Astronics Introduces Rugged Miniature COTS Avionics Interface Cards for MIL-STD-1553

Astronics
Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced
technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical
industries, announced the release of the new ME1000
family of mPCIe avionics interface cards for embedded aerospace
applications. The ME1000 provides the highest amount of 1553 I/O in the
compact mPCIe form-factor and is the only line to offer a concurrent
RS-422/485 serial interface.
The ME1000 is a new mPCIe card designed and built by Astronics Ballard
Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronics Corporation. These
rugged cards interface with MIL-STD-1553 databuses and enable host
devices, such as small form factor mission computers, to reliably
communicate with and monitor avionics equipment.
"We are excited to release our new high-performance ME1000 mPCIe
interface cards to the aerospace market for use in applications where
space is at an absolute premium, said Jon Neal, President of Astronics
Ballard Technology. "The products small size and large complement of
I/O, combined with our reputation for reliable designs, long life, and
industry-leading customer support, will provide our customers with a
highly flexible, low-SWaP embedded solution.
Key benefits of the new ME1000 include:
-
High I/O density, including up to two dual-redundant MIL-STD-1553
channels, eight avionics level input/output discretes, two
differential discretes, and serial capability
-
Comprehensive IRIG support for both IRIG A and IRIG B time code signals
-
A cost-effective and rugged I/O connector that reduces mating
connector costs and is available in either a horizontal or vertical
orientation to fit in more places
-
An extended temperature range and optional conformal coating to
withstand harsh environmental demands
-
Full concurrent multi-function operationBus Controller (BC), Remote
Terminal (RT), and Bus Monitor. Alternatively, cost-effective
single-function cards provide BC/RT/Monitor operation individually.
-
Astronics Ballard Technologys universal BTIDriver API to reduce
software development time
ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace,
defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative
technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers,
integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures,
interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50
years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with
exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers,
airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500
companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
