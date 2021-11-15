  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
13.01.2022 15:00

Ask This Old House® Celebrates Milestone Season With 20th Anniversary Episode on January 20th

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Emmy® Award-winning series Ask This Old House is celebrating its milestone 20th season with a special 20th Anniversary episode on Thursday, January 20th. The special features a look back at memorable moments, fun stories, cast interviews and a recap of the legacy of the beloved show. Ask This Old House is the second longest running home improvement show in television  second only to This Old House. The special will premiere on PBS as well as the all-new dedicated This Old House premium subscription channel on The Roku Channel. Viewers will be able to stream for free on demand on The Roku Channel the following Monday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005281/en/

Ask This Old House celebrates 20th anniversary with an all-new special episode. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ask This Old House celebrates 20th anniversary with an all-new special episode. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ask This Old House launched as a sister show to This Old House in October of 2002 to make house calls answering homeowners questions. The show set out to "help real homeowners feel more confident to be able to do more work on their own house, said Ask This Old House and This Old House general contractor, Tom Silva. From big cities to small hometowns, Ask This Old House has made house calls in all 50 states. From Graceland and the mountains of Wyoming to Hawaii and the Indianapolis Speedway. The show even helped pitch in after disaster struck in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey.

"Ask This Old House has traveled across the country to help educate and support real homeowners with real answers from our terrific crew  and thats only part of the reason the show continues to resonate with fans, said Dan Suratt, Vice President of This Old House, Roku. "This brand is trusted by generations of home improvement enthusiasts and we hope to continue that legacy for many more seasons to come.

The Ask This Old House special features Kevin OConnor, Tom Silva, Richard Trethewey, Jenn Nawada, Mark McCullough, Mauro Henrique, Ross Trethewey, Nathan Gilbert, Heath Eastman and more.

Viewers can check local listings by clicking here. Additionally, viewers can find all the ways to watch This Old House and Ask This Old House here.

About This Old House
This Old House is a leading multi-platform home enthusiast brand, serving over 20 million consumers each month with trusted information and expert advice. This Old House connects with audiences through its Emmy award-winning television shows This Old House and Ask This Old House, its highly regarded This Old House magazine and its inspiration and information-driven digital properties, including ThisOldHouse.com, streaming app, free ad-supported channels, podcasts (Clearstory and Ask This Old House), social platforms, popular YouTube channel, and Insider subscription club. This Old House and Ask This Old House are presented on PBS by WETA Washington, DC. National underwriting for This Old House is provided by The Home Depot and Amica. This Old House Ventures, LLC is a Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) company.

About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17.12.21
Streaming Stick 4K im Test: So kann es Roku mit dem Fire TV Stick aufnehmen (Golem.de)
15.12.21
Roku: Schlappe vor Gericht schickt Aktie auf Talfahrt (Der Aktionär)
13.12.21
Roku 4K oder Fire TV 4K Max: Welcher Streaming-Stick ist der beste? (Heise)
Roku-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
09.12.21
Roku: Youtube-App darf weiterhin auf Streaming-Sticks angeboten werden (Heise)
09.12.21
Roku: Hintergründe der Kursexplosion (Der Aktionär)
09.12.21
Streaming: Roku erlaubt keine Justwatch-App auf seinen Geräten (Golem.de)
08.12.21
Streaming: Youtube-Sperre für Roku-Geräte abgewendet (Golem.de)
15.11.21
Konkurrenz zum Fire TV Stick: Roku bringt Streaming Stick 4K für 60 Euro (Golem.de)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Roku News
RSS Feed
Roku zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Roku Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.08.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.08.2019Roku OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
29.05.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.03.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
12.08.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.08.2019Roku OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
29.05.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.03.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
05.10.2018Roku NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
01.05.2018Roku NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
09.11.2017Roku Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2017Roku PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
23.10.2017Roku Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Roku Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Roku News

15.12.21Roku: Schlappe vor Gericht schickt Aktie auf Talfahrt
17.12.21Streaming Stick 4K im Test: So kann es Roku mit dem Fire TV Stick aufnehmen
13.12.21Why Roku. Snowflake. and DraftKings All Fell More Than 6% Today
13.12.21Roku 4K oder Fire TV 4K Max: Welcher Streaming-Stick ist der beste?
23.12.21Better Omicron Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. Roku
15.12.21Roku price target cut to $315 from $435 at JPMorgan. stock rated overweight
05.01.22Why Roku Stock Turned Sharply Lower Again on Wednesday
07.01.22Here's Why Roku Stock Is Already Down 15% in 2022
29.12.21Roku Announces Growth of Roku TV Ready Program in 2021 through Partner Adoption and International Expansion
04.01.22Why Roku Stock Plunged on Tuesday
Weitere Roku News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Interview: Demographischer Wandel - In den Megatrend investieren
Auf den Rohstoffmärkten bleibt die Stimmung ausgelassen
Qualcomm: Mit diesen Technologien will das Unternehmen durchstarten!
Novartis - Therapieren statt transplantieren
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Spiel ohne Grenzen
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Stabilitas: Edelmetall- und Rohstoffreport
Tesla überrascht Analysten
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Roku-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Roku Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Generation Lockdown  auf dieses Versicherungsrisiko müssen Eltern jetzt achten
Die Post-Pandemie-Aktien
Peloton Alternativen: Spinningbikes für Zuhause
Teslas neues Problem und ein gar nicht altes Eisen
Mietkürzungen für den Handel  Das klingt fair, ist aber ethisch fraglich

News von

DAX im Plus: Powell versetzt Anleger in Kauflaune - US-Inflation im Blick
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Warum Gold bei nachlassender Bitcoin-Euphorie auf 2.900 Dollar steigen könnte
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Historische Chance?
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Starke Autokonjunktur in China treibt Tesla & Co.

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen freundlich erwartet -- DAX fester -- HELLA-Gewinn bricht ein -- SMA Solar senkt Ergebnisprognose für 2021 -- ADLER, Moderna, Aareal Bank, freenet, Evergrande und Co. im Fokus

Renault wird zuversichtlicher - Weiter deutliche Spuren des Chipmangels. Moderna erwartet im März Daten zur Impfung für Kinder ab zwei Jahren. Boeings Unglücksflieger 737 Max steht in China wohl kurz vor Rückkehr. Delta Air Lines rechnet mit profitablem Jahr. HeidelbergCement startet zweite Tranche von Aktienrückkauf. Infineon-Aktie stark nach Kurszielanhebung durch Credit Suisse.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen