Astronics CSC Awarded Systems Certification Contract by Air Esurfing for Chinese Airline Connectivity Systems

Astronics
Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced
technologies for the global aerospace, defense and semiconductor
industries, announced today that it was recently selected by Air
Esurfing (ARE) to provide supplemental type certificates (STCs) plus
associated products and services for aircraft connectivity systems on a
variety of aircraft for Chinese airlines. The work will be performed by
the Astronics
Connectivity Systems and Certification group.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212006062/en/
Astronics CSC will provide systems certification, adapter plates, and installation kits on IFEC systems for up to 300 Chinese airline aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)
Astronics will provide certification services to generate the antenna
STC and the cabin distribution system Validation STC (VSTC) in
partnership with ARE and Lufthansa Technik AG, the connectivity service
provider for this project. As part of the award, Astronics will also
provide adapter plates and installation kits for the aircraft. The
initial award is for non-recurring engineering (NRE) costs and trial
kits. Once the system is tested and approved, Astronics will support the
installation of connectivity systems on up to 300 Airbus A320 and Boeing
737 aircraft from its operations center in Toulouse, France.
"We continue to serve as the industrys global, go-to partner for
in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) certification services
and hardware, said Michael Kuehn, President of Astronics CSC. "This
represents yet another opportunity for Astronics to provide a menu of
aircraft connectivity solutions to this growing and evolving market,
especially in Asia.
Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification (formerly Telefonix PDT
and Astronics Armstrong Aerospace) provides IFEC hardware and
certification services for aircraft. Astronics CSC has worked on over
100 projects for industry partners to upgrade and certify commercial and
business aircraft with new passenger power systems, IFEC, navigation,
communication and flight safety systems. Additionally, Astronics CSC
offers proven IFEC hardware systems, flexible design platforms, high
customer satisfaction, and long-term relationships with industry leaders
to help make the connected aircraft a reality. For additional
information on services provided by Astronics CSC, visit Astronics.com.
Air Esurfing is a fully owned subsidiary of Air Media Group.
ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace,
defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology
solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its
array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test
technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has
delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional
responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military
branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 manufacturing organizations
rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
