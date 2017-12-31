Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced a new network architecture
designed to address transitional changes as the enterprise moves to an
IoT (Internet of Things)-ready campus. Leveraging EOS®
and CloudVision®,
Aristas Cognitive Cloud Networking approach brings operational
consistency and modern cloud principles to the enterprise campus. This
solution, driven with key partnerships, Aruba,
a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, and VMware,
helps reduce customer operational expenses through simplified
architectures, data-driven analytics and segment-based security.
Cognitive campus platforms. Leveraging cloud and datacenter expertise and principles.
"Arista is unshackling the complexity of today's legacy multi-tiered box
approach to an elegant Spline-based campus design. Once again, we are
disrupting the status quo to deliver a cognitive architecture with
behavior-driven actions, said Jayshree Ullal, president and CEO for
Arista Networks.
Extending the Cloud Network to Campus
Todays campus networks suffer from too much complexity brought on by
the myriad of platforms, operating systems, proprietary features and
network management tools from incumbent vendors. Coupled with the
explosive growth of endpoints as well as the requirement for workloads,
users and devices to be connected anywhere, the operational costs of
managing these complexities become prohibitive.
These challenges are not unlike those of legacy datacenters, before the
shift to cloud networking. The cloud networking principles of
simplification, open-standards, software-driven control, born in the
datacenter, are just as applicable to todays campus networks.
Aristas Universal Cloud Network (UCN) delivers common cloud principles
for simplified networking topologies and architectures across use-cases.
As siloed Places-In-the-Network (PINs) of the legacy enterprise are
normalized to become standardized Places-In-the-Cloud (PICs), Aristas
UCN provides a consistent experience and simplifies the model for
enterprise customers to extend their datacenter networking practices to
the campus networks.
Introducing the Arista 7300X3 and 7050X3 Campus Spline
As the first step in addressing the campus network architecture, Arista
is introducing the 7300X3
and 7050X3 Spline, high performance 10/25/40/50/100G Ethernet
platforms, extending the open UCN architecture from the datacenter to
the campus. As Spline platforms, the X3 Series collapse multiple tiers
of legacy hierarchical campus designs into a single tier. Arista Spline
customers have realized simplified network designs with fewer
touchpoints while still achieving high availability levels for campus
voice and video. Proven in the datacenter, the Spline platforms provide
a consistent set of switching and routing features including a cognitive
approach to automation, segmentation and visibility.
Helping customers diagnose congestion related network performance
issues, Flow Tracer, the latest feature in Aristas telemetry portfolio,
provides end-to-end visibility for any flow. The 7300X3 modular Spline
system scales to 50 Tbps of performance with a choice of linecard
options. The 7050X3 fixed Spline complements the 7300X3, offering a
choice of compact and flexible options including 25G and 100G that
deliver the same campus network consistency.
A Cornerstone: The Cognitive Management Plane
The data networking industry has seen tremendous growth in the last 40
years, aligned around a set of mature, multi-vendor data plane and
control plane options. However, the management plane remains in stark
contrast with no consistent or common approach. This leaves the burden
to the customer, who is challenged with stitching together
vendor-specific management solutions.
The Cognitive Management Plane (CMP) is open framework designed to
address this gap for large data sets. The CMP combines a state
repository, a stream computation engine, and various application
components built into a horizontally scalable cluster. Each cluster
manages a subset of network devices from different vendors and interacts
with other clusters through vendor-neutral APIs and standardized models,
such as OpenConfig with gRPC.
Modern streaming collects the network state to provide full network
state history, where machine learning techniques are applied, providing
insights including anomalous behavior detection. The goal of the CMP
approach makes modern, multi-vendor network management a reality,
filling the void in existing management solutions.
Securing the Campus with Cognitive CloudVision
CMP-based turbines can detect network issues that legacy systems have
routinely missed and ultimately help to reduce the mean time to identify
and remediate these issues. CloudVision federates the state across
network types (datacenter, cloud, campus, etc.) and can then share this
data with peers in the CMP framework. CloudVision can also display the
data to the CloudVision front-end, visualizing both real-time and
historical telemetry data with perspectives ranging from high level
topology-wide views down to device level details. CloudVision couples
this new level of visibility with automated provisioning, giving
customers the ability to detect and take action for ongoing operational
tasks.
Further, CloudVision provides compliance audit checks, with native
alerting for operational situations ranging from deviations in the
intended network configuration to the rollout of a security patch.
Finally, Macro-Segmentation Services (MSS) leverages an open-standard
approach to service insertion for the datacenter or the campus with
direct firewall integration from Arista's security partners.
Now campus operators are able to leverage these operational and security
tools across cognitive use-cases.
Availability
The Arista 7300X3 and 7050X3 Spline platforms and the associated
cognitive EOS and CloudVision capabilities are in trials now with
general availability in Q318.
Industry Support
"We are redefining the intelligent edge for mobile and IoT while
partnering with Arista in next-generation cloud networking for data
centers, said Keerti Melkote, President and Founder of Aruba, a Hewlett
Packard Enterprise company. "We welcome Arista's expansion to the campus
Spline and look forward to offering joint best-of-breed solutions for
our customers. Our ongoing partnership with Arista is proof that an open
multi-vendor approach can not only work but is far better than the
proprietary lock-in solutions that plague the industry today."
"Digital transformation is creating a new level of networking and
security complexity as organizations move from centralized data centers,
to hyper distributed applications and centers of data at the edge, Greg
Bollella, CTO, IoT, VMware. "The proliferation of IoT devices, IoT edge
infrastructure, and the growth of cloud computing drives new
requirements for managing, monitoring, and securing the enterprise
network and edge infrastructure. VMware and Arista share a common vision
for creating a digital business fabric for connecting, visualizing, and
securely managing IoT endpoints, IoT edge systems, and campus and cloud
networks. The combination of Aristas CloudVision and VMware Pulse IoT
Center will go a long way towards realizing this vision.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking
for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Aristas
award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility,
automation, analytics and security. Arista has shipped more than fifteen
million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an
advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across
private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are
supported worldwide directly and through partners.
ARISTA, EOS, CloudVision, FlexRoute and AlgoMatch are among the
registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in
jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may
be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and
resources can be found at www.arista.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but
not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of Arista's Universal
Cloud Network, Aristas 7300X3 and 7050X3 campus Spline products,
Aristas EOS and CloudVision software and Aristas Cognitive Management
Plane as well as the enablement of cost savings, increased performance
and greater efficiency resulting from the deployment of these products
and services. All statements other than statements of historical fact
are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from
those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited
operating history and experience with developing and releasing new
products; product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving
changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as
well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on
Arista's website at www.arista.com
and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances
that exist after the date on which they were made.
