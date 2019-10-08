Argo Provides Information on Independent Board Review of Governance and Compensation Matters

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) ("Argo or the "Company) affirms that its independent directors are conducting a review of governance and compensation matters.

The Company also announced that it previously received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) seeking documents primarily with respect to the Companys disclosure of certain compensation-related perquisites. The Company, working with the assistance of outside counsel, is fully cooperating with the SEC and does not believe that the amounts involved are material to the Companys financial position or results of operations.

Argo is committed to governance practices that support continued value creation for all shareholders, consistent with the Companys August 8, 2019 press release, which disclosed several proposed enhancements to the Companys governance and compensation programs, including declassification of the Companys board and reduction of board size as part of its ongoing board refreshment process.

ABOUT Argo Group International HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Groups insurance subsidiaries are A.M. Best-rated A (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Groups U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poors-rated A-(Strong) with a positive outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.

