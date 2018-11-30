ArQule to Present at the BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on June 25, 2019

ArQule, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL) today announced that Marc Schegerin, Chief
Financial Officer and Head of Strategy, will present at the BMO
Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on June 25, 2019 at 8:00
a.m. ET at the The Mandarin Oriental New York, New York.
The live webcast of the presentation will be available via the
"Investors & Media section of ArQules website, www.arqule.com,
under "Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be
available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About ArQule
ArQule is a biopharmaceutical company engaged
in the research and development of targeted therapeutics to treat
cancers and rare diseases. ArQules mission is to discover, develop and
commercialize novel small molecule drugs in areas of high unmet need
that will dramatically extend and improve the lives of our patients. Our
clinical-stage pipeline consists of four drug candidates, all of which
are in targeted, biomarker-defined patient populations, making ArQule a
leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQules pipeline
includes: ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual
inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK, in phase 1 for
patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic
options; miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the
AKT serine/threonine kinase, in a planned registrational trial with
cohorts in Proteus syndrome and PROS to initiate in 2019, and in phase
1b in combination with the hormonal therapy, anastrozole, in patients
with advanced endometrial cancer; ARQ 751, a next generation highly
potent and selective AKT inhibitor, in phase 1 for patients with AKT1
and PI3K mutations; and derazantinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor designed
to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)
family, in a registrational trial for iCCA in collaboration with Basilea
and Sinovant. ArQules current discovery efforts are focused on the
identification and development of novel kinase inhibitors, leveraging
the Companys proprietary library of compounds.
