22.10.2018 22:59
Astronics Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries, announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results after the close of financial markets on Monday, November 5, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its financial and operating results, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Monday, November 5, 2018
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 493-6784
Webcast: www.astronics.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Friday, November 12, 2018. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13683920. The webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section at www.astronics.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

