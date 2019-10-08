finanzen.net
08.10.2019 23:43
Argo Provides Information on Independent Board Review of Governance and Compensation Matters

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) ("Argo or the "Company) affirms that its independent directors are conducting a review of governance and compensation matters.

The Company also announced that it previously received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) seeking documents primarily with respect to the Companys disclosure of certain compensation-related perquisites. The Company, working with the assistance of outside counsel, is fully cooperating with the SEC and does not believe that the amounts involved are material to the Companys financial position or results of operations.

Argo is committed to governance practices that support continued value creation for all shareholders, consistent with the Companys August 8, 2019 press release, which disclosed several proposed enhancements to the Companys governance and compensation programs, including declassification of the Companys board and reduction of board size as part of its ongoing board refreshment process.

ABOUT Argo Group International HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Groups insurance subsidiaries are A.M. Best-rated A (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Groups U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poors-rated A-(Strong) with a positive outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may include forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as "expect, "intend, "plan, "believe, "does not believe, "aim, "project, "anticipate, "seek, "will, "likely, "assume, "estimate, "may, "continue, "guidance, "objective, "outlook, "trends, "future, "could, "would, "should, "target, "on track and similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Argo Groups control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, voting results from and other matters related to the Annual General Meeting, including compensation matters. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other documents of Argo Group on file with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Argo Group will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Argo Group or its business or operations. Except as required by law, Argo Group undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

