Astronics AeroSat Announces FliteStream T-310

Astronics
Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced
technologies for the global aerospace, defense and semiconductor
industries, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Astronics
AeroSat, is introducing its next generation FliteStream
T-310 SATCOM connectivity solution for business aircraft.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
Astronics AeroSat is introducing its next generation of tail-mounted SATCOM antenna systems for use on business aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)
Astronics is offering the FliteStream T-310 solution to the business
aircraft market in partnership with Satcom Direct (SD), the launch
customer, as part of its SD Xperience end-to-end solution. The T-310 is
fully qualified and approved to operate on the Intelsat FlexExec
business aviation network. The FliteStream T-310 SATCOM connectivity
solution includes the next generation iDirect CX780 modem, providing
compatibility with both Ku-band wide beam and high throughput spot beam
satellite (HTS) networks.
Matthew Harrah, President of Astronics AeroSat, said, "We have developed
our tail- and fuselage-mounted antenna systems to provide maximum
performance across the full range of Ku-band satellite technologies. By
leveraging a flexible architecture that utilizes modem selection to
define the network and link performance criteria, we provide the
inflight connectivity market with a scalable solution to meet any
airborne SATCOM needs. We are excited to continue and expand our direct
relationships with Satcom Direct and Intelsat. Their respective
selection and approval of our products for integration on their networks
is validation of our technology and approach to the market.
About the FliteStream T-Series SATCOM Connectivity Solution
Astronics AeroSat's FliteStream T-Series includes its patented Rexolite®
Lens technology, which creates the most efficient, reliable and
highest-performing SATCOM antenna system available. The FliteStream
T-Series provides high-speed internet & IPTV in a single antenna.
Astronics AeroSat will showcase its SATCOM connectivity solutions at the
National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition (NBAA) in
Orlando, FL, from October 16 through November 18, 2018. For more
information visit Astronics AeroSat in booth #214.
Astronics AeroSat keeps people connected no matter where they fly. For
over a decade, Astronics AeroSat has provided fuselage- and tail-mounted
SATCOM solutions for general aviation, business aviation, commercial
transport, VVIP, and military aircraft around the world. Learn more at Astronics.com.
ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace,
defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology
solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its
array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test
technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has
delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional
responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military
branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 manufacturing organizations
rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
Note to editors: The Astronics FliteStream T-Series system will be on
display at NBAA, in Orlando FL, October 16-18, in the Astronics booth,
#214. Please contact press@astronics.com
to set up a media briefing.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005661/en/