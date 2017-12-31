Argo Group to Transfer Listing to NYSE from NASDAQ

Argo Group International
Holdings, Ltd., an international underwriter of specialty insurance
and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market, today
announced it is transferring the listing of its shares to the New York
Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the NASDAQ Global Select Market, and that its
subsidiary Argo Group US, Inc. is transferring the listing of its 6.500%
Senior Notes due 2042 (guaranteed by Argo Group International Holdings,
Ltd.) to the NYSE from the NASDAQ.
The transfers to the NYSE are expected to be effective May 7, 2018. At
that time, Argo will change its stock ticker symbol from "AGII to
"ARGO, and Argo Group US will change the ticker symbol for its 6.500%
Senior Notes due 2042 from "AGII.L to "ARGD. Argo shares will trade on
the NASDAQ exchange under its current ticker symbol "AGII until the
transfer is complete, and Argo Group USs 6.500% Senior Notes due 2042
will trade on the NASDAQ exchange under its current ticker symbol
"AGII.L until the transfer is complete.
"We are confident that by joining one of the worlds most prestigious
trading platforms, we can reach a broader base of global investors and
build even greater shareholder value, said Argo Group CEO Mark E.
Watson III. "This year we celebrate our 70th anniversary as a company
and now our listing on the NYSE both are notable milestones as we
continue to grow and evolve as a leading specialty underwriter.
"We are honored that Argo Group has chosen to transfer its listings to
the New York Stock Exchange to join our community of innovative global
companies, said John Tuttle, Head of Global Listings, NYSE. "We look
forward to supporting Argo Groups continued growth.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may include forward-looking statements, both with
respect to Argo Group and its industry, that reflect our current views
with respect to future events and financial performance. These
statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements include all statements that do not relate solely to
historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words
such as "expect, "intend, "plan, "believe, "do not believe, "aim,
"project, "anticipate, "seek, "will, "likely, "assume, "estimate,
"may, "continue, "guidance, "objective, "outlook, "trends,
"future, "could, "would, "should, "target, "on track and similar
expressions of a future or forward-looking nature. All forward-looking
statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of
which are beyond Argo Group's control.
ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGII) is an
international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance
products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full
line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and
claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S.
Operations and International Operations. Argo Group's insurance
subsidiaries are A. M. Best-rated 'A' (Excellent) (third highest rating
out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo
Group's U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor's-rated 'A-'
(Strong) with a stable outlook. More information on Argo Group and its
subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006477/en/