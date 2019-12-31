Ashish Sharma Named President of IoT & Mobile Solutions at Inseego

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer of 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Ashish Sharma has been promoted to President of IoT & Mobile Solutions.
"Ashish has a proven track record of bringing innovative 5G and IoT products to our customers and plays a vital role in our mission to drive 5G market growth around the world, said Dan Mondor, Inseego Chairman and CEO. "In this role, he continues to focus on strategies for accelerating Inseegos 5G global leadership position and is responsible for advanced technology, product line management and engineering.
Sharma has served as the companys Executive Vice President IoT & Mobile Solutions since joining the company in September 2017 and also served as the companys Chief Marketing Officer. With a diverse background in sales, marketing, strategy, product management and engineering, he has brought numerous highly innovative products to market and helped build multibillion-dollar brands in the mobile industry for companies such as Qualcomm, Ericsson, Alvarion, FreeWave and Spectralink. Prior to joining Inseego, Sharma was Chief Marketing Officer at Spectralink where he authored a new end-to-end mobility vision and strategy for the company for multiple enterprise segments.
Sharma holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of District of Columbia, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from George Mason University and a Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management in Finance, Marketing and Strategy.
"At Inseego, Ive found a combination of scale, innovation and a company purpose that's so compelling to me personally. It is truly an honor to lead the IoT & Mobile Solutions business at Inseego, said Sharma. "l look forward to building upon the Inseego brand and our incredible progress in making 5G a reality. I cant think of a more exciting time to be part of the Inseego leadership team.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork
