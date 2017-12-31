Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems (AES), has been selected by multiple Asia-Pacific airlines to install the EmPower® in-seat power and flight deck power systems.

Multiple Asia-Pacific airlines will install in-seat power systems from Astronics AES on more than 500 narrow-body aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

Several major airlines in Asia will install the EmPower systems from 2018 to 2025, including two Chinese low-cost carriers. These recent awards will place in-seat power within 500 additional narrow-body aircraft serving the Asia-Pacific region. The installations are scheduled on both Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

The systems include various EmPower configurations, including 110V 60Hz and high-power (2.1A) USB for use with laptops and other personal electronic devices (PEDs), such as iPads® and smartphones. The Flight Deck Power System includes high-power (2.1A) USB as well 110VAC to power electronic flight bag tablets.

"Airlines throughout the Asia-Pacific region continue to invest in upgrading and expanding their narrow-body fleets, incorporating a bring-your-own-device entertainment strategy that requires convenient access to power, said Peter J. Gundermann, President and CEO of Astronics Corporation. "Astronics is honored that these airlines continue to select our EmPower system solutions to power the information devices used by crews in the cockpit plus the personal electronic devices used by passengers in the cabin.

For more than 20 years, Astronics has developed and delivered intelligent power management systems to the worlds aerospace industry. With more than one million outlet units delivered, the patented EmPower® in-seat power system is currently in service with over 230 airlines.

Located in Kirkland, Washington, Astronics AES is an industry-leading manufacturer of aircraft electrical power systems, including power generation and distribution. For more details on aircraft electrical power, visit Astronics.com.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

