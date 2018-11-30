finanzen.net
Nel bietet enormes Potenzial. Jetzt mehr erfahren!-w-
04.07.2019 17:45
Bewerten
(0)

 ASIT biotech: Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT - BE0974289218), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, discloses the information required under article 15 of the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies.

Denominator  modified on 4 July 2019 following a capital increase:

  • New shares issued following the capital increase: 59,202
  • Total number of shares with voting rights: 20,540,713
  • Total number of voting rights (=denominator): 20,540,713

Total number of shares with voting rights upon capital increase: 20,540,713

***

About ASIT Biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotechs product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ - in ongoing phase III - and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.

Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn

Forward-looking statements
All statements in this announcement that do not relate to historical facts and events are "forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes, "estimates, "anticipates, "expects, "intends, "may, "will, "plans, "continue, "ongoing, "potential, "predict, "project, "target, "seek or "should or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategies, plans, objectives, targets, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Companys intentions, beliefs or current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement and, without prejudice to the Companys obligations under applicable law in relation to disclosure and ongoing information, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements set forth in this announcement.

Legal notice
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares of ASIT biotech SA (the "Company and the "Shares). Any purchase of, subscription for or application for, Shares to be issued in connection with the intended offering should only be made on the basis of information contained in the prospectus and any supplements thereto, as the case may be. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus and the information contained herein is for information purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. Investors should not subscribe for any Shares except on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus that the Company expects to publish after its approval by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority, and which can then be obtained at the Companys registered office and on www.asitbiotech.com

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to any U.S. person within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act). The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Company has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the intended offering of Shares in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of Shares in the United States.

This announcement and the information contained herein are not for publication, distribution or release in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

The Company is responsible for the information contained in this press release.

Nachrichten zu ASIT Biotech S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ASIT Biotech News
RSS Feed
ASIT Biotech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ASIT Biotech S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ASIT Biotech News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ASIT Biotech News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: STAYHIGH- UND STAYLOW-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF APPLE INC.
Lyft mit Überraschungspotenzial
Neue Blase am Immobilienmarkt?
Australischer Dollar (AUD/USD) nach der zweiten Zinssenkung
A Python Implementation of Triangles for Visualising Long-Term Investment Metrics
Vontobel: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
SAP  In luftigen Höhen
Das Beste aus zwei Welten
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ASIT Biotech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

ASIT Biotech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit kleinem Plus aus dem Handel -- Wall Street geschlossen -- USA: Baldige Gespräche mit China -- Wacker-Neuson-Aktionäre verkaufen Aktienpaket -- Nordex, HORNBACH, Aurubis, OSRAM im Fokus

Verwirrung um möglichen neuen Deutsche-Bank-Finanzvorstand. Neues Porto: Post stellt nur noch ausreichend frankierte Briefe zu. Trump erhöht Druck auf US-Notenbank - wackelt Fed-Chef Powell? Verkaufsempfehlung drückt thyssenkrupp-Aktie ans DAX-Ende. AB Foods-Tochter Primark legt trotz mauer Geschäfte im Mai zu.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Juni 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
KW 26: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 26 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie gehen Sie in den Sommermonaten mit Ihrem Depot um?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:50 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Plus -- Wall Street geschlossen -- USA: Baldige Gespräche mit China -- Wacker-Neuson-Aktionäre verkaufen Aktienpaket -- Nordex, freenet, HORNBACH, Aurubis, OSRAM im Fokus
Ausland
17:45 Uhr
Wacker Neuson-Aktionäre verkaufen Aktienpaket - Aktie dreht ins Plus
Aktie im Fokus
17:44 Uhr
OSRAM-Aktie: Übernahmeofferte treibt OSRAM-Kurs nach oben
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Funkwerk AG575314
Lang & Schwarz AG645932
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Dürr AG556520
Renk AG785000
Daimler AG710000
OSRAM AGLED400
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747