Ascott Accelerates Vietnam Expansion With Nine Signings in 1H 2026, Growing Portfolio by Over 30%

Designed for extended stays in one of North Vietnam's most dynamic growth corridors – Hai Phong, Citadines Riverside Hai Phong will sit along a landscaped riverside promenade within the Hoang Huy Green River urban development. The property will offer 140 units, ranging from studios to one , two , and three bedroom apartments.

The signings come as Vietnam cements its position as one of Asia's most dynamic travel markets. International arrivals reached a record 21.2 million in 2025 and grew a further 15% to 12.3 million in the first half of 2026[1]. Domestic tourism adds further depth to the market, with 135.5 million domestic trips in 2025 and 81 million in the first half of 2026 alone[2]. New expressways, airport upgrades and expanded flight connectivity are opening up destinations along the coastline, while companies adopting China-plus-one supply chain strategies are driving extended-stay demand in industrial and administrative hubs. In addition, the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Phu Quoc in November 2027 is accelerating infrastructure investment across the island.