investor conference call starting at 11 a.m. EST on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Instructions for Connecting to the November 8, 2019 Conference Call

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/argo191108.html. Participants in the U.S. can access the call by dialing (877) 291-5203. Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (412) 902-6610. Please ask the operator to be connected to the Argo Group earnings call.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/argo191108.html. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through November 15, 2019, to callers in the U.S. by dialing (877) 344-7529 (conference # 10136648). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the telephone replay by dialing (412) 317-0088 (conference # 10136648).

ABOUT LOSS ESTIMATES

Argo Groups estimates of losses are based on claims received to date, policy-level reviews, discussions with distribution partners, the Companys internal and external modeling resources, and publicly available industry loss estimates. Argo Groups estimates are dependent on broad assumptions about coverage, liability, reinsurance and potential changes to both known and unknown claims. Accordingly, the actual ultimate net impact may differ materially from Argo Groups estimates.

ABOUT Argo Group International HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group's insurance subsidiaries are A.M. Best-rated 'A' (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group's U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor's-rated 'A-' (Strong) with a stable outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may include forward-looking statements, both with respect to Argo Group and its industry, that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may differ materially from actual future experience involving any one or more of such statements. In addition, any estimates relating to loss events involve the exercise of considerable judgment and reflect a combination of ground-up evaluations, information available to date from brokers and cedants, market intelligence, initial tentative loss reports and other sources. The actuarial range of reserves and managements best estimate is based on our then current state of knowledge including explicit and implicit assumptions relating to the pattern of claim development, the expected ultimate settlement amount, inflation and dependencies between lines of business. Our internal capital model is used to consider the distribution for reserving risk around this best estimate and predict the potential range of outcomes. However, due to the complexity of factors contributing to the losses and the preliminary nature of the information used to prepare these estimates, there can be no assurance that Argo Groups ultimate losses will remain within the stated amount. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see Argo Group's filings with the SEC. The inclusion of a forward-looking statement herein should not be regarded as a representation by Argo Group that Argo Group's objectives will be achieved. Argo Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "do not believe, "aim, "project," "anticipate," "seek, "will," "likely, "assume, "estimate, "may," "continue, "guidance, "objective, "outlook, "trends, "future, "could, "would, "should, "target, "on track and similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Argo Group's control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements.

Nachrichten zu Argo Group International Holdings LTDShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Argo Group International News
RSS Feed
Argo Group International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Argo Group International Holdings LTDShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.05.2015Argo Group International BuyCompass Point
09.03.2015Argo Group International NeutralCompass Point
08.05.2015Argo Group International BuyCompass Point
09.03.2015Argo Group International NeutralCompass Point

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Argo Group International Holdings LTDShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Argo Group International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Argo Group International News
Werbung

Inside

Zu viele Baustellen beim Online-Händler Amazon?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Konsolidierung
Verizon kämpft um die Spitze
SOCIETE GENERALE: amazon.com: Chance von 14,5 Prozent
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Bayer, Lufthansa, Wirecard
Gold rutscht unter 1.500 USD
HSBC: Covestro und Deutsche Börse: Favoritenwechsel zum Jahresschluss?
Henkel  Mit neuer Vorstandsspitze
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Argo Group International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Argo Group International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Sich auf den Partner verlassen  das kann teuer werden
Beyond Meat ist eben kein gesundes Bioprodukt
Dieser Last-Minute-Antrag soll die Bundesbank vor der EZB schützen
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
So finden Sie den besten Indexfonds für Ihr Vermögen

News von

Angst vor steigender Nel-Aktie? Größter Short-Investor vermindert ständig seine Wette auf fallenden Kurs bei Nel Asa
Strategie: Mit ruhiger Hand zu riesigen Renditen - so können Anleger von langfristigen Investitionen profitieren
DAX: Trotz Käufen noch nicht heiß gelaufen
Goldpreis: Profis greifen bei Futures wieder zu
Die DAB Bank verlangt bald Strafzinsen von minus 0,5 Prozent - auch von Privatkunden

Heute im Fokus

Dow beendet Handel um Nulllinie -- DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- Tesla erleidet Umsatzeinbruch in USA -- Fresenius verdient mehr -- Google-Mutter Alphabet meldet Gewinnrückgang -- Beyond Meat im Fokus

Fiat Chrysler und PSA verhandeln anscheinend über Zusammenschluss. Deutsche Wettbewerbszentrale verklagt Tesla wegen "Autopilot"-Werbung. L'Oreal setzt im 3. Quartal mehr um als erwartet. Pentagon und Lockheed Martin vereinbaren milliardenschweren Deal. Brexit-Chaos: Labour mach Weg für Neuwahl im Dezember frei. Pfizer profitiert von Sondergewinn und erhöht Ausblick.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 43 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 43 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 43 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
29.10.19
Dow beendet Handel um Nulllinie -- DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- Tesla erleidet Umsatzeinbruch in USA -- Fresenius verdient mehr -- Google-Mutter Alphabet meldet Gewinnrückgang -- Beyond Meat im Fokus
Reise
29.10.19
Touristenfallen: Vor Abzocke im Urlaub schützen
Sonstiges
29.10.19
Ripple-Chef hält Veröffentlichung von Libra für unwahrscheinlich
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
BASFBASF11