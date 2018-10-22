Astronics Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Astronics
Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced
technologies for the global aerospace, defense and semiconductor
industries, announced that it will release its third quarter 2018
financial results after the close of financial markets on Monday,
November 5, 2018.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to
review its financial and operating results, and discuss its corporate
strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call
Monday, November 5, 2018
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201)
493-6784
Webcast: www.astronics.com
A telephonic replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET on the day of
the call through Friday, November 12, 2018. To listen to the archived
call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13683920. The
webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section at www.astronics.com,
where a transcript will also be posted once available.
ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace,
defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology
solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its
array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test
technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has
delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional
responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military
branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the
collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
