finanzen.net
18.10.2018 22:34
Bewerten
(0)

Argo Group Provides Preliminary Estimate for Natural Catastrophe Losses During the 2018 Third Quarter

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products, today announced a preliminary pre-tax catastrophe loss estimate for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018 of approximately $25 million. Catastrophe losses are related primarily to Hurricane Florence, Typhoon Jebi and other catastrophe and weather-related events in the third quarter of 2018. Catastrophe loss estimates include claims costs net of ceded reinsurance recoverables and reinstatement premiums, and include losses related to certain aggregate excess of loss contracts.

CEO Mark E. Watson III commented: "As we indicated following the catastrophe loss events in 2017, we restructured our reinsurance program for 2018 to incorporate a single retention that combined the reinsurance portfolios for Argo and the acquired Ariel Re, and we strategically increased our use of third-party capital. Our loss results for the third quarter of 2018 reflect these actions.

ABOUT LOSS ESTIMATES

Argo Groups estimates of catastrophe losses are based on claims received to date, policy-level reviews, discussions with distribution partners, the companys internal and external modeling resources, and publicly available industry loss estimates. Argo Groups estimates are preliminary and dependent on broad assumptions about coverage, liability, reinsurance and potential changes to both known and unknown claims. Accordingly, the actual ultimate net impact attributable to catastrophes may differ materially from Argo Groups preliminary estimates.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group's insurance subsidiaries are A. M. Best-rated 'A' (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group's U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor's-rated 'A-' (Strong) with a positive outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may include forward-looking statements, both with respect to Argo Group and its industry, that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may differ materially from actual future experience involving any one or more of such statements. In addition, any estimates relating to loss events involve the exercise of considerable judgment and reflect a combination of ground-up evaluations, information available to date from brokers and cedants, market intelligence, initial tentative loss reports and other sources. The actuarial range of reserves and managements best estimate is based on our then current state of knowledge including explicit and implicit assumptions relating to the pattern of claim development, the expected ultimate settlement amount, inflation and dependencies between lines of business. Our internal capital model is used to consider the distribution for reserving risk around this best estimate and predict the potential range of outcomes. However, due to the complexity of factors contributing to the losses and the preliminary nature of the information used to prepare these estimates, there can be no assurance that Argo Groups ultimate losses will remain within the stated amount. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see Argo Group's filings with the SEC. The inclusion of a forward-looking statement herein should not be regarded as a representation by Argo Group that Argo Group's objectives will be achieved. Argo Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Argo Group International Holdings LTDShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
04.08.18
Ausblick: Argo Group International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
04.05.18
BRIEF-Argo Group International Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.71 (Reuters Business)
01.05.18
Ausblick: Argo Group International veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
11.02.18
Ausblick: Argo Group International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.10.17
Ausblick: Argo Group International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Argo Group International News
RSS Feed
Argo Group International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Argo Group International Holdings LTDShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.05.2015Argo Group International BuyCompass Point
09.03.2015Argo Group International NeutralCompass Point
08.05.2015Argo Group International BuyCompass Point
09.03.2015Argo Group International NeutralCompass Point

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Argo Group International Holdings LTDShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Argo Group International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Argo Group International News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital erklärt, warum die Maschine der bessere Anleger ist
Welche Faktoren sprechen derzeit für einen niedrigeren Ölpreis?
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE | Kupfer: Zwischen Vielfalt und Investition
Die Gold-Wette
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: 10-Tage Linie arbeitet als Resistance
UBS: Siemens  Zurück am Jahrestief
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Erholung im MDAX hätte noch etwas Platz
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf K+S, Lufthansa, Infineon
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Argo Group International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Argo Group International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Sorgt die DSGVO für das Ende des Namens am Klingelschild?
Der Bund erhört den Hilfeschrei der Lebensversicherer
Trump hat die Welt in eine fatale Abhängigkeit von den Scheichs geführt
Tausende Gläubiger müssen sich gedulden
Aus Angst vor den Grünen nutzt Seehofer die Methode Merkel

News von

Continental und Co.: Fünf deutsche Aktien, bei denen Anleger die Reissleine ziehen sollten
Fresenius Medical Care-Aktie nach der Gewinnwarnung: Wie ernst die Lage wirklich ist
SAP-Aktie nach den Q3-Zahlen: Warum trotz höherer Prognose keine Feierlaune aufkommt
FMC-Aktie und Fresenius schockieren mit Gewinnwarnung
Dax-Chartanalyse: Die Luft nach oben wird dünner

News von

Experten warnen vor gefährlicher Entwicklung: Diese Banken sind künftig immer seltener in Deutschland zu sehen
Wie TUI vom gnadenlosen Konkurrenzkampf unter den Airlines profitiert
Ein Startup will mit einer Software den Einstieg in den neuen Job erleichtern - Samsung und McDonald's nutzen sie bereits
Continental-Chef: Deutschland hat "nicht die beste Position" für wirtschaftliche Elektromobilität
Die Ex-Chefin von KFC Deutschland will jetzt mit ihrem Startup das Coaching in Unternehmen digitalisieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Kräftige Verluste an der Wall Street -- Linde-Aktie auf Rekordhoch -- eBay verklagt Amazon -- SAP enttäuscht bei Marge -- GERRY WEBER, HeidelbergCement, Facebook im Fokus

EU sieht schwere Verstöße Italiens gegen Haushaltsregeln. Dürr senkt Prognose und pausiert vorerst bei Übernahmen. Schaden durch "Cum-Ex"-Steuerdeals wohl größer als gedacht. Deutsche Bank tauscht Chef der Transaktionsbank aus. Apple-Steuerstreit: EU-Kommission stellt Verfahren gegen Irland ein. Sixt profitiert vom brummenden Geschäft mit der Autovermietung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Best Global Brands 2018
Die Top 20 der wertvollsten Marken weltweit
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass Angela Merkel Anfang Dezember auf dem Parteitag der CDU als Parteichefin wiedergewählt wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
DAX schließt im Minus -- Kräftige Verluste an der Wall Street -- Linde-Aktie auf Rekordhoch -- eBay verklagt Amazon -- SAP enttäuscht bei Marge -- GERRY WEBER, HeidelbergCement, Facebook im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:24 Uhr
PayPal steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie steigt nachbörslich
Ausland
22:34 Uhr
American Express steigert Quartalsgewinn um 22 Prozent
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
SAP SE716460
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) St.578580
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403