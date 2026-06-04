Aroundtown SA (IRSH)

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



08-Jun-2026 / 14:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 19 Interim Announcement

In the period from 01 June 2026 up to and including 05 June 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,548,445 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 01.06.2026 389,789 2.4983 XETA 02.06.2026 347,662 2.5004 XETA 03.06.2026 402,000 2.4826 XETA 04.06.2026 0 0 XETA 05.06.2026 408,994 2.3857 XETA Totals 1,548,445 2.4650

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Berlin, 8 June 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors