Bitcoin wieder über 8.000 Dollar. Geht die Rallye in die nächste Runde? Bitcoin kaufen - So geht's
26.07.2018 23:50
Bewerten
(0)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the "Company) (NYSE:ASA) reported that the total return for the six months ended May 31, 2018, based on the Companys net asset value (NAV), was negative 4.1%, including the reinvestment of distributions paid on the Company shares. On May 31, 2018, the NAV of the Company was $12.11 per share versus $13.49 per share on May 31, 2017.

For the six months ended May 31, 2018, the total return based on the Companys share price was negative 5.7%, including the reinvestment of distributions paid on the Companys shares. The return for the FTSE Gold Mines Total Return Index during the same period was negative 1.1%.

The closing price of the Companys shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 31, 2018 was $10.40, representing a share price discount to NAV of 14.1%. The share price of closed-end funds, such as the Company, is determined by trading activity in the open market and consequently may reflect a premium (higher than) or discount (lower than) to its underlying NAV.

           

Six Months Ended

Year Ended

Six Months Ended

May 31, 2018

November 30, 2017

May 31, 2017

           

Amount*

Per Share

Amount*

Per Share

Amount*

Per Share

Net assets $233,624 $12.11 $244,202 $ 12.66 $260,143 $13.49
 
Net investment income (loss) $(567) $(0.03) $ (1,669) $ (0.09) $(699) $(0.04)
 
Ending shares outstanding 19,290 19,290 19,290
*000 omitted
 

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end, internally managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects or mining of precious metals and minerals.

It is a fundamental policy of the Company that at least 80% of its total assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv) invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.

The Company employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

Investors are encouraged to visit the Companys website for additional information, including historical and current share prices, news releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information. The site may be found at www.asaltd.com, or you may contact the Company directly at (800) 432-3378.

Certain Tax Information

The Company is a "passive foreign investment company for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Companys common shares.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Asa Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Asa News
RSS Feed
Asa zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Asa Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Asa News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Asa News
Anzeige

Inside

HSBC: Heute: Amazons Quartalszahlen nach US-Börsenschluss!
BNP Paribas: Trader's Box App | BNP Paribas
Reality Check bei Facebook
USD-JPY: Wohlverdiente Verschnaufpause
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Bringt Draghi die Deckelsprengung im DAX?
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Volkswagen  Bearishe Erholung vor dem Abschluß
Warten auf die EZB
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Asa -Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Asa Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bis zu den Kongresswahlen haben wir jetzt hoffentlich Ruhe
So trotzen Anleger der demografischen Entwicklung
Früher Kantine  heute Platz zum Chillen
Deutschlands Risiken für eine neue Immobilienblase
Generation Z bettelt um Schulfach Wirtschaft

News von

Hot Stocks: Acht heiße Aktien aus Deutschland
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: DWS-Chef schiesst gegen Konzern-Mutter - Geldhaus droht Abstieg aus EuroStoxx50
Facebook-Aktie droht nach trübem Ausblick Rekord-Tagesverlust
Daimler-Aktie: Konzern gibt Startschuss für Konzernumbau: Was das für die Aktie bedeutet, was die Q2-Zahlen taugen
DAX Chartanalyse: Auf diese Marke kommt es jetzt an

News von

Elon Musk schwört, nie einen Killerroboter zu bauen - eine Oxford-Professorin erklärt, warum das ein Denkfehler ist
Ökonomen warnen: Deutschlands Immobilienmarkt droht eine Spekulationsblase - mit gravierenden Folgen
Der E-Auto-Markt wächst so rasant, dass deutschen Herstellern nur eines übrig bleibt
Google-Chef Sundar Pichai hat etwas Überraschendes über Google Translate verraten
Man gibt für Spotify, Netflix und Amazon Prime womöglich mehr Geld aus, als bisher gedacht

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 12.800 Punkten -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Amazon mit Gewinnsprung -- Airbus-Aktie mit Rekordhoch -- Daimler meldet EBIT-Einbruch -- Facebook, Ford, Covestro im Fokus

Starbucks-Aktie unentschlossen: Quartalszahlen im Rahmen der Erwartungen. Saint-Gobain verdient dank Verkauf von Sika-Aktien deutlich mehr. Nestlé wächst schneller dank USA und China - Verkäufe treiben Gewinn hoch. EZB will Leitzins frühestens im Sommer 2019 anheben. Datenschutz und Börsengang bremsen Spotify aus. Under Armour fasst in den USA wieder Tritt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
KW 29: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind ihre Erwartungen an die Verhandlungen der EU mit den USA hinsichtlich des Handelskonflikts?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
26.07.18
DAX schließt über 12.800 Punkten -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Amazon mit Gewinnsprung -- Airbus-Aktie mit Rekordhoch -- Daimler meldet EBIT-Einbruch -- Facebook, Ford, Covestro im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Auf Schleuderkurs: Wie sicher sind noch deutsche Auto-Aktien?
Aktie im Fokus
26.07.18
Amazon meldet Gewinnsprung - Amazon-Aktie nachbörslich mit Kursplus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Netflix Inc.552484
Daimler AG710000
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
XiaomiA2JNY1
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480