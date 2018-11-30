Astronics Corporation Adopts 10b5-1 Trading Plan for Share Repurchase Program

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading supplier of advanced
technologies and products to the global aerospace and defense
industries, today announced that it has adopted a 10b5-1 plan to
facilitate the purchase of shares during periods when it may otherwise
be prevented from acting due to securities laws and self-imposed
blackout periods. Any such purchases would be made under the companys
previously announced share repurchase authorization. Effective June 4,
2019, repurchases made under the plan are subject to Securities and
Exchange Commissions regulations, as well as certain price, market,
volume, and timing considerations specified in the plan. Since
repurchases under the plan are subject to such constraints, there is no
guarantee as to the exact number of shares, if any, that will be
repurchased under the plan. The plan has been established pursuant to
the authorization by the Companys Board of Directors for the Company to
repurchase up to $50 million in common stock, which had been announced
on December 18, 2017.
