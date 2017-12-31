Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3rd

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for
the quarter ended March 31, 2018 after U.S. markets close on Thursday,
May 3rd. The results will be included in a press release with
accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor
Relations section of the Arista website at http://investors.arista.com.
Aristas executive management team will host a conference call on May
3rd, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial
results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call
by dialing (833) 287-7905 in the United States or (647) 689-4469 from
international locations. The Conference ID is 6899956. Please dial-in
ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a
live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor
Relations section of the Arista website at http://investors.arista.com.
Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the
audio webcast will be available on Aristas Investor Relations website.
Upcoming Investor Event Participation
Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in May
and June with the financial community:
Jefferies 2018 Global Technology Conference
John McCool, Chief
Platform Officer
Beverly Hills, CA
Thursday, May 10th,
2018
Time: 4:15pm ET / 1:15pm PT
46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications
Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
Boston, MA
Tuesday, May 15th,
2018
Time: 3:40pm ET / 12:40pm PT
Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom
Conference
Mark Foss, SVP Global Operations and Marketing
New
York, NY
Wednesday May 30th, 2018
Time: 10:50am ET
/ 7:50am PT
2018 BAML Global Technology Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
San
Francisco, CA
Tuesday June 5th,
2018
Time:
TBD on Arista Networks website at http://investors.arista.com
William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Anshul Sadana,
Chief Customer Officer
Chicago, IL
Wednesday, June 13th,
2018
Time: 2:00pm CT / 12:00pm PT
A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the
"Investors section of Aristas website at http://investors.arista.com.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks was founded to pioneer and deliver software-driven cloud
networking solutions for large datacenter storage and computing
environments. Aristas award-winning platforms, ranging in Ethernet
speeds from 10 to 100 gigabits per second, redefine scalability, agility
and resilience. Arista has shipped more than fifteen million cloud
networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network
operating system. Committed to open standards, Arista is a founding
member of the 25/50GbE consortium. Arista Networks products are
available worldwide directly and through partners.
