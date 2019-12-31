finanzen.net
20.02.2020

Ashish Sharma Named President of IoT & Mobile Solutions at Inseego

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer of 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Ashish Sharma has been promoted to President of IoT & Mobile Solutions.

"Ashish has a proven track record of bringing innovative 5G and IoT products to our customers and plays a vital role in our mission to drive 5G market growth around the world, said Dan Mondor, Inseego Chairman and CEO. "In this role, he continues to focus on strategies for accelerating Inseegos 5G global leadership position and is responsible for advanced technology, product line management and engineering.

Sharma has served as the companys Executive Vice President IoT & Mobile Solutions since joining the company in September 2017 and also served as the companys Chief Marketing Officer. With a diverse background in sales, marketing, strategy, product management and engineering, he has brought numerous highly innovative products to market and helped build multibillion-dollar brands in the mobile industry for companies such as Qualcomm, Ericsson, Alvarion, FreeWave and Spectralink. Prior to joining Inseego, Sharma was Chief Marketing Officer at Spectralink where he authored a new end-to-end mobility vision and strategy for the company for multiple enterprise segments.

Sharma holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of District of Columbia, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from George Mason University and a Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management in Finance, Marketing and Strategy.

"At Inseego, Ive found a combination of scale, innovation and a company purpose that's so compelling to me personally. It is truly an honor to lead the IoT & Mobile Solutions business at Inseego, said Sharma. "l look forward to building upon the Inseego brand and our incredible progress in making 5G a reality. I cant think of a more exciting time to be part of the Inseego leadership team.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

