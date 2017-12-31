23.07.2018 12:00
Bewerten
(0)

Arista Any Cloud Extends to Google Cloud Platform

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Google Cloud Next 2018, Booth 1404 -- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced its Any Cloud hybrid cloud networking platform, which reduces operational costs and complexity for enterprises migrating workloads to the public cloud from their on-premises datacenters, is now available on Google Cloud Platform. The new virtualized offering, Arista vEOS® Router combined with CloudVision® with Cloud Tracer functionality, provides consistent operations, orchestration, security, and telemetry across multi-cloud environments.

"We are proud to be participating in the Google Cloud Partner Program and the ecosystem of Google technology partners that are helping to expand the cloud platform globally, said Manuel Rivelo, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. "The combined solution of Arista Any Cloud and the Google Cloud Platform will deliver new capabilities and value to our hybrid and public cloud customers.

Google Cloud Principles to the Enterprise

Arista EOS® (Extensible Operating System), is the center of Aristas Any Cloud solution. With vEOS Router, Arista EOS is now supported across multiple public cloud and hypervisor deployment platforms. As the same proven single EOS software image that runs across all of Aristas products, vEOS Router extends a consistent operational model of the customers existing Arista datacenter network deployments.

The vEOS Router leverages a cloud-grade routing stack and IPsec VPN tunnels to reliably and securely interconnect workloads across multi-cloud deployments. In addition, vEOS Router is integrated with Google Cloud provider APIs to enable easy deployment, automation, analytics, and end-to-end visibility. Arista CloudVision provides advanced visibility and automation, extending the cloud networking model of Arista on-premises cloud network platforms to Google Cloud Platform.

Enabling Multiple Cloud Environments

Aristas hybrid cloud platform is designed to support any public cloud environment, with cloud platform-specific images available now for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure Cloud, Microsoft Azure Stack on-premise Cloud, and common on-premises hypervisor platforms. Support in each environment is coupled with validation and registration of these solutions in the cloud marketplace infrastructure provided by each cloud provider, thus making deployment simple for enterprise customers.

With Aristas hybrid cloud solution with Google Cloud and others, enterprise customers can now deploy a reliable, connected and secure multi-cloud experience with a common Universal Cloud Network approach across all of the places in the cloud. This enables IT organizations to harness dispersed cloud resources anywhere for better availability of services and applications across any cloud, any workload, and any location.

Pricing and Availability

Arista vEOS Router is now generally available in the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace. CloudVision support for vEOS Router in GCP is also available now. vEOS Router is available as a monthly software subscription.

Arista will be demonstrating its new hybrid cloud capabilities at Google Cloud Next 2018, July 24-26, in San Franciscos Moscone Center, booth number 1404.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security. Arista has shipped more than fifteen million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits in the implementation of Arista's EOS and CloudVision software and Any Cloud hybrid cloud networking platform and the enablement of cost savings, performance, security and efficiency. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited operating history and experience with developing and releasing new products; product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Ref: Next 2018 Partner PR Guidelines, Partner Release Intake Form or email release to gpartners@nectarpr.com

Also see: Guest BLOG on Google Cloud, Product Presentation, Launcher listing, etc.

Social Media: use hashtag #GoogleNext18, official channel @GoogleCloud

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Arista Networks Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.06.18
Arista Networks Has a Shiny New Toy (MotleyFool)
04.06.18
Arista Networks (ANET) Down 6.1% Since Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? (Zacks)
08.05.18
Arista Networks (ANET) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y (Zacks)
08.05.18
Arista Networks stock gains after analysts weigh in on campus-switching plans (Market Watch)
04.05.18
Why Fluor, Arista Networks, and Appian Slumped Today (MotleyFool)
04.05.18
Arista Networks (ANET) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
04.05.18
Why Shares of Arista Networks Dropped Today (MotleyFool)
04.05.18
Arista Networks stock falls after outlook disappoints (Market Watch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Arista Networks News
RSS Feed
Arista Networks zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Arista Networks Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.02.2018Arista Networks BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.02.2018Arista Networks BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.01.2018Arista Networks HoldDeutsche Bank AG
10.01.2018Arista Networks BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.12.2017Arista Networks BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.02.2018Arista Networks BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.02.2018Arista Networks BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.01.2018Arista Networks BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.12.2017Arista Networks BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.11.2017Arista Networks BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.01.2018Arista Networks HoldDeutsche Bank AG
03.11.2017Arista Networks Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
04.08.2017Arista Networks NeutralUBS AG
04.08.2017Arista Networks Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
31.05.2017Arista Networks NeutralUBS AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Arista Networks Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Arista Networks News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Arista Networks News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Allianz  Abverkauf sorgt für Sorgenfalten
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Kurzfristiger Abwärtstrend voraus
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Der DAX nach dem Sell-off am Freitag
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Zwischen Hoffen und Bangen
Scalable Capital: Infoabende und Webinare - jetzt registrieren!
ING Markets: Welche Richtung nach Verfallstag?
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative  Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Adidas, Daimler, Henkel
DZ BANK  GD 200 entfaltet Wirkung und drückt DAX in Richtung der Unterstützung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Arista Networks-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Arista Networks Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diesen teuren Fehler beim Handy-Kauf sollten Sie vermeiden
So kassieren Banken bei Kleinkrediten schamlos ab
Warum Werkswohnungen wieder gefragt sind
Trump ist der Meinung, dass er Zölle nach Belieben erhöhen kann
München setzt ein Ausrufezeichen gegen den Mietenwahnsinn

News von

Ist der jüngste Kurssturz beim Goldpreis eine Einstiegsgelegenheit, Herr Edelmetall-Experte?
Unbedingte Kauf-Empfehlung: Die fünf europäischen Top-Favoriten von Goldman Sachs
Nestle-Aktie, Unilever und Co.: Vier Lebensmittel-Favoriten mit Geschmack
Kiffen in Kanada bald legal - Welche Cannabis-Aktien Anleger jetzt kaufen sollten
RWE-Aktie vor entscheidender Kursmarke: Warum es jetzt richtig spannend wird

News von

Brexit-Minister versucht Europa zu erpressen und macht dabei einen zentralen Fehler
"Es braut sich ein Sturm zusammen": Studie sieht Weltwirtschaft vor epochaler Krise
Ein Blick in Chinas Startup-Szene zeigt, warum sich Peking zunehmend Sorgen macht
9 Wege, mit furchtbaren Kollegen umzugehen, wenn Kündigung keine Option ist
Einer wichtigen Zahl in der Bankenbranche droht der Tod und die Weltwirtschaft ist nicht darauf vorbereitet

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- Japans Notenbank reagiert auf starken Rendite-Anstieg -- Wirecard-Aktie klettert nach Goldman Sachs-Analyse -- thyssenkrupp, Bayer, Ryanair, Philips, Volkswagen im Fokus

Talfahrt bei Continental-Aktie geht weiter. China weist Vorwürfe der Währungsmanipulation zurück. Julius Bär steigert Gewinn. Trump warnt Irans Präsidenten. Marchionne muss Chefposten bei Fiat Chrysler und Ferrari aufgeben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 29 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 29 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind ihre Erwartungen an die Verhandlungen der EU mit den USA hinsichtlich des Handelskonflikts?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:45 Uhr
DAX stabil -- Japans Notenbank reagiert auf starken Rendite-Anstieg -- Wirecard-Aktie klettert nach Goldman Sachs-Analyse -- thyssenkrupp, Bayer, Ryanair, Philips, Volkswagen im Fokus
Sonstiges
13:01 Uhr
Darum sinkt der Euro und der Yen steigt
Aktie im Fokus
13:04 Uhr
GEA Group-Papiere unter Druck - Metzler befürchtet weitere Gewinnwarnung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Netflix Inc.552484
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Intel Corp.855681
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Scout24 AGA12DM8