Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines

Astronics
Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced
technologies for the global aerospace, defense and semiconductor
industries, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Astronics
Advanced Electronic Systems (AES), has been selected by multiple
Asia-Pacific airlines to install the EmPower®
in-seat power and flight deck power systems.
Multiple Asia-Pacific airlines will install in-seat power systems from Astronics AES on more than 500 narrow-body aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)
Several major airlines in Asia will install the EmPower systems from
2018 to 2025, including two Chinese low-cost carriers. These recent
awards will place in-seat power within 500 additional narrow-body
aircraft serving the Asia-Pacific region. The installations are
scheduled on both Boeing and Airbus aircraft.
The systems include various EmPower configurations, including 110V 60Hz
and high-power (2.1A) USB for use with laptops and other personal
electronic devices (PEDs), such as iPads® and smartphones.
The Flight Deck Power System includes high-power (2.1A) USB as well
110VAC to power electronic flight bag tablets.
"Airlines throughout the Asia-Pacific region continue to invest in
upgrading and expanding their narrow-body fleets, incorporating a
bring-your-own-device entertainment strategy that requires convenient
access to power, said Peter J. Gundermann, President and CEO of
Astronics Corporation. "Astronics is honored that these airlines
continue to select our EmPower system solutions to power the information
devices used by crews in the cockpit plus the personal electronic
devices used by passengers in the cabin.
For more than 20 years, Astronics has developed and delivered
intelligent power management systems to the worlds aerospace industry.
With more than one million outlet units delivered, the patented EmPower®
in-seat power system is currently in service with over 230 airlines.
Located in Kirkland, Washington, Astronics AES is an industry-leading
manufacturer of aircraft electrical power systems, including power
generation and distribution. For more details on aircraft electrical
power, visit Astronics.com.
ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:
ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries
with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works
side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power,
connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to
solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered
creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness.
Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches,
completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative
spirit and innovation of Astronics.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains
forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of
1934. One can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of
the words "expect, "anticipate, "plan, "may, "will, "estimate or
other similar expressions. Because such statements apply to future
events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the
statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially include the progress of customer fleet upgrade programs, the
state of the aerospace and defense industries, internal production
capabilities, the timing of orders received, the status of customer
certification processes, and other factors which are described in
filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in
this news release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence
of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results,
financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.
