  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
ZertifikateAwards 2021/2022: Bitte stimmen Sie für finanzen.net zero und finanzen.net ab und gewinnen Sie eine Reise nach Berlin! -w-
20.10.2021 14:00

ARK Multicasting Builds Nationwide Broadcast Internet Network in the USA with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that ARK Multicasting, a leading television broadcaster, has selected HPE to power its next generation ATSC 3.0 broadcast internet network. ARK is leveraging edge-to-cloud infrastructure, software and services from HPE to move its broadcast stations from a physical environment to a virtualized one, which enables ARK to move data at high speeds to the consumer edge. ARKs new network delivers television pictures and data files using internet protocol (IP) and ATSC 3.0 broadcast technology to help to bridge the connectivity gap in the rural United States.

Traditional linear broadcasters have faced a major challenge from the growth of streaming services. The new ATSC 3.0 TV standard enables broadcasters like ARK the opportunity to convert traditional television signals into wirelessly delivered IP content. This enables ARK to transform from a TV broadcaster to a wireless data delivery platform that can offer connected car services, streaming services, distance learning, gaming, and cloud services. To take advantage of the new standards, ARK needed to transform from traditional proprietary broadcast appliances to a cloud-based architecture that enables dynamic spectrum management and the creation of new channels in minutes, rather than days.

For the first time, ARK now has a full production environment thats capable of serving all kinds of broadcast internet services. HPE software solutions enable ARK to manage the entire end-to-end environment, including HPE Service Director, HPE Virtual Headend Manager and HPE Media Workflow Master. HPE has provided ARK with an edge-to-cloud architecture where HPE software running on HPE infrastructure at traditional edge locations is centrally orchestrated by HPE Service Director. It orchestrates complex infrastructure and services in a simple, codeless way to optimize operational processes across connectivity, compute, application and network functions. HPE Service Director enables ARK to onboard new customers and dynamically manage the spectrum allocation between multiple customers ensuring the maximum utilization of spectrum possible. It also enables the creation of new channels in minutes and for ARK admins to fully monitor activity across all customers, while customers get the ability to monitor their usage, billing, and charges in near real time.

"Last mile connectivity remains a big problem, but by leveraging HPE, ARK can fix the connectivity gap and bridge the broadband divide, said Josh Weiss, CEO, ARK Multicasting. "The power of datacasting can close the connectivity gap significantly faster and in a cost-efficient way. HPE helps us stay nimble and agile so we are open to any customer who wants to get their data from one source to many end users employing the largest unencumbered network in the country. For example, ARK can facilitate distance learning, where even students without any connectivity can connect and receive content. This will also be a tremendous augmentation to 5G networks providing broad coverage low-latency connectivity for autonomous vehicles.

"Tackling digital inclusion and connectivity is one of HPEs corporate objectives, so we are delighted that ARK Multicasting chose HPE to help them bridge the digital divide in the USA, said Luke McDonald, VP Americas at HPE Communications Technology Group. "This is a full service engagement for HPE Communications Technology Group involving infrastructure, software and services and is a great demonstration of our ability to deliver next generation edge-to-cloud platforms. ARK is a pioneer in the broadcast internet business and is a great showcase for HPEs technology portfolio which, together, moves the edge even further to the consumer edge.

At broadcast sites, HPE Virtual Headend Manager and HPE Media Workflow Master run on HPE Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge Systems, a rugged and versatile edge compute platform which is perfectly suited to ARKs rural base stations and towers. HPEs comprehensive infrastructure portfolio for communications service providers also includes the HPE ProLiant DL110 Gen10 Plus server. The Edgeline EL8000 family of rugged multi-blade servers offer a large-accelerator capability and can also accommodate a variety of vRAN scenarios, as well as non-RAN workload such as multi-access edge compute (MEC). HPE Virtual Headend Manager gives ARK the ability to quickly turn up and down new channels, manage the entire lifecycle from end-to-end of the media with integrated transcoders, schedulers, packagers, and push media out to the exciter. Media Workflow Master was selected for the capability to manage large volume of media and data assets.

HPE Communications Technology Group provides support services for the entire solution stack, including third party technologies.

About ARK Multicasting, Inc.

ARK Multicasting, a leading-edge Next Gen TV company is based in Dallas. ARK is leveraging the power of TV broadcasting adding an IP multicast extension to the unicast Internet. ARK is on the forefront of Broadcast Internet Service development with solutions to relieve congestion for Internet Service Providers and provide datacasting services for many verticals including distance learning, the connected car market, smart agriculture, telehealth, and over the top video streaming providers. ARKs footprint of ~300 broadcast assets covering 1/3rd of the United States and ~100 million people is leading the industry in Next Gen TV ATSC 3.0. Further information visit www.ARKMulticasting.com.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service  spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions  with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Nachrichten zu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.10.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise schüttet Dividende aus (MyDividends)
04.09.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.09.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise erzielt mehr Gewinn und gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
31.08.21
Ausblick: Hewlett Packard Enterprise verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
18.08.21
Erste Schätzungen: Hewlett Packard Enterprise gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
07.07.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
23.06.21
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise: GreenLake-Cloud im Rechenzentrum des Kunden (Heise)
03.06.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hewlett Packard Enterprise News
RSS Feed
Hewlett Packard Enterprise zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.08.2019Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldMaxim Group
08.08.2019Hewlett Packard Enterprise Equal WeightBarclays Capital
12.03.2019Hewlett Packard Enterprise SellUBS AG
06.12.2018Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldMaxim Group
14.06.2018Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldPivotal Research Group
29.01.2018Hewlett Packard Enterprise BuyDeutsche Bank AG
24.02.2017Hewlett Packard Enterprise Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
05.12.2016Hewlett Packard Enterprise BuyGabelli & Co
19.10.2016Hewlett Packard Enterprise BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.09.2016Hewlett Packard Enterprise BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.08.2019Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldMaxim Group
08.08.2019Hewlett Packard Enterprise Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.12.2018Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldMaxim Group
14.06.2018Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldPivotal Research Group
23.02.2018Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldMaxim Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 gibt Markus Koch zusammen mit dem Aktienexperten Sebastian Hasenack von DJE Kapital einen Ausblick auf die kommenden Börsenwochen. Warum sich die Balken der Wall Street biegen und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten - diese und weitere spannende Fragen stehen heute Abend im Mittelpunkt.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

06.10.21Hewlett Packard Enterprise schüttet Dividende aus
06.10.21Global Airports Group. daa. Flies through COVID-19 Turbulence with HPE GreenLake
07.10.21CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure. Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and Support Progression to Cashless Society
21.09.21Form 4 1645590
04.10.21Form 4 1645590
Weitere Hewlett Packard Enterprise News
Werbung

Trading-News

Preisanstieg bei Energieträgern vorerst beendet
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Covestro AG, MTU Aero Engines
DZ BANK - Inside-Day signalisiert Stabilisierungstendenzen
Bei Easyjet wächst die Zuversicht
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: Automobilsektor Update - #ResearchTalk mit Philipp Stumpfegger
CONREN Marktkommentar Herbst 2021
Der Halloween-Effekt - Rally an den Börsen?
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Zeit ist Geld
In ESG-Fonds inves­tieren - Was bedeuten die ESG-Krite­rien bei Fonds?
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Hewlett Packard Enterprise-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Gleiche Erbschaftsteuer für alle  Das würde vor allem die Mitte belasten
Abo-Erfolg mit tödlichen Kinderspielen und famoser Bitcoin-Start
Europa erlebt eine Renaissance der Atomkraftwerke
Kurzfristig sollte man die Mineralölsteuer zurücknehmen
Megadeal der Löwen - das ist der wahre Gewinner

News von

DAX leicht im Plus: Europas Börsen stabilisiert - Bitcoin flirtet mit Rekordhoch
VW-Aktie: Warum weiteres Abwärtspotenzial besteht
Shell, BP und Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Drei günstige Öl-Aktien mit neuen Zwischenhochs und BO-Kauf-Tipp
Interessante Insidertransaktionen bei Deutscher Telekom, Fielmann und Zeitfracht Logistik
DAX-Chartanalyse: Anhaltende Besserung

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas fester -- Sixt hebt dank hoher Mietwagenpreise Prognose an -- Sartorius steigert Erlöse -- ASML mit Gewinnsprung -- Deutsche Börse mit starkem Wachstum -- VINCI, KWS Saat, Netflix im Fokus

Bundesbank-Präsident Weidmann tritt zum Jahresende zurück. Inflation im Euroraum steigt im September auf 3,4 Prozent. Roche hebt Jahresprognose leicht an. Bei Aareal Bank springt wohl ein Kaufinteressent ab. BVB-Trainer Rose zu Haaland-Verbleib: 'Ist nicht unrealistisch'. Credit Suisse zahlt 475 Millionen Dollar wegen Korruptionsskandals. Fitch erhöht Siemens-Rating auf A+ von A.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen