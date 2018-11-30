Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an international
underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance, issued the following
statement in response to the most recent press release from Voce Capital
Management LLC ("Voce):
"Voce Capital continues to make false and misleading statements about
our Company. It is clear that Voces intent is to distract investors
from our proven track record of delivering value for shareholders.
Like so much of Voces poorly researched narrative, this latest
representation is simply wrong. The properties identified in Voces
press release are not corporate housing, but rather part of our
investment property portfolio: they are income-producing assets
purchased in connection with a Section 1031 like-kind real estate
exchange following the sale of a commercial property in California.
Furthermore, Voce raises the same allegations that we addressed in our
previous letter to shareholders issued on April 12, 2019. Unlike the
suppositions presented by Voce, the Company presented facts which
clearly discredit Voces allegations. As previously stated, we have
spent on average less than a million dollars per year over the past five
years for named sponsorships, including those identified in Voces April
24, 2019 press release. Additionally, the flight log Voce refers to is
for an aircraft that was neither owned by Argo, nor exclusively used by
Argo. Lastly, when our executives use corporate aircraft for personal
trips, they do so at their own expense.
We are committed to an open and constructive dialogue with all our
investors. We are well positioned to deliver substantial and enduring
value for our shareholders and look forward to updating them on our
first quarter 2019 earnings results call.
ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international
underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the
property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products
and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling
needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and
International Operations. Argo Groups insurance subsidiaries are A. M.
Best-rated A (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating
classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Groups U.S. insurance
subsidiaries are Standard and Poors-rated A-(Strong) with a positive
outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is
available at www.argolimited.com.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo Group) has filed a
definitive proxy statement and WHITE proxy card with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) in connection with its solicitation
of proxies for its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the
"2019 Annual General Meeting). ARGO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY
ENCOURAGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (AND ANY AMENDMENTS
AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ACCOMPANYING WHITE PROXY CARD AS THEY
CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain the proxy
statement, any amendments or supplements to the proxy statement and
other documents as and when filed by Argo Group with the SEC without
charge from the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
CERTAIN INFORMATION REGARDING PARTICIPANTS
Argo Group, its directors and certain of its executive officers may be
deemed to be participants in connection with the solicitation of proxies
from Argo Groups shareholders in connection with the matters to be
considered at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. Information regarding the
identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect
interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the proxy
statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC. These documents
can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424006148/en/