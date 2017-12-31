Argo Group to Transfer Listing to NYSE from NASDAQ

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd., an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market, today announced it is transferring the listing of its shares to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the NASDAQ Global Select Market, and that its subsidiary Argo Group US, Inc. is transferring the listing of its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2042 (guaranteed by Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.) to the NYSE from the NASDAQ.

The transfers to the NYSE are expected to be effective May 7, 2018. At that time, Argo will change its stock ticker symbol from "AGII to "ARGO, and Argo Group US will change the ticker symbol for its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2042 from "AGII.L to "ARGD. Argo shares will trade on the NASDAQ exchange under its current ticker symbol "AGII until the transfer is complete, and Argo Group USs 6.500% Senior Notes due 2042 will trade on the NASDAQ exchange under its current ticker symbol "AGII.L until the transfer is complete.

"We are confident that by joining one of the worlds most prestigious trading platforms, we can reach a broader base of global investors and build even greater shareholder value, said Argo Group CEO Mark E. Watson III. "This year we celebrate our 70th anniversary as a company and now our listing on the NYSE  both are notable milestones as we continue to grow and evolve as a leading specialty underwriter.

"We are honored that Argo Group has chosen to transfer its listings to the New York Stock Exchange to join our community of innovative global companies, said John Tuttle, Head of Global Listings, NYSE. "We look forward to supporting Argo Groups continued growth.

