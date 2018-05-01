Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, May 2nd

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 after U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 2nd. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Aristas executive management team will host a conference call on May 2nd, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (833) 287-7905 in the United States or (647) 689-4469 from international locations. The Conference ID is 1076829. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Aristas Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in May and June with the financial community:

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Boston, MA

Wednesday, May 15th, 2019

Time: 8:40am EDT / 5:40am PDT

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference

Anshul Sadana, COO

San Francisco, CA

Tuesday, June 4th, 2019

Time: 1:15pm EDT / 10:15am PDT

William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Chicago, IL

Wednesday, June 5th, 2019

Time: 12:20pm EDT / 11:20am CDT

Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

Boston, MA

Monday, June 10th 2019

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the "Investors section of Aristas website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Aristas award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at https://www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits and best practices utilized in the design and implementation of Arista's EOS and CloudVision software and the enablement of cost savings, security capabilities, more performance and efficiency. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited operating history and experience with developing and releasing new products; product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

