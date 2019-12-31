Arista Networks Announces Optical Line System for 400G

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), today announced an optical line system in an OSFP (Octal Small Form-factor Pluggable) module form factor. The Arista OSFP-LS addresses the needs of Tier2 Cloud and Internet Service Providers for high bandwidth links that are easy to deploy and operate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005692/en/

The OSFP-LS module collapses a DCI line system into a compact OSFP MSA-compliant package (Photo: Business Wire)

The Arista OSFP-LS is a highly compact, low power and cost-effective solution for increasing bandwidth between data centers without the need for external optical line systems. The Arista OSFP-LS collapses legacy optical line systems into an OSFP module which can be plugged into any Arista OSFP port, supporting up to 8 DWDM wavelengths with a single fiber pair, and delivering up to 3.2Tbps of DCI traffic over 100km.

"The OSFP-LS is far easier to deploy than conventional external line systems that require their own power feed and control management software while consuming valuable rack space. Interconnecting two data center sites with DWDM becomes as simple as connecting two switch ports, said Hacene Chaouch, Distinguished Engineer, Arista Networks.

Simplicity and Speed

The OSFP-LS line system was purposely conceived and designed for the support of 400G ZR digital coherent optics. Customers building 400G-ZR DCI and metro networks achieve the following key benefits with OSFP-LS:

Reduced space, power and cost

Automatic setup with no operator configuration required

Consistent EOS ® monitoring and control of both 400G ZR and OSFP-LS

monitoring and control of both 400G ZR and OSFP-LS Lower opex by leveraging a fully collapsed WDM Transport system

Availability

The OSFP-LS is in testing and qualification now with availability in 2H 2020. Contact Arista for further information and pricing.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Aristas award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS and CloudVision, are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the enablement of cost savings, performance, capabilities and efficiency. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: rapid technological and market change; product, support or service quality problems; customer requirements and industry standards, general market, political, economic and business conditions, as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005692/en/