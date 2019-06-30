Astronics Honored with Best Cabin Innovation Award by APEX and IFSA

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today that it received the Best Cabin Innovation Award from the APEX and IFSA Associations at the APEX Expo event in Los Angeles, CA. The award was for innovation in its Smart Aircraft System, Intelligent Bin Sensing Solution.

The Intelligent Bin Sensing Solution is a leading-edge, patented and patent-pending system, able to detect and reportin real-timeinformation about the status of overhead bins such as the percentage of fullness, which speeds the aircraft boarding process and reduces passenger stress. In addition, the system reports the temperature, humidity, pressure, and air quality within the bin, detecting outgassing events such as those that precede a lithium-ion battery overheating. This early warning can increase safety and avoid costly aircraft diversions.

The APEX/IFSA award recognizes the best cabin innovation that creates a thoughtful new cabin environment, including galleys, lavatories, and means to increase efficiency for crew. "We are honored to have been selected and thankful to the APEX/IFSA team for recognizing us with this award, said Jon Neal, President of Astronics Ballard Technology. "At Astronics, we are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience while creating value for airlines that result in operational savings.

The Astronics Smart Aircraft system is currently undergoing evaluation with multiple launch partners with the expectation of certifying the product for aircraft installation mid-2020. Astronics will provide demos of this system at the APEX EXPO September 10  12 in booth 1429.

