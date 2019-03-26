ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Announces Partial Results of Vote at and the Adjournment of Annual General Meeting

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the "Company) (NYSE: ASA)
reported that shareholders voted to re-elect Gary Glynn, Bruce Hansen,
and Mary Joan Hoene as directors of the Company at the annual general
meeting of shareholders held on March 26, 2019.
In addition, shareholders voted to ratify and approve the appointment of
Tait, Weller & Baker LLP to serve as the Companys independent auditors
for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2019, and to authorize the
Companys Audit and Ethics Committee to set the independent auditors
remuneration.
The Company adjourned the annual general meeting until April 12, 2019
with respect its proposal that shareholders approve the investment
advisory agreement between the Company and Merk Investments LLC in order
to provide additional time for shareholders to vote on the proposal, as
recommended by the Board of Directors.
The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end fund that seeks long-term
capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in
the exploration for, development of projects in, or mining of precious
metals and minerals.
It is a fundamental policy of the Company that at least 80% of its total
assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible
into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the
exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or
other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of
gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in
instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other
precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv)
invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange
traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price
movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.
The Company employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on
detailed primary research including meetings with company executives,
site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis
in making its investment decisions.
Investors are encouraged to visit the Companys website for additional
information, including historical and current share prices, news
releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information. The
site may be found at www.asaltd.com,
or you may contact the Company directly at (800) 432-3378.
ASA is a "passive foreign investment company for United States federal
income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding
shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors
regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Companys
common shares.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005875/en/