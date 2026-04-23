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Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

27.04.26 11:11 Uhr
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Aroundtown SA
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Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

27-Apr-2026 / 11:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 13 Interim Announcement

In the period from 20 April 2026 up to and including 24 April 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 6,089,286 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate
volume		 Average
Purchase Price
in €		 Trading
venue
20.04.2026 1,216,168 2.6150  XETA
20.04.2026 703,961 2.6155  CEUX
20.04.2026 150,367 2.6116  TQEX
20.04.2026 38,083 2.6230  AQEU
21.04.2026 689,133 2.6305  XETA
21.04.2026 547,487 2.6288  CEUX
21.04.2026 149,264 2.6338  TQEX
21.04.2026 15,193 2.6455  AQEU
22.04.2026 379,080 2.6178  XETA
23.04.2026 1,037,393 2.5306  XETA
24.04.2026 1,163,157 2.4417  XETA
Totals 6,089,286 2.5712  

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 27 April 2026

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1700429308, XS1753814141, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023873149, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848, XS2799493825 , XS2812484728, XS2812484215, XS2860457071 , XS3070545234 , XS3196024296 , XS3205709309 , CH1477661297 , XS3250457010, XS3255373964, XS3285553361, CH1526684712, AU3CB0330991, AU3CB0330983
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
Sequence No.: 425263
EQS News ID: 2315644

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SA

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Aroundtown SA

DatumRatingAnalyst
23.04.2026Aroundtown SA HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.04.2026Aroundtown SA BuyWarburg Research
14.04.2026Aroundtown SA UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
30.03.2026Aroundtown SA NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.03.2026Aroundtown SA NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.04.2026Aroundtown SA BuyWarburg Research
05.03.2026Aroundtown SA BuyWarburg Research
05.12.2025Aroundtown SA BuyWarburg Research
05.11.2025Aroundtown SA BuyWarburg Research
23.09.2025Aroundtown SA BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.04.2026Aroundtown SA HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.03.2026Aroundtown SA NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.03.2026Aroundtown SA NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.03.2026Aroundtown SA HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2026Aroundtown SA HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.04.2026Aroundtown SA UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
04.03.2026Aroundtown SA UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
20.02.2026Aroundtown SA UnderweightBarclays Capital
07.01.2026Aroundtown SA UnderweightBarclays Capital
26.11.2025Aroundtown SA UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Aroundtown SA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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