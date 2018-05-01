Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, May 2nd

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for
the quarter ended March 31, 2019 after U.S. markets close on Thursday,
May 2nd. The results will be included in a press release with
accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor
Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Aristas executive management team will host a conference call on May
2nd, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial
results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call
by dialing (833) 287-7905 in the United States or (647) 689-4469 from
international locations. The Conference ID is 1076829. Please dial-in
ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a
live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor
Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the
audio webcast will be available on Aristas Investor Relations website.
Upcoming Investor Event Participation
Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in May
and June with the financial community:
J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Ita
Brennan, CFO
Boston, MA
Wednesday, May 15th, 2019
Time:
8:40am EDT / 5:40am PDT
Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference
Anshul
Sadana, COO
San Francisco, CA
Tuesday, June 4th,
2019
Time: 1:15pm EDT / 10:15am PDT
William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Ita
Brennan, CFO
Chicago, IL
Wednesday, June 5th, 2019
Time:
12:20pm EDT / 11:20am CDT
Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
John McCool, Chief
Platform Officer
Boston, MA
Monday, June 10th 2019
Time:
TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the
"Investors section of Aristas website at https://investors.arista.com.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking
for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Aristas
award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility,
automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty
million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an
advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across
private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are
supported worldwide directly and through partners.
ARISTA, EOS, and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered
trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world.
Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their
respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at https://www.arista.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but
not limited to, statements regarding the benefits and best practices
utilized in the design and implementation of Arista's EOS and
CloudVision software and the enablement of cost savings, security
capabilities, more performance and efficiency. All statements other than
statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results
to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking
statements including: our limited operating history and experience with
developing and releasing new products; product, support or service
quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer
requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our
filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com
and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances
that exist after the date on which they were made.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005720/en/