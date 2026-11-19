ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Personnel/AGMEGM

ASMALLWORLD AG: Chairman Michael Manz steps down from the Board of Directors – extraordinary general meeting on 11 January 2027



19-Nov-2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, 19 November 2026 – Michael Manz has informed the Board of Directors of ASMALLWORLD AG (SIX: ASWN) that he is stepping down as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors with effect from 19 November 2026, for personal reasons.

Philipp Büchs remains a member of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting for 11 January 2027 to elect additional members of the Board of Directors, the Chair, and additional members of the Compensation Committee. The invitation will be published in due course.

THE ASMALLWORLD GROUP

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD private members’ community, the company operates a luxury travel platform that serves discerning travellers and industry partners. At its core, ASMALLWORLD is a trusted network for modern luxury travellers, offering a space to connect, share experiences and enjoy a wealth of curated travel privileges.

Werbung

ASMALLWORLD members can engage through its app and website, receive tailored travel inspiration, and meet in person at over 950 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers and access to exclusive launches to galas, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and St. Moritz. Beyond its members’ community, the ASMALLWORLD Group extends into bespoke travel planning, luxury hospitality, and strategic B2B collaborations, fostering a like-minded global network and providing curated access to leading luxury travel benefits and lifestyle experiences.

Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world’s most admired hotels, offering the unique “ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate,” allowing customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost.

ASMALLWORLD Bespoke Travel, operates as a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services, serving as a B2B partner to independent travel advisors while providing direct B2C experiences to its individual members.

Werbung

ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY, part of Global Hotel Alliance alongside 50 leading hotel brands, services independent hotels in providing access to the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty network

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.

ASMALLWORLD Concierge, a bespoke lifestyle and travel concierge service offering tailored support, curated experiences and seamless arrangements for discerning members.

The World’s Finest Clubs, the world’s leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

Jetbeds, a premier booking platform specialising in affordable Business and First-Class flights, offering exclusive deals, expert advice and personalised service.

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asmallworld.com

CONTACT

ASMALLWORLD AG

Seidengasse 20

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

info@asmallworldag.com

DISCLAIMER

The statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such can be identified, for example, by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "target," "seek," or "aim," or the negative of these words or comparable expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Issuer or its industry to be materially different from any future results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.