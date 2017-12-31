05.04.2018 12:00
Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3rd

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 after U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 3rd. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at http://investors.arista.com.

Aristas executive management team will host a conference call on May 3rd, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (833) 287-7905 in the United States or (647) 689-4469 from international locations. The Conference ID is 6899956. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at http://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Aristas Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in May and June with the financial community:

Jefferies 2018 Global Technology Conference
John McCool, Chief Platform Officer
Beverly Hills, CA
Thursday, May 10th, 2018
Time: 4:15pm ET / 1:15pm PT

46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
Boston, MA
Tuesday, May 15th, 2018
Time: 3:40pm ET / 12:40pm PT

Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Mark Foss, SVP Global Operations and Marketing
New York, NY
Wednesday May 30th, 2018
Time: 10:50am ET / 7:50am PT

2018 BAML Global Technology Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
San Francisco, CA
Tuesday June 5th, 2018
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at http://investors.arista.com

William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Anshul Sadana, Chief Customer Officer
Chicago, IL
Wednesday, June 13th, 2018
Time: 2:00pm CT / 12:00pm PT

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the "Investors section of Aristas website at http://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks was founded to pioneer and deliver software-driven cloud networking solutions for large datacenter storage and computing environments. Aristas award-winning platforms, ranging in Ethernet speeds from 10 to 100 gigabits per second, redefine scalability, agility and resilience. Arista has shipped more than fifteen million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards, Arista is a founding member of the 25/50GbE consortium. Arista Networks products are available worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, CloudVision, and AlgoMatch are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Additional information and resources can be found at: http://www.arista.com

