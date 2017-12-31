ArQule to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 1, 2018

ArQule,
Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL) today announced it will report financial results for
the second quarter of 2018 before the market opens on Wednesday, August
1, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on the same
day at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results and provide a general
business update.
The live webcast can be accessed in the "Investors and Media section of
our website, www.arqule.com,
under "Events
& Presentations. You may also listen to the call by dialing
(877) 868-1831 within the U.S. or (914) 495-8595 outside the U.S. A
replay will be available two hours after the completion of the call and
can be accessed in the "Investors & Media section of our website, www.arqule.com,
under "Events
and Presentations.
About ArQule
ArQule is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and
development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases.
ArQules mission is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small
molecule drugs in areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend
and improve the lives of our patients. Our clinical-stage pipeline
consists of five drug candidates, all of which are in targeted,
biomarker-defined patient populations, making ArQule a leader among
companies our size in precision medicine. ArQules pipeline includes:
ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible inhibitor of both
wild type and C481S-mutant BTK, in a Phase 1 trial for patients with
B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; Miransertib
(ARQ 092), a selective inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase, in
a phase 1/2 company-sponsored trial for Overgrowth Diseases, in a Phase
1 trial for ultra-rare Proteus syndrome conducted by the National
Institutes of Health (NIH), and in a Phase 1b trial in combination with
the hormonal therapy, anastrozole, in patients with advanced endometrial
cancer; ARQ 751, a next generation AKT inhibitor, in a Phase 1 trial for
patients with AKT1 and PI3K mutations; Derazantinib, a multi-kinase
inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth
factor receptor (FGFR) family, in a registrational trial for iCCA; and
ARQ 761, a ß-lapachone analog being evaluated as a promoter of
NQO1-mediated programmed cancer cell necrosis, in a Phase 1/2 trial in
multiple oncology indications in partnership with the University of
Texas Southwestern Medical Center. ArQules current discovery efforts
are focused on the identification and development of novel kinase
inhibitors, leveraging the Companys proprietary library of compounds.
