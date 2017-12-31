Arista Any Cloud Extends to Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Next 2018, Booth 1404 -- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
today announced its Any
Cloud hybrid cloud networking platform, which reduces operational
costs and complexity for enterprises migrating workloads to the public
cloud from their on-premises datacenters, is now available on Google
Cloud Platform. The new virtualized offering, Arista
vEOS® Router combined with CloudVision®
with Cloud Tracer functionality, provides consistent operations,
orchestration, security, and telemetry across multi-cloud environments.
"We are proud to be participating in the Google Cloud Partner Program
and the ecosystem of Google technology partners that are helping to
expand the cloud platform globally, said Manuel Rivelo, Senior Vice
President and Chief Sales Officer. "The combined solution of Arista Any
Cloud and the Google
Cloud Platform will deliver new capabilities and value to our hybrid
and public cloud customers.
Google Cloud Principles to the Enterprise
Arista
EOS® (Extensible Operating System), is the center of
Aristas Any Cloud solution. With vEOS Router, Arista EOS is now
supported across multiple public cloud and hypervisor deployment
platforms. As the same proven single EOS software image that runs across
all of Aristas products, vEOS Router extends a consistent operational
model of the customers existing Arista datacenter network deployments.
The vEOS Router leverages a cloud-grade routing stack and IPsec VPN
tunnels to reliably and securely interconnect workloads across
multi-cloud deployments. In addition, vEOS Router is integrated with
Google Cloud provider APIs to enable easy deployment, automation,
analytics, and end-to-end visibility. Arista CloudVision provides
advanced visibility and automation, extending the cloud networking model
of Arista on-premises cloud network platforms to Google Cloud Platform.
Enabling Multiple Cloud Environments
Aristas hybrid cloud platform is designed to support any public cloud
environment, with cloud platform-specific images available now for Amazon
Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft
Azure Cloud, Microsoft Azure Stack on-premise Cloud, and common
on-premises hypervisor platforms. Support in each environment is coupled
with validation and registration of these solutions in the cloud
marketplace infrastructure provided by each cloud provider, thus making
deployment simple for enterprise customers.
With Aristas hybrid cloud solution with Google Cloud and others,
enterprise customers can now deploy a reliable, connected and secure
multi-cloud experience with a common Universal Cloud Network approach
across all of the places in the cloud. This enables IT organizations to
harness dispersed cloud resources anywhere for better availability of
services and applications across any cloud, any workload, and any
location.
Pricing and Availability
Arista vEOS Router is now generally available in the Google Cloud
Platform Marketplace. CloudVision support for vEOS Router in GCP is also
available now. vEOS Router is available as a monthly software
subscription.
Arista will be demonstrating its new hybrid cloud capabilities at Google
Cloud Next 2018, July 24-26, in San Franciscos Moscone Center,
booth number 1404.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking
for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista's
award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility,
automation, analytics and security. Arista has shipped more than fifteen
million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an
advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across
private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are
supported worldwide directly and through partners.
ARISTA, EOS, and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered
trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world.
Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their
respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but
not limited to, statements regarding the benefits in the implementation
of Arista's EOS and CloudVision software and Any Cloud hybrid cloud
networking platform and the enablement of cost savings, performance,
security and efficiency. All statements other than statements of
historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ
materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements
including: our limited operating history and experience with developing
and releasing new products; product, support or service quality
problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements
and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with
the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com
and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances
that exist after the date on which they were made.
