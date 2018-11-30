finanzen.net
10.06.2019
Astronics Introduces Rugged Miniature COTS Avionics Interface Cards for MIL-STD-1553

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced the release of the new ME1000 family of mPCIe avionics interface cards for embedded aerospace applications. The ME1000 provides the highest amount of 1553 I/O in the compact mPCIe form-factor and is the only line to offer a concurrent RS-422/485 serial interface.

The new ME1000 family of MIL-STD-1553 interface cards enable embedded computers and other systems to reliably communicate with and monitor avionics equipment. They feature the mPCIe platform's highest I/O density. (Photo: Business Wire)

The ME1000 is a new mPCIe card designed and built by Astronics Ballard Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronics Corporation. These rugged cards interface with MIL-STD-1553 databuses and enable host devices, such as small form factor mission computers, to reliably communicate with and monitor avionics equipment.

"We are excited to release our new high-performance ME1000 mPCIe interface cards to the aerospace market for use in applications where space is at an absolute premium, said Jon Neal, President of Astronics Ballard Technology. "The products small size and large complement of I/O, combined with our reputation for reliable designs, long life, and industry-leading customer support, will provide our customers with a highly flexible, low-SWaP embedded solution.

Key benefits of the new ME1000 include:

  • High I/O density, including up to two dual-redundant MIL-STD-1553 channels, eight avionics level input/output discretes, two differential discretes, and serial capability
  • Comprehensive IRIG support for both IRIG A and IRIG B time code signals
  • A cost-effective and rugged I/O connector that reduces mating connector costs and is available in either a horizontal or vertical orientation to fit in more places
  • An extended temperature range and optional conformal coating to withstand harsh environmental demands
  • Full concurrent multi-function operationBus Controller (BC), Remote Terminal (RT), and Bus Monitor. Alternatively, cost-effective single-function cards provide BC/RT/Monitor operation individually.
  • Astronics Ballard Technologys universal BTIDriver API to reduce software development time

Visit the Astronics website for more information about the ME1000.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

