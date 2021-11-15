Ask This Old House® Celebrates Milestone Season With 20th Anniversary Episode on January 20th

Emmy® Award-winning series Ask This Old House is celebrating its milestone 20th season with a special 20th Anniversary episode on Thursday, January 20th. The special features a look back at memorable moments, fun stories, cast interviews and a recap of the legacy of the beloved show. Ask This Old House is the second longest running home improvement show in television  second only to This Old House. The special will premiere on PBS as well as the all-new dedicated This Old House premium subscription channel on The Roku Channel. Viewers will be able to stream for free on demand on The Roku Channel the following Monday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005281/en/

Ask This Old House celebrates 20th anniversary with an all-new special episode. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ask This Old House launched as a sister show to This Old House in October of 2002 to make house calls answering homeowners questions. The show set out to "help real homeowners feel more confident to be able to do more work on their own house, said Ask This Old House and This Old House general contractor, Tom Silva. From big cities to small hometowns, Ask This Old House has made house calls in all 50 states. From Graceland and the mountains of Wyoming to Hawaii and the Indianapolis Speedway. The show even helped pitch in after disaster struck in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey.

"Ask This Old House has traveled across the country to help educate and support real homeowners with real answers from our terrific crew  and thats only part of the reason the show continues to resonate with fans, said Dan Suratt, Vice President of This Old House, Roku. "This brand is trusted by generations of home improvement enthusiasts and we hope to continue that legacy for many more seasons to come.

The Ask This Old House special features Kevin OConnor, Tom Silva, Richard Trethewey, Jenn Nawada, Mark McCullough, Mauro Henrique, Ross Trethewey, Nathan Gilbert, Heath Eastman and more.

Viewers can check local listings by clicking here. Additionally, viewers can find all the ways to watch This Old House and Ask This Old House here.

About This Old House

This Old House is a leading multi-platform home enthusiast brand, serving over 20 million consumers each month with trusted information and expert advice. This Old House connects with audiences through its Emmy award-winning television shows This Old House and Ask This Old House, its highly regarded This Old House magazine and its inspiration and information-driven digital properties, including ThisOldHouse.com, streaming app, free ad-supported channels, podcasts (Clearstory and Ask This Old House), social platforms, popular YouTube channel, and Insider subscription club. This Old House and Ask This Old House are presented on PBS by WETA Washington, DC. National underwriting for This Old House is provided by The Home Depot and Amica. This Old House Ventures, LLC is a Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) company.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005281/en/