10.09.2019 17:00
Astronics Introduces New Retrofit In-Seat Passenger Power Solution for Aircraft

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced the release of a new in-seat power retrofit solution for airlines. Attaching quickly and directly to installed seat tubes, the EmPower® Xpress on-seat USB outlet housing solution delivers instant USB charging options for aircraft in a simple overnight maintenance turn.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005734/en/

Astronics new EmPower Xpress outlet housing unit enables the fast, easy installation of EmPower USB power on aircraft seats. (Photo: Business Wire)

Offered by Astronics AES, a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronics Corporation, the EmPower® Xpress expands the EmPower in-seat power product lines retrofit offerings. EmPower in-seat power products are the most widely implemented in-seat power solution, currently flying on more than 280 airlines worldwide.

"Airlines have several factors to consider when retrofitting an aircraft with in-seat power, including providing a uniform passenger experience, compatibility with existing linefit options, efficient spares provisioning, common maintenance requirements, and personnel training, explains Aaron Clarke, Vice President of Cabin Electronics for Astronics AES. "For these reasons, purchasing retrofit power from a linefit offerable vendor reduces the total cost of ownership over time. With EmPower Xpress, weve made it faster and easier for airlines to execute a coordinated in-seat power solution strategy for providing the inflight charging services that todays passengers expect on every flight.

The EmPower Xpress offers a combination of flexibility and high power delivery, and attaches to the seat without affecting the seat structure or requiring seat service bulletins.

Additional key features include:

  • Option to fit either an Astronics EmPower dual USB or single USB outlet unit. Photo shows a USB Type-A and USB Type-C configuration.
  • Lightweight: weight increase to seat assembly <3%
  • Standard black, grey, or cream powder coated finishes available, with custom coloring also available
  • Meets load, flammability and weight requirements while minimizing tripping hazards
  • Size: 6.29H x 2.02W x 4.87D, 0.650 lbs MAX, 0.594 lbs nominal

For more information on the EmPower Xpress, visit the Astronics website.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Companys strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.astronics.com.

