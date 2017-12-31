+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
19.07.2018
ArQule to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 1, 2018

ArQule, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2018 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast can be accessed in the "Investors and Media section of our website, www.arqule.com, under "Events & Presentations. You may also listen to the call by dialing (877) 868-1831 within the U.S. or (914) 495-8595 outside the U.S. A replay will be available two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed in the "Investors & Media section of our website, www.arqule.com, under "Events and Presentations.

About ArQule

ArQule is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. ArQules mission is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule drugs in areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend and improve the lives of our patients. Our clinical-stage pipeline consists of five drug candidates, all of which are in targeted, biomarker-defined patient populations, making ArQule a leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQules pipeline includes: ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK, in a Phase 1 trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; Miransertib (ARQ 092), a selective inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase, in a phase 1/2 company-sponsored trial for Overgrowth Diseases, in a Phase 1 trial for ultra-rare Proteus syndrome conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and in a Phase 1b trial in combination with the hormonal therapy, anastrozole, in patients with advanced endometrial cancer; ARQ 751, a next generation AKT inhibitor, in a Phase 1 trial for patients with AKT1 and PI3K mutations; Derazantinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family, in a registrational trial for iCCA; and ARQ 761, a ß-lapachone analog being evaluated as a promoter of NQO1-mediated programmed cancer cell necrosis, in a Phase 1/2 trial in multiple oncology indications in partnership with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. ArQules current discovery efforts are focused on the identification and development of novel kinase inhibitors, leveraging the Companys proprietary library of compounds.

11.07.18
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer To Defer Price Hikes, Idera-BioCryst Merger Falls Through, ArQule To Offer Shares (Benzinga)
12.06.18
Oppenheimer initiates coverage on ArQule with an Outperform rating and US$7 price target (Proactiveinvestors)
11.06.18
Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in ArQule (ARQL) Stock (Zacks)
25.05.18
Here's Why ArQule Stock Rose as Much as 16.8% Today (MotleyFool)
07.05.18
BRIEF-Arqule Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.07 (Reuters Business)
17.04.18
Basilea schliesst Lizenzvereinbarung mit ArQule über Derazantinib ab, einen Onkologie-Medikamenten-kandidaten in der fortgeschrittenen klinischen Entwicklung (Globe Newswire)
17.04.18
Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule (Globe Newswire)
03.03.18
Ausblick: ArQule präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Analysen zu ArQule Inc.

18.06.2018ArQule BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.05.2018ArQule BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
02.02.2018ArQule BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
14.12.2017ArQule BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.12.2015ArQule OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.04.2009ArQule neutralUBS AG
10.01.2008ArQule DowngradeBanc of America Sec.
21.12.2007ArQule ErsteinschätzungUBS AG
16.07.2009ArQule sellUBS AG

