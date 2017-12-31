Argo Group Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGII) today announced
financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018.
2018 First Quarter Recap
|
Gross Written
|
|
|
|
|
|
Combined Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
Premiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$710.5M
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$36.0M
|
|
|
|
|
|
$36.5M
|
|
|
|
|
|
$24.8M
|
? 18.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
? 3.3 pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
? 18.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
? 66.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
? 32.4%
|
from Q1 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
from Q1 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
from Q1 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
from Q1 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
from Q1 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"The first quarter reflects the balanced and meaningful approach to
growth and profit from our International and U.S. Operations, as well as
our investments in people, technology and innovation, said Argo Group
CEO Mark Watson III.
"In addition, investment income continued as
a consistent contributor as it grew by 18% over the prior years
results. This despite the increasingly volatile investment environment
experienced through the first months of the year. Through the continuing
strategy of disciplined, differentiated underwriting and above-average
top-line growth, we feel very positive about the coming quarters and
beyond.
HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS
ENDED MAR. 31, 2018:
-
Gross written premiums were up 18.7% to $710.5 million,
compared to $598.6 million for the 2017 first quarter. Both the U.S.
and International Operations reported growth in gross written premiums
compared to the 2017 quarter.
-
Net income was $24.8 million or $0.71 per diluted share,
compared to net income of $36.7 million or $1.03 per diluted share for
the 2017 first quarter.
Effective January 1, 2018, the
Company adopted ASU No. 2016-01, Financial Instruments:
Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Liabilities,
using a cumulative effect adjustment. This adjustment transferred the
unrealized gains and losses as of December 31, 2017, net of tax, on
equity securities from accumulated other comprehensive income to
retained earnings, resulting in no overall impact to shareholders
equity.
In accordance with this accounting standard, in the
first quarter of 2018, the Company recognized the change in the fair
value of its equity securities since January 1, 2018 as a pre-tax loss
of $30.9 million ($24.7 million net of taxes(2)
and $0.71 loss per fully diluted share). This amount is included as a
component of net realized investment and other losses (gains) on the
income statement. Amounts for the comparable 2017 quarter are not
presented as a component of net income, as ASU 2016-01 was required to
be adopted on a prospective basis.
-
Adjusted operating income(1)(2) was $36.5
million or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted operating
income of $21.9 million or $0.62 per diluted share for the 2017 first
quarter. The $14.6 million (66.7%) increase in adjusted operating
income is due to improvements in both underwriting and net investment
income.
-
The combined ratio was 95.8% compared to 99.1% for the 2017
first quarter. The loss and expense ratios for the quarter were 57.2%
and 38.6%, respectively, compared to 58.6% and 40.5% for the 2017
first quarter.
-
Catastrophe losses, net of reinstatement premiums, were $4.3
million compared to $1.8 million in the 2017 quarter.
-
Net favorable prior-year reserve development was $2.0 million
compared with adverse development of $6.8 million in the 2017 first
quarter. The 2017 quarter was adversely impacted by the Ogden rate
change in the U.K. and losses related to Hurricane Matthew.
-
Net investment income increased 18.0% to $36.0 million,
compared to $30.5 million for the 2017 first quarter. Alternative
investments contributed $8.7 million and $8.3 million for the first
quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.
-
During the first quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 314,586
shares of its common stock for $18.6 million.
-
Book value per share was $52.86 at March 31, 2018, down from
$53.46 at December 31, 2017, and $52.91 in the 2017 first quarter. The
decline since December 31, 2017 is due primarily to the impact of
unrealized investment losses on the portfolio in a rising interest
rate environment.
Notes
-
On February 20, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a 15% stock
dividend, payable March 21, 2018 to all shareholders of record at the
close of business on March 7, 2018. Excluding repurchased shares, all
references to common shares and related per share amounts have been
adjusted to reflect the stock dividend for all periods presented.
-
All references to catastrophe losses are pre-tax, net of reinsurance
and estimated reinstatement premiums.
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.
(2)
At assumed tax rate of 20%
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT
U.S. Operations
-
First quarter 2018 gross written premiums growth of 11.3% versus the
2017 first quarter was driven by Liability, Professional and Specialty
lines, reflecting the execution of strategic growth initiatives.
Property lines were down compared to the prior years first quarter
due to planned reductions to exposures in certain classes of business
within this line.
-
Net earned premium in the first quarter of 2018 of $262.3 million was
up 18.6% from the prior year first quarter, as all business lines
increased.
-
The first quarter 2018 loss ratio was 59.5%, compared to 55.6% for the
2017 first quarter. The higher loss ratio in this years first quarter
reflects higher catastrophe losses and less favorable development on
prior-year loss reserves than the 2017 quarter. The current accident
year ex-CAT loss ratio for the 2018 first quarter was 58.3%, compared
to 57.6% for the 2017 first quarter. This increase is related to a
number of discrete non-CAT, weather related property losses.
-
For the 2018 first quarter, net favorable prior-year reserve
development was $1.0 million, compared to net favorable prior-year
reserve development of $5.2 million for the 2017 first quarter. The
difference is primarily due to less favorable development in certain
Liability and Specialty lines versus the prior year.
-
Catastrophe losses for the first quarter of 2018 were $4.3 million
primarily due to winter storms in the Northeast compared to
catastrophe losses of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2017.
-
The expense ratio for the 2018 first quarter was 34.4%, compared to
35.0% for the 2017 first quarter. The improvement in the expense ratio
reflects the aforementioned 18.6% increase in net earned premiums,
partially offset by continued strategic investments in people and
technology in support of premium growth, and a modest increase in
acquisition costs due in large part to a change in business mix.
-
For the 2018 first quarter, U.S. Operations reported underwriting
income of $16.0 million, compared to underwriting income of $20.8
million for the 2017 first quarter. As noted above, the 2018 quarter
reflects higher catastrophe losses and less favorable development on
prior-year loss reserves than the comparable 2017 quarter.
International Operations
-
Gross written premiums were up 28.1% in the first quarter of 2018
compared to the prior year period. This was driven by increases in
Property, Liability and Professional lines, most notably within
Lloyds syndicate-based insurance, reinsurance and European business
platforms. The increase is partially offset by planned reductions in
Specialty Lines. In addition, the 2018 first quarter includes three
months of premium related to the acquisition of Ariel Re compared to
only two months included in the 2017 first quarter.
-
Net premiums earned in the first quarter of 2018 of $152.4 million
were down modestly from $158.2 million in the 2017 quarter due to
changes in the retained percentage of certain of our insurance and
reinsurance businesses versus 2017.
-
The first quarter 2018 loss ratio improved to 52.0% from 61.3% in the
2017 first quarter. The improvement in the loss ratio reflects
favorable development on prior-year loss reserves and lower
catastrophe losses than the 2017 quarter. As a result, the current
accident year ex-CAT loss ratio for the first quarter of 2018 was
53.8%, compared to 54.7% for the 2017 first quarter. This improvement
is due in large part to lower loss ratios within our reinsurance
business.
-
For the 2018 first quarter, net favorable prior-year reserve
development was $2.8 million, compared to adverse prior-year reserve
development of $9.6 million in the 2017 first quarter related to the
Ogden rate change in the U.K. and losses from Hurricane Matthew.
-
There were no catastrophe losses in the International Operations in
the first quarter of 2018 compared to catastrophe losses of $1.0
million in the first quarter of 2017.
-
The expense ratio for the 2018 first quarter was 37.6%, compared to
36.4% for the 2017 first quarter. The increase relates in part to
higher acquisition costs associated with syndicate operations and
certain strategic investments in support of the aforementioned 28.1%
growth in gross written premiums. In addition, the expense ratio
increased due to a lower earned premium base mentioned above.
-
For the 2018 first quarter, International Operations reported an
improvement in underwriting results generating an underwriting profit
of $15.8 million compared to $3.6 million in Q1 2017 due to lower
catastrophe losses, favorable reserve development on prior accident
years compared to 2017, and an additional month of results from the
acquisition of Ariel Re earnings.
CONFERENCE CALL
Argo Group management will conduct an investor conference call starting
at 9:30 a.m. EDT (10:30 a.m. ADT) tomorrow, Friday, May 4, 2018. A live
webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/links/agii180214.html.
Participants in the U.S. can access the call by dialing (877) 291-5203.
Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing
(412) 902-6610. Please ask the operator to be connected to the Argo
Group earnings call.
A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live conference
call and can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/agii180214.html.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through May
21, 2018, to callers in the U.S. by dialing (877) 344-7529 (conference #
10117133). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the
telephone replay by dialing (412) 317-0088 (conference # 10117133).
ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGII) is an
international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance
products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full
line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and
claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S.
Operations and International Operations. Argo Group's insurance
subsidiaries are A. M. Best-rated 'A' (Excellent) (third highest rating
out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo
Group's U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor's-rated 'A-'
(Strong) with a stable outlook. More information on Argo Group and its
subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may include forward-looking statements, both with
respect to Argo Group and its industry, that reflect our current views
with respect to future events and financial performance. These
statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements include all statements that do not relate solely to
historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words
such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "do not believe, "aim,
"project," "anticipate," "seek, "will," "likely, "assume, "estimate,
"may," "continue, "guidance, "objective, "outlook, "trends,
"future, "could, "would, "should, "target, "on track and similar
expressions of a future or forward-looking nature. All forward-looking
statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of
which are beyond Argo Group's control. Accordingly, there are or will be
important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not
place undue reliance on any such statements. We believe that these
factors include, but are not limited to, the following: 1)
unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events; 2) rating agency
actions; 3) adequacy of our risk management and loss limitation methods;
4) cyclicality of demand and pricing in the insurance and reinsurance
markets; 5) statutory or regulatory developments including tax policy,
reinsurance and other regulatory matters; 6) our ability to implement
our business strategy; 7) adequacy of our loss reserves; 8) continued
availability of capital and financing; 9) retention of key personnel;
10) competition; 11) potential loss of business from one or more major
insurance or reinsurance brokers; 12) our ability to implement,
successfully and on a timely basis, complex infrastructure, distribution
capabilities, systems, procedures and internal controls, and to develop
accurate actuarial data to support the business and regulatory and
reporting requirements; 13) general economic and market conditions
(including inflation, volatility in the credit and capital markets,
interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates); 14) the integration
of Ariel Re and other businesses we may acquire or new business ventures
we may start; 15) the effect on our investment portfolios of changing
financial market conditions including inflation, interest rates,
liquidity and other factors; 16) acts of terrorism or outbreak of war;
and 17) availability of reinsurance and retrocessional coverage, as well
as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors.
In addition, any estimates relating to loss events involve the exercise
of considerable judgment and reflect a combination of ground-up
evaluations, information available to date from brokers and cedants,
market intelligence, initial tentative loss reports and other sources.
The actuarial range of reserves and managements best estimate is based
on our then current state of knowledge including explicit and implicit
assumptions relating to the pattern of claim development, the expected
ultimate settlement amount, inflation and dependencies between lines of
business. Our internal capital model is used to consider
the distribution for reserving risk around this best estimate and
predict the potential range of outcomes. However, due to the complexity
of factors contributing to the losses and the preliminary nature of the
information used to prepare these estimates, there can be no assurance
that Argo Groups ultimate losses will remain within the stated amount.
The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as
exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary
statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk
factors included in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q
and other documents of Argo Group on file with or furnished to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC). Any forward-looking
statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary
statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or
developments anticipated by Argo Group will be realized or, even if
substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences
to, or effects on, Argo Group or its business or operations. Except as
required by law, Argo Group undertakes no obligation to update publicly
or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future developments or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In presenting the Company's results, management has included and
discussed in this press release certain non-generally accepted
accounting principles ("non-GAAP") financial measures within the meaning
of Regulation G as promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures, which may
be defined differently by other companies, better explain the Company's
results of operations in a manner that allows for a more complete
understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's business.
However, these measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those
determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles
("U.S. GAAP").
"Underwriting income is an internal performance measure used in the
management of the Companys operations and represents net amount earned
from underwriting activities (net premiums earned less underwriting
expenses and claims incurred). Although this measure of profit (loss)
does not replace net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP
as a measure of profitability, management uses this measure of profit
(loss) to focus our reporting segments on generating underwriting
income. The Company presents Underwriting income as a measure that is
commonly recognized as a standard of performance by investors, analysts,
rating agencies and other users of its financial information.
"Current accident year ex-CAT combined ratio, as adjusted, "Current
accident year ex-CAT loss ratio, as adjusted, and "Expense ratio, as
adjusted are internal measures used by the management of the Company to
evaluate the performance of its underwriting activity and represents
the net amount of underwriting income excluding catastrophe related
charges, the impact of changes to prior year loss reserves and other
non-recurring items. Although this measure does not replace the combined
ratio it provides management with a view of the quality of earnings
generated by underwriting activity for the current accident year.
"Total return on average investments is an internal measure used by
management of the Company to evaluate the performance of its investment
and asset management activities and represents the total of net
investment income, net realized gains and losses, and the net change in
unrealized gains and losses. These returns are analyzed as a percentage
of the average investments excluding investments managed on behalf of
trade capital providers who are third-parties that provide underwriting
capital to our Syndicate operations. This measure does not replace net
investment income as a measure of return on invested assets. However, it
provides management with an overall view of investment performance.
"Adjusted operating income" is an internal performance measure used in
the management of the Company's operations and represents after-tax (at
an assumed effective tax rate of 20%) operational results excluding, as
applicable, net realized investment gains or losses, net foreign
exchange gain or loss, and other similar non-recurring items. The
Company excludes net realized investment gains or losses, net foreign
exchange gain or loss, and other similar non-recurring items from the
calculation of adjusted operating income because these amounts are
influenced by and fluctuate in part, by market conditions that are
outside of managements control. In addition to presenting net income
determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company believes that
showing adjusted operating income enables investors, analysts, rating
agencies and other users of the Company's financial information to more
easily analyze our results of operations and underlying business
performance. Adjusted operating income should not be viewed as a
substitute for U.S. GAAP net income.
"Annualized return on average shareholders equity" ("ROAE") is
calculated using average shareholders' equity. In calculating ROAE, the
net income available to shareholders for the period is multiplied by the
number of periods in a calendar year to arrive at annualized net income
available to shareholders. The Company presents ROAE as a measure that
is commonly recognized as a standard of performance by investors,
analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information.
"Annualized adjusted operating return on average shareholders' equity"
is calculated using adjusted operating income (as defined above and
annualized in the manner described for net income (loss) available to
shareholders under ROAE above) and average shareholders' equity. The
assumed tax rate is 20%.
Reconciliations of these financial measures to their most directly
comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.
|
|
|
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total investments
|
|
|
$
|
4,833.5
|
|
|
$
|
4,742.9
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
173.7
|
|
|
|
176.6
|
Accrued investment income
|
|
|
|
24.3
|
|
|
|
23.5
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
2,787.1
|
|
|
|
2,691.9
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
|
|
268.7
|
|
|
|
258.2
|
Deferred acquisition costs, net
|
|
|
|
163.9
|
|
|
|
160.4
|
Ceded unearned premiums
|
|
|
|
501.9
|
|
|
|
399.5
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
388.2
|
|
|
|
311.0
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
9,141.3
|
|
|
$
|
8,764.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
$
|
4,283.6
|
|
|
$
|
4,201.0
|
Unearned premiums
|
|
|
|
1,270.1
|
|
|
|
1,207.7
|
Ceded reinsurance payable, net
|
|
|
|
865.2
|
|
|
|
734.0
|
Senior unsecured fixed rate notes
|
|
|
|
139.7
|
|
|
|
139.6
|
Other indebtedness
|
|
|
|
186.4
|
|
|
|
184.5
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
|
|
256.6
|
|
|
|
256.6
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
352.3
|
|
|
|
220.9
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
7,353.9
|
|
|
|
6,944.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
1,787.4
|
|
|
|
1,819.7
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
$
|
9,141.3
|
|
|
$
|
8,764.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share
|
|
|
$
|
52.86
|
|
|
$
|
53.46
|
|
|
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
ALL SEGMENTS
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross written premiums
|
|
|
$
|
710.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
598.6
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
|
|
367.1
|
|
|
|
|
343.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earned premiums
|
|
|
|
414.7
|
|
|
|
|
379.4
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
|
|
30.5
|
|
Fee and other income
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
Net realized investment and other (losses) gains:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net realized investment and other gains
|
|
|
|
15.2
|
|
|
|
|
14.6
|
|
Change in fair value of equity securities (1)
|
|
|
|
(30.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net realized investment and other (losses) gains
|
|
|
|
(15.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
14.6
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
437.0
|
|
|
|
|
428.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
|
237.2
|
|
|
|
|
222.5
|
|
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses
|
|
|
|
160.2
|
|
|
|
|
153.6
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
Fee and other expense, net
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
Foreign currency exchange losses (gains)
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
|
412.0
|
|
|
|
|
385.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
|
|
42.7
|
|
Income tax (benefit) provision
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
24.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
36.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share (basic)
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share (diluted)
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
33.9
|
|
|
|
|
34.6
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
34.7
|
|
|
|
|
35.6
|
|
(1)
|
|
The new reporting requirements for the change in fair value of
equity securities commenced January 1, 2018 due to our adoption of
ASU 2016-01. Amounts for the prior period are not presented, as
ASU 2016-01 was required to be adopted on a prospective basis.
|
|
|
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
SEGMENT DATA
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross written premiums
|
|
|
$
|
372.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
335.0
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
|
|
249.0
|
|
|
|
|
217.0
|
|
Earned premiums
|
|
|
|
262.3
|
|
|
|
|
221.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting income
|
|
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
|
|
20.8
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
|
22.6
|
|
|
|
|
19.9
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(3.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2.7
|
)
|
Fee (expense) income, net
|
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
Net income before taxes
|
|
|
$
|
34.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
37.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio
|
|
|
|
59.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
55.6
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
|
|
34.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
35.0
|
%
|
GAAP combined ratio
|
|
|
|
93.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
90.6
|
%
|
CAY ex-CAT, Combined Ratio
|
|
|
|
92.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
92.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross written premiums
|
|
|
$
|
337.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
263.6
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
|
|
118.1
|
|
|
|
|
126.4
|
|
Earned premiums
|
|
|
|
152.4
|
|
|
|
|
158.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting (loss) income
|
|
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(2.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|
Fee income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Net income before taxes
|
|
|
$
|
22.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio
|
|
|
|
52.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
61.3
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
|
|
37.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
36.4
|
%
|
GAAP combined ratio
|
|
|
|
89.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
97.7
|
%
|
CAY ex-CAT, Combined Ratio
|
|
|
|
91.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
91.1
|
%
|
|
|
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION OF LOSS RATIOS
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio
|
|
|
59.5
|
%
|
|
|
55.6
|
%
|
Prior accident year loss development
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
Catastrophe losses
|
|
|
-1.6
|
%
|
|
|
-0.4
|
%
|
Current accident year ex-cats loss ratio
|
|
|
58.3
|
%
|
|
|
57.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio
|
|
|
52.0
|
%
|
|
|
61.3
|
%
|
Prior accident year loss development
|
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
|
-6.0
|
%
|
Catastrophe losses
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
-0.6
|
%
|
Current accident year ex-cats loss ratio
|
|
|
53.8
|
%
|
|
|
54.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio
|
|
|
57.2
|
%
|
|
|
58.6
|
%
|
Prior accident year loss development
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
-1.8
|
%
|
Catastrophe losses
|
|
|
-1.0
|
%
|
|
|
-0.4
|
%
|
Current accident year ex-cats loss ratio
|
|
|
56.7
|
%
|
|
|
56.4
|
%
|
|
|
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Net Prior Year Development - (favorable) /
unfavorable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US Operations
|
|
|
$
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(5.2
|
)
|
International Operations
|
|
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
Run-off Lines
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
Total net prior year development
|
|
|
$
|
(2.0
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Catastrophe losses, net of reinstatement
premiums:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US Operations
|
|
|
$
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.8
|
|
International Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
Total catastrophe losses
|
|
|
$
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION OF EXPENSE RATIOS
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earned premiums
|
|
|
$
|
414.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
379.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses, as reported
|
|
|
|
160.2
|
|
|
|
|
153.6
|
|
IT outsourcing costs
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(4.0
|
)
|
Ariel Re transaction costs
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses, as adjusted
|
|
|
$
|
160.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
147.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense ratio, as reported
|
|
|
|
38.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
40.5
|
%
|
IT outsourcing costs
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
-1.0
|
%
|
Ariel Re transaction costs
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
-0.7
|
%
|
Expense ratio, as adjusted
|
|
|
|
38.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
38.8
|
%
|
|
|
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION OF UNDERWRITING (LOSS) INCOME TO NET INCOME
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
$
|
24.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
36.7
|
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
|
(36.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(30.5
|
)
|
Net realized investment and other losses (gains)
|
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
|
|
(14.6
|
)
|
Fee and other income
|
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3.6
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
Fee and other expense
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
Foreign currency exchange losses (gains)
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
Underwriting income
|
|
|
$
|
17.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME TO NET INCOME
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income, as reported
|
|
|
$
|
24.8
|
|
|
$
|
36.7
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
Net income, before taxes
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
|
42.7
|
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net realized investment and other losses (gains)
|
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
|
(14.6
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange losses (gains)
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
Adjusted operating income before taxes
|
|
|
|
45.6
|
|
|
|
27.4
|
|
Provision for income taxes, at assumed rate (1)
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
|
|
$
|
36.5
|
|
|
$
|
21.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income per common share (diluted)
|
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares, diluted
|
|
|
|
34.7
|
|
|
|
35.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) At assumed tax rate of 20%.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INCOME (LOSS) TO NET INCOME
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Operations
|
|
|
$
|
34.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
37.2
|
|
International Operations
|
|
|
|
22.9
|
|
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
Run-off Lines
|
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
|
|
(10.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
(15.6
|
)
|
Realized investment and (losses) other gains
|
|
|
|
(15.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
14.6
|
|
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains
|
|
|
|
(4.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Net income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
|
|
42.7
|
|
Provision for taxes
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
24.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
36.7
|
|
|
|
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS BY SEGMENT AND LINE OF BUSINESS
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Operations
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
March 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
Gross Written
|
|
|
Net Written
|
|
|
Net Earned
|
|
|
Gross Written
|
|
|
Net Written
|
|
|
Net Earned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
$
|
45.6
|
|
|
$
|
18.4
|
|
|
$
|
34.7
|
|
|
$
|
55.9
|
|
|
$
|
15.0
|
|
|
$
|
29.0
|
Liability
|
|
|
|
243.1
|
|
|
|
170.0
|
|
|
|
171.9
|
|
|
|
218.0
|
|
|
|
154.7
|
|
|
|
145.8
|
Professional
|
|
|
|
47.3
|
|
|
|
31.8
|
|
|
|
29.1
|
|
|
|
33.1
|
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
|
|
26.2
|
Specialty
|
|
|
|
36.8
|
|
|
|
28.8
|
|
|
|
26.6
|
|
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
|
21.1
|
|
|
|
20.2
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
372.8
|
|
|
$
|
249.0
|
|
|
$
|
262.3
|
|
|
$
|
335.0
|
|
|
$
|
217.0
|
|
|
$
|
221.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Operations
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
March 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
Gross Written
|
|
|
Net Written
|
|
|
Net Earned
|
|
|
Gross Written
|
|
|
Net Written
|
|
|
Net Earned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
$
|
154.3
|
|
|
$
|
30.7
|
|
|
$
|
58.0
|
|
|
$
|
92.8
|
|
|
$
|
34.0
|
|
|
$
|
60.6
|
Liability
|
|
|
|
47.2
|
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
|
20.1
|
|
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
|
18.6
|
Professional
|
|
|
|
46.4
|
|
|
|
23.3
|
|
|
|
25.3
|
|
|
|
36.2
|
|
|
|
20.5
|
|
|
|
23.9
|
Specialty
|
|
|
|
89.8
|
|
|
|
38.5
|
|
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
|
102.6
|
|
|
|
54.7
|
|
|
|
55.1
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
337.7
|
|
|
$
|
118.1
|
|
|
$
|
152.4
|
|
|
$
|
263.6
|
|
|
$
|
126.4
|
|
|
$
|
158.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
March 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
Gross Written
|
|
|
Net Written
|
|
|
Net Earned
|
|
|
Gross Written
|
|
|
Net Written
|
|
|
Net Earned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
$
|
199.9
|
|
|
$
|
49.1
|
|
|
$
|
92.7
|
|
|
$
|
148.7
|
|
|
$
|
49.0
|
|
|
$
|
89.6
|
Liability
|
|
|
|
290.3
|
|
|
|
195.6
|
|
|
|
192.0
|
|
|
|
250.0
|
|
|
|
171.9
|
|
|
|
164.4
|
Professional
|
|
|
|
93.7
|
|
|
|
55.1
|
|
|
|
54.4
|
|
|
|
69.3
|
|
|
|
46.7
|
|
|
|
50.1
|
Specialty
|
|
|
|
126.6
|
|
|
|
67.3
|
|
|
|
75.6
|
|
|
|
130.6
|
|
|
|
75.8
|
|
|
|
75.3
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
710.5
|
|
|
$
|
367.1
|
|
|
$
|
414.7
|
|
|
$
|
598.6
|
|
|
$
|
343.4
|
|
|
$
|
379.4
|
|
|
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
COMPONENTS OF NET INVESTMENT INCOME
|
ALL SEGMENTS
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income, excluding alternative investments
|
|
|
$
|
27.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
22.2
|
Alternative investments
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
|
|
8.3
|
Total net investment income
|
|
|
$
|
36.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
30.5
|
|
|
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
|
SHAREHOLDER RETURN ANALYSIS
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
24.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
36.7
|
|
|
|
(32.4
|
%)
|
Adjusted operating income (a)
|
|
|
|
36.5
|
|
|
|
|
21.9
|
|
|
|
66.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity - Beginning of the period
|
|
|
$
|
1,819.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,792.7
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
Shareholders' Equity - End of current period
|
|
|
|
1,787.4
|
|
|
|
|
1,834.6
|
|
|
|
(2.6
|
%)
|
Average Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
$
|
1,803.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,813.7
|
|
|
|
(0.6
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
8.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
Annualized adjusted operating return on average shareholders'
equity
|
|
|
|
8.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
(a) at assumed 20% tax rate
|
|
Note: in connection with the adoption of ASU No. 2016-01, during
the first quarter of 2018, the company recorded a pre-tax loss of
$30.9 million (after tax loss of $24.7 million) for the change in
fair value of equity securities. As required by the accounting
standard, prior year amounts are not restated to reflect this
accounting change. Excluding the impact of this accounting change,
net income would have been $49.5 million and the related
annualized return on average shareholder's equity would be
approximately 11.0% compared to 8.1% for the first quarter of 2017.
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006749/en/