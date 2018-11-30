ArQule Announces Oral Presentation for its Pan-AKT Inhibitor, Miransertib, at the 2019 European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) Conference

ArQule, Inc. (Nasdaq:ARQL), today announced it will present preliminary
results from the companys phase 1/2 study of its pan-AKT inhibitor,
miransertib (ARQ 092), in patients with PIK3CA-related Overgrowth
Spectrum (PROS) and Proteus syndrome (PS) in an oral presentation at the
European Society of Human Genetics Conference held from June 15-18, 2019
in Gothenburg, Sweden.
|
Presentation Details:
|
Title:
|
|
|
An open-label, phase 1/2 study of miransertib (ARQ 092), an oral
pan-AKT inhibitor, in patients (pts) with PIK3CA-related
Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS) and Proteus Syndrome (PS): study design
and preliminary results (NCT03094832)
|
Presentation #:
|
|
|
C17.6
|
Session:
|
|
|
C18 - Therapies
|
Date:
|
|
|
Monday, June 17, 2019
|
Time:
|
|
|
2:15-2:30 p.m. CEST
|
Location:
|
|
|
F1+F2+F3
|
|
|
|
About Miransertib
Miransertib (ARQ 092) is an orally
available, selective, pan-AKT (protein kinase B) inhibitor that potently
inhibits AKT 1, 2 and 3 isoforms. Additionally, it binds both the active
and inactive forms of AKT which directly inhibits and prevents membrane
localization, respectively. Dysregulation of AKT has been implicated in
a variety of rare overgrowth diseases and cancers; however, there are
currently no approved inhibitors of AKT. AKT inhibitors, either as
single agent or combination therapy, show significant promise in
molecularly defined patient populations. We are in process of initiating
a registrational trial in both Proteus syndrome and PIK3CA-Related
Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS). Miransertib has been granted Rare Pediatric
Disease Designation and Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA), as well as Orphan Designation by the FDA and
European Medicines Agency in the rare overgrowth disease, Proteus
syndrome.
About ArQule
ArQule is a biopharmaceutical company engaged
in the research and development of targeted therapeutics to treat
cancers and rare diseases. ArQules mission is to discover, develop and
commercialize novel small molecule drugs in areas of high unmet need
that will dramatically extend and improve the lives of our patients. Our
clinical-stage pipeline consists of four drug candidates, all of which
are in targeted, biomarker-defined patient populations, making ArQule a
leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQules pipeline
includes: ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual
inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK, in phase 1 for
patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic
options; miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the
AKT serine/threonine kinase, planned to initiate registrational trial
cohorts in Proteus syndrome and PROS in 2019, and in phase 1b in
combination with the hormonal therapy, anastrozole, in patients with
advanced endometrial cancer; ARQ 751, a next generation highly potent
and selective AKT inhibitor, in phase 1 for patients with AKT1 and PI3K
mutations; and derazantinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to
preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)
family, in a registrational trial for iCCA in collaboration with Basilea
and Sinovant. ArQules current discovery efforts are focused on the
identification and development of novel kinase inhibitors, leveraging
the Companys proprietary library of compounds.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005186/en/