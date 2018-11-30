ascena retail group Completes Sale of maurices

ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) ("ascena or the "Company)
today announced that it has completed the sale of Maurices Incorporated
("maurices) to an affiliate of OpCapita LLP ("OpCapita). The
transaction is valued at approximately $300 million. The Company
received approximately $210 million in cash before expenses, and an
approximately 49.6% interest in the OpCapita affiliate that is now the
owner of maurices. ascena will continue to support maurices on its
shared business services platform through a managed services agreement,
including support for IT, supply chain, sourcing and certain back office
functions.
The announcement follows the March 25, 2019 news release in which ascena
announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell the
maurices business.
About ascena retail group, inc.
ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a leading national specialty
retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the
Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Value
Fashion segment (dressbarn), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant,
Catherines and Cacique), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion
segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. operates ecommerce websites
and approximately 3,500 stores throughout the United States, Canada and
Puerto Rico.
For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit:
ascenaretail.com, AnnTaylor.com, factory.anntaylor.com, LOFT.com,
outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com,
lanebryant.com, Catherines.com, and shopjustice.com.
About OpCapita LLP
OpCapita is a sector-focused private equity firm that specializes in
transforming operationally underperforming businesses in the retail,
consumer and leisure sectors. Their most relevant transaction in the
retail space involves NKD, a value clothing retailer with approximately
1,800 small format stores in secondary and tertiary cities, primarily in
Germany and Austria. OpCapita achieved a successful turnaround of NKD by
focusing on rationalizing the supply chain, managing store costs and
enhancing customer communication, merchandise planning and inventory
management. On March 19, 2019, OpCapita announced an agreement to sell
NKD to funds advised by TDR Capital.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made within this press release may constitute
"forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements
are statements related to future, not past, events, and often contain
words such as "expect, "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe,"
"seek," "see," "will," "would," "estimate, "forecast, "target,"
"preliminary, or range. The Company does not undertake to publicly
update or review its forward-looking statements even if experience or
future changes make it clear that our projected results expressed or
implied will not be achieved. Detailed information concerning a number
of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the
information contained herein is readily available in the Companys most
recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.
