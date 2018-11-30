ASIT biotech: Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Regulatory News:
ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT - BE0974289218), a
clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research,
development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy
products for the treatment of allergies, discloses the information
required under article 15 of the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the
disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies.
Denominator modified on 6 June 2019 following a capital increase:
-
New shares issued following the capital increase: 292,621
-
Total number of shares with voting rights: 20,481,511
-
Total number of voting rights (=denominator): 20,481,511
Total number of shares with voting rights upon capital increase:
20,481,511
***
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future
commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for
the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology
platform, ASIT Biotech is currently the only developer of allergy
immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of
highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection.
This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve
patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotechs product
pipeline contains three novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting
respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen:
gp-ASIT+ - in ongoing phase III - and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), and
food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+) that could significantly
expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its
innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a
range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in
Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.
Forward-looking statements
All statements in this
announcement that do not relate to historical facts and events are
"forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking
statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
including the words "believes, "estimates, "anticipates, "expects,
"intends, "may, "will, "plans, "continue, "ongoing, "potential,
"predict, "project, "target, "seek or "should or, in each case,
their negative or other variations or comparable terminology or by
discussions of strategies, plans, objectives, targets, goals, future
events or intentions. Forward-looking statements include statements
regarding the Companys intentions, beliefs or current expectations. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks
and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on
circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these risks
and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as
a prediction of actual results. Any forward-looking statements are made
only as of the date of this announcement and, without prejudice to the
Companys obligations under applicable law in relation to disclosure and
ongoing information, the Company does not intend, and does not assume
any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements set forth in
this announcement.
Legal notice
This announcement does not constitute, or form
part of, an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of
an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares of ASIT biotech SA (the
"Company and the "Shares). Any purchase of, subscription for or
application for, Shares to be issued in connection with the intended
offering should only be made on the basis of information contained in
the prospectus and any supplements thereto, as the case may be. This
announcement does not constitute a prospectus and the information
contained herein is for information purposes only and does not purport
to be full or complete. Investors should not subscribe for any Shares
except on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus that
the Company expects to publish after its approval by the Belgian
Financial Services and Markets Authority, and which can then be obtained
at the Companys registered office and on www.asitbiotech.com
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or
into the United States or to any U.S. person within the meaning of the
U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act). The
Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act
and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to
an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
The Company has not registered, and does not intend to register, any
portion of the intended offering of Shares in the United States, and
does not intend to conduct a public offering of Shares in the United
States.
This announcement and the information contained herein are not for
publication, distribution or release in or into the United States,
Australia, Canada, Japan or any jurisdiction where to do so would
constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.
The Company is responsible for the information contained in this press
release.
