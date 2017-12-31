ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Reports Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended August 31, 2018

ASA
Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the "Company) (NYSE:ASA) reported
that the total return for the nine months ended August 31, 2018, based
on the Companys net asset value (NAV), was negative 20.2%, including
the reinvestment of distributions paid on the Company shares. On August
31, 2018, the NAV of the Company was $10.08 per share versus $14.23 per
share on August 31, 2017.
For the nine months ended August 31, 2018, the total return based on the
Companys share price was negative 19.8%, including the reinvestment of
distributions paid on the Companys shares. The return for the FTSE Gold
Mines Total Return Index during the same period was negative 18.6%.
The closing price of the Companys shares on the New York Stock Exchange
(NYSE) on August 31, 2018 was $8.84, representing a share price discount
to NAV of 12.3%. The share price of closed-end funds, such as the
Company, is determined by trading activity in the open market and
consequently may reflect a premium (higher than) or discount (lower
than) to its underlying NAV.
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
August 31, 2018
|
|
|
November 30, 2017
|
|
|
August 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
Amount*
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
Amount*
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
Amount*
|
|
|
Per Share
|
Net assets
|
|
|
$194,518
|
|
|
$10.08
|
|
|
$244,202
|
|
|
$ 12.66
|
|
|
$274,425
|
|
|
$14.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income (loss)
|
|
|
$(995)
|
|
|
$(0.05)
|
|
|
$ (1,669)
|
|
|
$ (0.09)
|
|
|
$(1,244)
|
|
|
$(0.06)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending shares outstanding
|
|
|
19,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,290
|
|
|
|
|
*000 omitted
|
|
|
|
The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end, internally managed fund
that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in
companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects or
mining of precious metals and minerals.
It is a fundamental policy of the Company that at least 80% of its total
assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible
into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the
exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or
other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of
gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in
instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other
precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv)
invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange
traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price
movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.
The Company employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on
detailed primary research including meetings with company executives,
site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis
in making its investment decisions.
Investors are encouraged to visit the Companys website for additional
information, including historical and current share prices, news
releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information. The
site may be found at www.asaltd.com,
or you may contact the Company directly at (800) 432-3378.
Certain Tax Information
The Company is a "passive foreign investment company for United States
federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders
holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax
advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the
Companys common shares.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005661/en/