ArQule to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 7, 2018

ArQule,
Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL) today announced it will report financial results for
the first quarter of 2018 before the market opens on Monday, May 7,
2018. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on the same
day at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results and provide a general
business update.
The live webcast can be accessed in the "Investors and Media section of
our website, www.arqule.com,
under "Events
& Presentations. You may also listen to the call by dialing
(877) 868-1831 within the U.S. or (914) 495-8595 outside the U.S. A
replay will be available two hours after the completion of the call and
can be accessed in the "Investors & Media section of our website, www.arqule.com,
under "Events
and Presentations.
About ArQule
ArQule
is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development
of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. ArQules
mission is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule
drugs in areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend and
improve the lives of our patients. Our clinical-stage pipeline consists
of five drug candidates, all of which are in targeted, biomarker-defined
patient populations, making ArQule
a leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQules
proprietary pipeline includes: Derazantinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor
designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor
(FGFR) family, in a registrational trial for iCCA; Miransertib (ARQ
092), a selective inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase, in a
phase 1/2 company sponsored study for Overgrowth Diseases, in a phase 1
study for ultra-rare Proteus syndrome conducted by the National
Institutes of Health (NIH), as well as in multiple oncology indications;
ARQ 751, a next generation AKT inhibitor, in phase 1 for patients with
AKT1 and PI3K mutations; and ARQ 761, a ß-lapachone analog being
evaluated as a promoter of NQO1-mediated programmed cancer cell
necrosis, in phase 1/2 in multiple oncology indications in partnership
with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. In addition,
we have advanced ARQ 531, an investigational, orally bioavailable,
potent and reversible inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK,
in phase 1 for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other
therapeutic options. ArQules current discovery efforts are focused on
the identification and development of novel kinase inhibitors,
leveraging the Companys proprietary library of compounds. You can
