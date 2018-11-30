Astronics Corporation Adopts 10b5-1 Trading Plan for Share Repurchase Program

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading supplier of advanced technologies and products to the global aerospace and defense industries, today announced that it has adopted a 10b5-1 plan to facilitate the purchase of shares during periods when it may otherwise be prevented from acting due to securities laws and self-imposed blackout periods. Any such purchases would be made under the companys previously announced share repurchase authorization. Effective June 4, 2019, repurchases made under the plan are subject to Securities and Exchange Commissions regulations, as well as certain price, market, volume, and timing considerations specified in the plan. Since repurchases under the plan are subject to such constraints, there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares, if any, that will be repurchased under the plan. The plan has been established pursuant to the authorization by the Companys Board of Directors for the Company to repurchase up to $50 million in common stock, which had been announced on December 18, 2017.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) is a leading supplier of advanced technologies and products to the global aerospace and defense industries. Astronics products and services include advanced, high-performance electrical power generation and distribution systems, seat motion solutions, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems. Astronics strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities, either internally or through acquisition, and using those capabilities to provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets and other markets where its technology can be beneficial. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Astronics has a reputation for high-quality designs, exceptional responsiveness, strong brand recognition and best-in-class manufacturing practices. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.astronics.com.

For more information on Astronics and its products, visit its Web site at www.astronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. One can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words "expect, "anticipate, "plan, "may, "will, "estimate or other similar expressions. Because such statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include the progress being made with the three operations having losses, the continuation of the trend in growth with passenger power and connectivity on airplanes, the ability of the Company to advance its Test business, the ability to achieve at or near breakeven performance in the Test business, the Companys ability to deliver a solid 2019, the ability to win new projects in the Test business and margins to expand with growth, the success of the Company achieving its sales expectations, the state of the aerospace and defense industries, the market acceptance of newly developed products, internal production capabilities, the timing of orders received, the status of customer certification processes and delivery schedules, the demand for and market acceptance of new or existing aircraft which contain the Companys products, the need for new and advanced test and simulation equipment, customer preferences and other factors which are described in filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this news release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604006105/en/