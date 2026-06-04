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Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

08.06.26 14:45 Uhr
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Aroundtown SA
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Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

08-Jun-2026 / 14:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 19 Interim Announcement

In the period from 01 June 2026 up to and including 05 June 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,548,445 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate
volume		 Average
Purchase Price
in €		 Trading
venue
01.06.2026 389,789 2.4983  XETA
02.06.2026 347,662 2.5004  XETA
03.06.2026 402,000 2.4826  XETA
04.06.2026 0 0  XETA
05.06.2026 408,994 2.3857  XETA
Totals 1,548,445 2.4650  

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 8 June 2026

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1700429308, XS1753814141, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023873149, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848, XS2799493825 , XS2812484728, XS2812484215, XS2860457071 , XS3070545234 , XS3196024296 , XS3205709309 , CH1477661297 , XS3250457010, XS3255373964, XS3285553361, CH1526684712, AU3CB0330991, AU3CB0330983
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
Sequence No.: 430580
EQS News ID: 2341612

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SA

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Aroundtown SA

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.06.2026Aroundtown SA NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.05.2026Aroundtown SA NeutralUBS AG
28.05.2026Aroundtown SA HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.05.2026Aroundtown SA HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.2026Aroundtown SA BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.05.2026Aroundtown SA BuyWarburg Research
21.04.2026Aroundtown SA BuyWarburg Research
05.03.2026Aroundtown SA BuyWarburg Research
05.12.2025Aroundtown SA BuyWarburg Research
05.11.2025Aroundtown SA BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.06.2026Aroundtown SA NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.05.2026Aroundtown SA NeutralUBS AG
28.05.2026Aroundtown SA HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.05.2026Aroundtown SA HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.05.2026Aroundtown SA NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.04.2026Aroundtown SA UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
04.03.2026Aroundtown SA UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
20.02.2026Aroundtown SA UnderweightBarclays Capital
07.01.2026Aroundtown SA UnderweightBarclays Capital
26.11.2025Aroundtown SA UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

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